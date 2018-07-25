Disregard The Noise: Here's Why Gold And Silver Prices Are Going Much Higher

In addition, the U.S.'s national debt is the elephant in the room nobody wants to talk about, but the only way it's getting smaller is if it gets inflated away.

Gold and silver have been victims of steep declines in recent weeks, with gold dropping by roughly 7%, and silver by about 12% since the Fed's decision in mid-June.

Source: Mining.com

Why Gold And Silver Prices Are Going Much Higher

The precious metals selloff is very likely coming to an end, nevertheless, Gold/SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) and Silver/iShares Silver Trust (SLV) have gotten slammed quite hard over the past five weeks. Prices have plunged by 7%, and 12% respectively since the Fed’s rate hike decision in mid-June. However, despite the recent declines, gold and silver remain above key levels, the inflation picture continues to heat up, and record amounts of debt are towering all around us. Therefore, the recent selloff is overwhelmingly likely a transient phenomenon, mostly decoupled from any intermediate or long term fundamentals, and represents a very compelling buying opportunity at current levels.

Background Information About GLD/SLV ETFs

GLD is the largest, reportedly physically-backed gold exchange-traded fund in the world, with roughly $35 billion worth of net assets. GLD offers market participants an efficient way to access the gold market. The ETF is an attractive alternative to trading gold futures, as it can be traded much like a stock on the NYSE Arca exchange instead of dealing with alternative exchanges and trading requirements pertaining to futures contracts.

Furthermore, GLD is an appealing alternative to trading physical gold, as investors get exposure to the same price action as the physical metal, but can buy and sell gold with great fluidity using GLD. This way investors bypass the inconvenience of having to take physical delivery of the asset.

SLV is an exchange-traded fund that is designed to give investors a cost-efficient way to gain access to the silver market without having to buy silver futures or the physical metal. The SLV ETF fund is engineered to mimic the spot price of silver. Each share owned by an investor represents a fractional ownership in the fund, which holds over 325 million ounces of physical silver worth roughly $5.33 billion.

SLV is an efficient and convenient trading vehicle, as it mimics silver's spot price, yet investors do not need to deal with exchanges that facilitate futures contracts, and do not have to pay prices over spot to procure the physical asset. It is also very liquid and can easily be bought and sold like any other highly liquid stock or ETF. In addition, SLV has very attractive options that can be traded with great ease.

Since the underlying ETFs mimic the price of gold and silver almost exactly I will use GLD and SLV interchangeably with the gold and silver throughout the article.

Here's Why Gold and Silver are Going Much Higher

Precious metals like gold and silver coupled with their most popular ETFs GLD and SLV do best in times of elevated inflation, because of their abilities to hold value, protect against currency devaluation, and provide investors with a safe haven alternative to financial instruments like stocks, bonds, derivatives, and other fiat based assets. After all, gold and silver are time tested, trusted commodities, that have served as stable forms of currency throughout time, for millennia. Whereas, “all forms of fiat currencies eventually return to their intrinsic value, which is zero”. – Voltaire, famous French enlightenment writer and philosopher.

This is effectively true, since organizations such as the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and most other central banks can essentially create money out of thin air, continuously inflating the money supply in perpetuity. In the modern age, this is done with little more effort than punching numbers on a computer screen. In fact, only about 8% of the world’s “money” is physical cash, and the remaining 92% are basically just digits in a computer program.

Source: MarketWatch.com

Fiat money continuously loses its value through inflation, whereas gold and silver move in the opposite direction, and once confidence in a fiat currency begins to be impacted the value of a currency can drop precipitously, which would produce an enormous surge in precious metals. This has occurred numerous times throughout history. Instances of hyperinflation are not just limited to poor Latin American and African countries. Hyperinflation induced currency crises have struck about 55 times over the last century alone and have deeply affected economies of countries like France, Germany, China, and many others.

If you add up all the physical and digital cash in the world, also known as the M3 money supply, you would get an immense number of over $90 trillion. Moreover, the global debt market is even bigger, with an estimated $215 trillion. And if you consider the world’s derivatives market you get an insane figure ranging from $544 trillion to about $1.2 quadrillion. Yes, that’s an estimated upper range of $1,200,000,000,000,000 worth of derivatives floating around the world.

