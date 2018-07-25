Align Technology: Outstanding Revenue Growth At A Reasonable Multiple

Long-term investors should use any reversion to a technical moving average as a great entry point for an outstanding growth company with a growth-at-a-reasonable-price stock, in my opinion.

Align Technology’s operating momentum seems likely to continue for at least the balance of 2018 and a few years beyond, given its plans for ongoing product portfolio, demographic, and geographic expansion.

The company should report 2Q18 results after the market close on July 25. If the earnings "surprise" is in line with previous quarters, the stock may revisit its 50-day MA.

On April 30 the stock was added to our Core Long Model portfolio, and has appreciated more than 50% since then.

Align Technology is experiencing strong operating momentum and positive consensus estimate momentum, and despite its "high" trading multiple we think the stock has long-term upside potential.

Align Technology (ALGN) is a $30.8B market cap medical device company that designs, manufactures, and markets an invisible orthodontic system called “Invisalign,” and scanning systems and services. The company does not pay a dividend. Approximately 89% of its revenue is generated by its Clear Aligner business, with its Scanners and Services segment at 11%. Close to 64% of its revenue is in North America, and 36% is International. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California. The largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group (10.0% equity stake), BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) (6.3%), and Renaissance Technologies (3.7%).

Strong revenue growth and ongoing improvements in capital efficiency

The stock was added to our theoretical Core Long Model portfolio on April 30, 2018, at that day’s closing price of $249.85 due to its high rankings in four key fundamental metrics: 1) relative value; 2) operating momentum; 3) consensus estimate revision momentum; and 4) fundamental quality. Since then the stock has appreciated 51% to the July 23 closing price of $377.50.

The company is experiencing significant revenue and volume growth, which in turn is driving improvements in proxies for ROIC such as ROA and ROC. Earnings growth and its improving capital efficiency, which supports a higher market multiple, have helped drive the stock price higher. Despite the surge in the stock price, the stock still trades at a reasonably priced multiple, in our opinion.

Product Expansion, Geographic Expansion, Increased Utilization Driving Outstanding LTM Revenue Growth of 39%

The company’s revenue growth has simply been astounding. Trailing 12-month revenue has expanded every quarter since at least December 2015, from a growth rate of 11% to 38.9% as of 1Q18 to $1,600M. 1Q18 revenue growth was up 40.8% year over year and up 3.7% sequentially to $436.9M.

Revenue is benefitting largely in part from strong Invisalign product growth, which was up 31% in 1Q18 year over year, “driven by increased utilization including strong teen case growth globally, and expansion of our customer base, which included over 4,200 Invisalign-trained doctors worldwide.”

The company has treated 5.5M patients to date, including 1.3M teens. Moreover, teen case growth has been outpacing adult growth. North Americas Orthos teen volume was up 33% year over year in 1Q18, and International teen volume was up 60%. Teen volume seems likely to continue to grow as it commercializes products that support treatment of young teens.

The company actively markets to teens via AwesomenessTV, a YouTube and multi-channel network. The most popular Invisalign video has 3.5M views on YouTube. The company also has one pilot store in San Jose and one in San Francisco, and it is opening two additional stores in Bethesda, Maryland, and in the Philadelphia area. These stores provide consumers with clinical examinations and treatment plans. The “social media selfie” trends driving growth in beauty and fashion products among millennials seems to play a part in the growth trend of Align Technology.

Overall volume growth seems likely to benefit by both geographic and product portfolio expansion. New treatment packages were introduced on July 1, 2018, as was a new product and digital platform called “Invisalign Go Clear” that is meant to be a more user-friendly version designed for general practitioner dentists. The Go Clear portfolio will be available in various parts of Asia on August 1, 2018.

The company’s Itero scanning product and related services represented only 11% of overall 2017 revenue, but is experiencing rapid growth, up 84% year over year to $51.4M in 1Q18. According to the company, “the use of iTero scanners for Invisalign case submission in place of polyvinyl siloxane (PVS) impressions continues to expand and remains a positive catalyst for Invisalign utilization.”

High free cash flow and improving capital efficiency

Like many of the stocks we tend to favor, Align Technology is demonstrating ongoing improvements in capital efficiency, improvements in free cash flow, and improvements in its free cash flow yield. We favor such companies demonstrating such operating momentum because, in general, stocks of such companies seem to have a good chance of experiencing ongoing multiple expansion.

As of 1Q18, the company’s ROA and ROC was 15.0% and 22.4%, respectively – a sequential improvement, and up from 12.1% and 16.6% in the same period last year. Capital efficiency was driven by the aforementioned strong revenue growth, as well as expansion of its LTM EBITDA margin to 27.0% from 24.7% in 1Q17. In addition, LTM free cash flow (cash from operations less capital spending) was $274.6M in 1Q18 versus $154.7M in 1Q17 – driving the free cash flow margin to 17.2% from 13.4%.

