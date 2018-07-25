Platform Specialty Products: Arysta Sale Closes A Chapter

The last time I looked at Platform Specialty Products (PAH), management was keeping strictly mum on how it planned to separate its Agricultural Solutions and Performance Solutions businesses. The company unfortunately tried to time a bottom in the agricultural end market in 2014 and 2015, acquiring several businesses with exposure to crop protection, biostimulants, and nutrition control. While these agriculture assets were high margin and required little in the way of annual capital spending to maintain, Platform Specialty Products did not get anything close to what I would consider a deal for these assets. Operating results have continued to come in weaker than expected within this segment: Q1 2018 adjusted EBITDA declined 8% year over year in a constant currency basis. While management believes some of these issues to be transitory – delayed cereal herbicide sales, upcoming pricing action to moderate inflation impact – on the net EBITDA growth this year appeared set to be a struggle.

Platform Specialty Products has wanted to be rid of this headwind for nearly one year. The July 20th announcement of a sale of the Agricultural Solutions business to UPL Corporation for $4,200mm (10.5x my estimate of 2018 EBITDA) puts an official end to the separation process, closing a distracting part of the Platform Specialty Products saga. The business that remains will generate substantial free cash flow, but I don’t believe a case can be made for a share price any higher than $15.00/share (or 7% free cash flow yield). Platform Specialty Products traded, in large part, based on Founder and Chairman Martin Franklin’s reputation for value creation after his career at Jarden. Booking a near billion dollar loss on the Agricultural Solutions business really calls that into question.

Pro Forma Details

With the company holding $5,264mm in net debt at the end of Q1 2018, leverage will be reduced – and materially so. The company was operating near 6x leverage given the midpoint of 2018 EBITDA guidance of $885mm. With the proceeds, I expect management to fully wipe out its Term Loans and other secured debt. It has to, as those borrowings are subject to mandatory prepayment from disposition proceeds, and unlike the Senior Notes, do not carry onerous prepayment penalties.

*Platform Specialty Products, Q1 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 12

It remains to be seen what management does with access to capital markets reopened. Pro forma for the deal, leverage will fall to 2.3x, perhaps a touch weaker due to loss of synergies and loss of leverage on its administrative base. This is a meaningful change, one that will give management capital availability to build off of the base of its remaining Performance Solutions business or try to buy into other diversifying assets it finds more attractive. Up until this point, focus (and commentary to investors) has been dedicated towards just completing the separation. Very little guidance has been given on future corporate direction, and my hope is that this team puts its full weight behind showing that the Performance Solutions assets are not orphaned.

Accompanying this sale, Platform Specialty Products will book a GAAP loss due to impairment charges. Simply put, it overpaid for these assets in the past. This was always a risk, easily reflected in the significant goodwill carried on the balance sheet due to the asset light nature of the businesses. As a refresher, to build its Agricultural Solutions Business segment Platform Specialty Products acquired Arysta in February of 2015 ($3,500mm), CAS in November 2014 ($983mm), and Agriphar in October of 2014 ($370mm). In sum total, nearly $5,000m was paid to acquire these assets – never mind the closing costs and other professional fees associated with dealmaking and shopping these assets over the past year. Unfortunately, most of this was paid for with debt versus equity when the share price was double what it is today.

Takeaway

In my view, the sale price largely came in within market expectations. While I think the sale was perhaps done at or near the bottom of the cycle for agriculture, high leverage and tight coverage with financial covenants forced the hands of management. While the company will transition to a relatively unlevered firm with high free cash flow generation after the closing of this deal, it remains to be seen how much the market will penalize the clear destruction of investor capital. Platform Specialty Products began its life as a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), so its very foundation is built upon finding and acquiring companies at a discount to fair value. Recent escapades that led to a realized loss bring reputation and management skill into question, likely keeping a lid on meaningful share price accretion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.