Yes, there are about 30 more rows of squares that did not fit into this screenshot.

So, where do silver and gold factor in all of this? Well, all the silver in the world currently represents only about $15.5 billion worth of value at current price, with an estimated 1 billion ounces out there. And all the world’s gold combined, an estimated 187,200 tons, represents a value of around $7.5 trillion at its current price. These are some of the world’s most essential and valuable metals, that are used widely in industry, jewelry, store of value, and for thousands of years were used as currencies. In fact, it was just very recently, fewer than 50 years ago that the world was “decoupled” from the gold standard.

All the gold and silver in the world currently represent only about 8% of the value that M3 fiat currencies have, and fewer than 1% if you consider all the debt and derivatives floating around the world. Why is this important for gold and silver prices going forward? Because there are simply far too many fiat based “assets” in the world relative to the intrinsic, real assets like gold and silver. In addition, the number and “value” associated with fiat based assets continuously increases, thus so should the value of gold and silver. In fact, this trend has been intact for many years, and there is no reason to believe it is going to stop.

Did You Know That Gold Has Outperformed the Dow by More than 10-fold Since 1970?

This may come as a surprise to many people but the price of gold was very stable for many years, almost 150 years actually. From about the inception of the dollar in the late 1700’s to 1932 the price of gold remained around $20 an ounce. In 1933 gold got repriced to about $35 an ounce, and once the world’s monetary system became decoupled from gold in the early 1970s the price began to rise drastically. Since then, the price has appreciated by about 3,400% to its current price of roughly $1,225 an ounce. In comparison, the DJIA and the S&P 500 are up only about 315% and 385% in the same time frame.

Why such a wide difference? It’s the perpetual rise in inflation, immense levels of fiat based assets and derivatives, and the continuous degradation of the dollar and other currencies. The bottom line is that there is only so much gold and silver that can ever be mined, yet, fiat money can be inflated to infinity. Therefore, as global debt levels continue to rise, the inevitability of perpetual money inflation becomes inescapable.

The Staggering Debt Problem

The United States, as well as many other nations around the world have enormous levels of debt. There are many countries out there with significant, problematic debt loads, but for the sake of simplicity we will focus on the U.S. alone. The U.S. national debt currently towers at around $21.27 trillion, about 105% of GDP. Moreover, U.S.’s personal debt is now over $19 trillion, total debt recently eclipsed $70 trillion, and total U.S. unfunded liabilities are over $114 trillion now.

Source: TradingEconomics.com

Why is This a Problem? Since 2,000 the U.S.’s GDP has expanded by roughly 112%. However, the national debt has exploded higher by about 325%, personal debt has gone up 134%, and total debt has increased by 168%. We can clearly see that debt growth is significantly outpacing the growth of the economy.

In addition, since 2,000, the M1 money supply (monetary base) has been increased by 505%, M2 money supply has grown by 193%, supply of U.S. treasuries has exploded by 596%, and derivatives have grown by 512%. These are insane increases over the past 18 years and are indicative of substantial money manipulation designed to inflate the global monetary supply. Therefore, it is not a coincidence that the price of gold has increased by nearly 400% since 2,000. As more fiat based financial assets flood worldwide markets to support the current financial status quo gold and silver rightfully go higher. This trend is very likely to continue and should accelerate going forward.

So, What Will Happen Going Further?

The U.S.’s debt burden is essentially unsustainable under current monetary conditions, and the enormous national debt is only going to get bigger with time. Right now, the Federal budget deficit is close to $800 billion. This means you can add about another $800 billion to the $21.27 trillion national debt in roughly one year from now. Moreover, those Trump tax cuts, infrastructure spending, and other efforts to “grow the U.S. economy”, those will likely cause the Federal budget deficit to blow out to over $1 trillion in future fiscal years.

