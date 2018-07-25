Underweight Rating For Renewable Energy Group Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

REGI has decent trailing financial metrics, but its share price may have headwinds created by some of its convertible debt.

Introduction

I forecast earnings for eight fuel refining companies because I have an intimate understanding of this business model. In 2006, I was the co-founder of a biofuel business which we eventually sold in 2015. In my functional role as Executive Vice President, I was responsible for the sale, purchase and hedging of all of the company’s commodities.

Biodiesel Gross Margins

The gross margins from biodiesel come from the conversion of vegetable oils or animal fat into biodiesel. The companies that I follow tend to make biodiesel from multiple feedstocks, which enables them to have flexibility in choosing the cheapest available option.

The corn oil that is produced as a byproduct from ethanol plants is increasingly being used as a biodiesel feedstock. Since this is considered a “waste product” by some government agencies, corn oil as a feedstock is considered to have “low carbon intensity” which greatly increases the value of carbon credits generated from this feedstock.

The chart below shows the estimated margins from converting corn oil into biodiesel. The blue/green line is the available margins including federal RIN credits and the biodiesel blending credit, if available. With declining RIN values and no current blender’s credit, average margins have declined this year.

Despite the margins declining in some markets, the California market in particular have healthy production margins (maroon line above). Due to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard, California has become a critical destination for biodiesel and renewable diesel. As can be seen on the graph above, the margins for biodiesel sold into the California market could be as high as $1.50/gal (not including the transportation to get it there). Biodiesel producers at the moment are trying to move as much product into California as possible. There are other important markets like Illinois that increase the average biodiesel margins with state subsidies.

There is another important nuance here that is important to mention. Hydrogenated renewable diesel (“HRD”) is a superior product to the methyl-ester molecules which are called “biodiesel.” HRD should over time receive the lion’s share of the California market, as international and national suppliers continue to compete for the business. This is why both Darling International and REGI have plans to expand their production of HRD rather than expand their production of "biodiesel" methyl-esters.

Renewable Fuel Standard

The RFS is the law which requires petroleum companies to blend biodiesel and ethanol with their diesel and gasoline. The RFS has seen some recent changes, and the modifications have put downward price pressure on RIN prices. This affects the biodiesel and petroleum refiners directly, and the ethanol producers indirectly. Specifically, falling RIN prices have a direct impact on the profitability of biodiesel producers, and the impact of these declining RIN values will be important to assess in this next batch of earnings releases.

Technical Look

Renewable Energy Group (REGI) was added to a new tracking index in mid-May, and that resulted in more funds purchasing shares. The share price jumped from under $14 to over $17/share in a week. Technically, it looks like REGI is preparing to fill the price gap between $14 and $15/share.

REGI Earnings

In its Q1 earnings call, REGI guided that they would make between $30 and $45 million in EBITDA for Q2. Based upon declining RIN values, I have estimated that they will come in slightly under this guidance. It will be important to assess REGI’s average gross margins across all of its products and markets this quarter.

Some of REGI’s trailing financial metrics – depending upon how such metrics are calculated – could continue to look positive even if REGI does not meet earnings expectations. This is due in part to the lumpy earnings that REGI received due to the passage of the 2017 biodiesel blender’s credit in January 2018.

Unless I missed something, REGI still has not communicated definite plans to monetize its Life Sciences division. I still view this activity as a drag on earnings for which the market has not priced in any upside.

My biggest concern with REGI at the moment is its balance sheet and particularly the existence of the convertible bonds. REGI has stated publicly that it would like to purchase some of these convertible bonds, which have an imbedded call option that enables the bondholder to acquire shares at $14/share. The cash value of the imbedded call option in the convertible bonds is about $80 million at a share price of $16.50. It will be interesting to learn whether REGI has redeemed any of the convertible bonds in its most recent quarter.

Final Notes

REGI might be viewed as having good trailing financial metrics, but with declining RIN values, I do not anticipate an upside surprise in earnings for Q2. Technically, the stock appears to be rolling over to fill a gap created by index fund buying of shares. In hindsight, the convertible notes with a $14/share strike call option might be viewed as a headwind to REGI's share price; the imbedded call option introduces share dilution (and/or cash drain) potential whenever the stock rises.

I give REGI an under-weight rating ahead of this quarter’s earnings.