2018 Revenue Guidance and Consensus is Absurdly Low

With its 1Q18 financial report on April 25, the company provided guidance for 2018 total revenue growth in the “low 30s,” with revenue and volume growth in the same range, and with an operating margin to be flat to slightly up from the 24% it realized in 2017. The positive 1Q18 results and guidance helped drive 2018 consensus estimates 5% higher for revenue and 0.5% higher relative to consensus estimates just prior to 1Q18 results.

The 2018 consensus revenue estimate of $1,951M represents a 32.4% annual growth rate, and the 2018 consensus EBITDA figure of $518M, which likely assumes close to $50M in D&A for the year, is in line with guidance for a 24% operating margin.

1Q18 revenue came in 7% higher relative to consensus and EBITDA was 14% higher. For 2Q17, results for revenue and EBITDA “surprised” on the upside by 4% and 10%, respectively.

Trading multiple not excessive given high growth prospects

As of the July 24 close, on an enterprise value basis, ALGN is trading at the NTM consensus revenue estimate of 14.2x and 54.8x the NTM consensus EBITDA estimate of $532M. While this may seem like an excessive multiple, it makes sense relative to the current multiples of other somewhat related companies.

The $10B market cap dental supply company Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) trades at 2.6x and 12.4x revenue and EBITDA, respectively. However, for the last few quarters, Dentsply’s ROA and ROC have been approximately stagnant at approximately 2.9% and 3.5%, and its free cash flow yield has hovered at around the 10% level.

From purely a quantitative view, ALGN seems to have more in common with the $18B market cap healthcare equipment company Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD), which is involved in the cardiology market. ABMD trades at 24.1x NTM revenue of $768M and 76.6x EBITDA of $242M. Relative to ABMD, ALGN has a higher ROC and but lower free cash flow yield. Both companies are experiencing expansion in these two metrics. Relative to ABMD, ALGN's value is more attractive.

Expectations are probably high for 2Q18, though not unjustifiably so

Align Technology plans on reporting 2Q18 results after the market close on July 25. Given the 51% run-up in the stock price since April 30 and a string of significant earnings surprises over the last few quarters, investors are probably expecting more of the same for 2Q18. I would not expect a significant jump in the stock price following the release of 2Q18 financial results unless analysts are able to confidently extrapolate 2018 revenue growth to 40% from 30%, and operating margin expansion guidance above the 24% level.

In other words, another jump in the stock price from the July 24 closing price of $372.59 may only be justified if 2Q18 revenue comes in above $505M and EBITDA comes in above $129M, which is above current consensus by 7% and 14%, respectively – i.e., the level of “surprise” seen in 1Q18.

If 2Q18 results fall below this level of surprise, I would not be surprised if the stock eventually finds itself drifting back to its 50-day moving average, now at $342, before it potentially moves another leg higher.

Chart: Yahoo! Finance.

Summary

In summary, Align Technology is experiencing strong free cash flow growth, margin expansion, and improvements in ROIC. It is hitting every single box on our operating momentum checklist. Align Technology’s operating momentum seems likely to continue for at least the balance of 2018 a few years beyond, given its plans for ongoing product portfolio, demographic, and geographic expansion. In addition, compared to other high-multiple healthcare equipment companies, it appears more attractively valued on a relative basis.

Our short-term, success-based price target for the stock is currently $386.98, indicating that if it closes above this level the position will be assumed closed and replaced with cash in our Core Long Model portfolio.

Risks

Ascendere Associates LLC makes no guarantee on the accuracy of the data, estimates, assumptions or forecasts in this report. This report is for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investing in any stock entails a high degree of risk, including the risk of total loss. Please read about some key risks associated with the model portfolio strategies and associated equity research, as well as our disclosures and disclaimers below and on our welcome note.

A more detailed version of this note was previously made available to members of Fundamental Momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: There are limitations inherent in the theoretical model results, particularly with the fact that such results do not represent actual trading and they may not reflect the impact material economic and market factors might have had on our decision making if we were actually managing client money. The unaudited theoretical returns provided in the text, tables, and charts of this note do not include any assumption for costs, including execution fees, margin, short sale dividend payments, slippage (difference between execution prices realized in a real trading account versus assumed execution prices of these theoretical strategies), short sale availability, or any other type of cost. Therefore, the returns of a real account attempting to replicate these theoretical strategies are virtually guaranteed to underperform the returns of these theoretical strategies. Our opinions are subject to change at any time without notice and without obligation or notification. No warranty is made as to the accuracy or relevance of the information contained herein. This is for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute a current or past recommendation, investment advice of any kind, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Buying or short selling stocks includes a high degree of risk, including the risk of total loss. This information is intended for the sole use of clients of Ascendere. Any other use, distribution or reproduction is strictly prohibited. Please see additional disclosures and disclaimers in our "Key Risks" note.