The kicker here is that debt doesn’t come cheap, and the U.S. is required to pay interest to service the national debt. We know that the U.S. already pays about $500 billion annually just in interest to service the gargantuan national debt. But in this raising rate environment coupled with a continuously increasing debt load the U.S. will pay more, much more. Just by simply applying a 3% interest rate, which is very close to the current 10-year, an appropriate benchmark for national debt servicing, we arrive at an annual figure of about $640 billion. It seems clear that with the enormous Federal budget deficit, and the perpetual debt servicing, the national debt only has one way to go, and that’s a lot higher.

So, why is This a Problem? Well, there are only a few options to manage this debt, and they are all very bullish for gold and silver. One, the U.S. could drastically reduce rates to lower debt servicing payments, which is very bullish for precious metals, as it takes away incentive to invest in bonds, a competing asset class, and causes to dollar to go much lower. Two, the U.S. defaults on the debt, also very bullish for gold and silver because it would completely tank the dollar and cause mass panic due to the perceived instability of fiat currencies, driving people to gold and silver in mass. Three, the U.S. can “inflate” the debt away, which is probably what is going to end up happening.

Inflating the Debt Away

This would require option one, zero or negative interest rates in the U.S. plus more QE to inflate the money supply to make the debt much less significant than it actually is. For instance, if there are $500 trillion dollars in the world economy a $20 trillion debt is far less significant and is much easier to service and mange than if there are only $50 trillion in the world economy. However, we know that the increasing money supply, lower rates, QE, etc. is very bullish for gold and silver. Thus, longer term precious metals prices have nowhere else to go but up.

Inflation is Already Spiking

Speaking of inflation, consumer and producer prices are already showing signs of spiking, and intermediate to longer term should go much higher. The most recent CPI reading came in at 2.9%, the highest level since 2012. In addition, we can see a very strong and clear upward trajectory developing in the trend of inflation. The PPI is illustrating the same trend, 3.4%, highest reading in over 6 years, and a very smooth, upward trajectory.

Trade War will Cause Further Surge in Inflation

There is a lot of talk about the current trade tensions in the world, especially in regards to U.S. and China. In addition, gold and silver seemingly declined on news of further tariffs imposed on Chinese goods and vice versa. But are trade tariffs negative to the overall inflationary narrative? I think not, in fact the opposite appears to be true.

For instance, the U.S. has now slapped tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods entering the U.S. each year. This means that the underlying goods will now cost more for U.S. consumers. In conjunction, new higher priced competing products coming in from other producers, domestic and foreign will also be more expensive. Producers will also pay higher raw material prices for steel, aluminum, oil and so on. Similar developments are likely to ensue all over the world from retaliatory tariffs and so on. Both consumer and producer prices will go much higher due to trade tariffs, which is very beneficial for inflation, and supports much higher gold and silver prices.

Gold and Silver Trade Decoupled from Fundamentals

In the most recent bull cycle gold and silver started going up substantially in the mid to late 2000s, and then exploded higher when the Fed took rates down to zero and started implementing QE. This bull cycle is just getting started, it began in the end of 2015, and prices will go substantially higher as inflation spikes, and should explode higher when the Fed engages in further monetary manipulation to make America’s debt problems more “manageable” and/or attempt to avert, or lessen the impact of future economic downturns.

Source: MacroTrends.com

This current bull run in gold and silver is likely at a similar point where the metals were about 15 years in the early 2000s. Prices were bouncing around in a sideways trajectory, much like they are right now. Then, around 2004-2005 a wave of inflation began to propel prices higher, much like the increasing tide of inflation we’re seeing develop right now. And then, through financial engineering, the Fed drastically increased the money and treasuries supply, and gold and silver skyrocketed. A second wave of something similar is coming down the line, only this time gold and silver are likely to surge substantially higher than they did during the past bull market cycle.

Therefore, I remain very bullish on gold and silver short, intermediate, and long term. Recent price gyrations, appear to have nothing to do with long term fundamentals pertaining to gold and silver, but are likely the result of short-term trading. Thus, the recent selloff is a substantial buying opportunity and as the current gold and silver bull market continues to progress GLD and SLV prices should go much higher going forward.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.