Embraer Blew The Airbus A220 Away?

In 2 previous reports, we had a look at the order announcements made by Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) during the Farnborough International Airshow. With Boeing and Airbus arming themselves or having armed themselves at the lower side of the single aisle market via joint ventures on the Airbus A220 program via a partnership with Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) and Embraer (ERJ) partnering up with Boeing, it has become more interesting to look at how the C Series and Embraer sales are going. In this report, we have a brief look at the Embraer order announcements during the Farnborough International Airshow. The Airbus A220, formerly known as the C Series, order announcements or intentions have already been added to the order tally of Airbus. The only announcement came from Moxi Airways, which intends to order 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Source: Airwaysmag

In this report, we are going to take a look at what Embraer announced during the show and how much noise, if any, has to be removed from the order announcements to get a clear picture of Embraer’s business success during the airshow.

Monster score

Source: Embraer

Embraer needed just 2 out of 4 days to announce orders, options and order intentions for 300 jets. The Brazilian jet maker received a huge backing from Republic Airways which signed a Letter of Intent for 100 Embraer E175 jets with options for another 100. Republic Airways commitment already accounts for 200 out of 300 jets with the remainder coming from smaller announcements. A spicy detail is that Republic Airways was one of the customers for the C Series aircraft at one point. Although, the airline has no intentions to operate the Airbus A220 (formerly known as the C Series), to date the orders have remained in the Airbus A220 backlog.

The jets that Republic Airways and Embraer signed for have a value of $15.25B at list prices, which is significantly less than what Boeing and Airbus showed but still a big number for Embraer. Like we did with Boeing and Airbus, we take out customer reveals, conversions and options, which leaves us with 40 orders under firm contract and 136 orders under tentative agreement, which leaves $9B out of the $15.25B in place. We estimated the market value of the firm orders and order intentions to be closer to $5.5B.

Outperforming the Airbus A220-300?

Source: Airbus

With 136 orders for Embraer, you might get the impression that Embraer outmaneuvered the Airbus A220 by a wide margin. Although the difference is big, we think that there are several important things to take into account.

The first thing is that Airbus is just at the start of making the Airbus A220 part of its sales strategy. Due to the lack of commonality it is not going to be a one-two for Airbus to sell the Airbus A220 to existing customers for the Airbus A320, but the extensive network the jet maker has certainly will be playing a big and beneficial role and being able to buy a 100-140 seat aircraft from one jet maker instead of having to go to another certainly does have benefits.

The second thing to take into account is that Embraer is not new to the market space. With its E-jet family it has performed extremely well in the 60 to 120 seat space having sold over 1,400 units. Embraer is the manufacturer to beat and Airbus will have to penetrate the market with the Airbus A220-300. Also that won’t be an easy task, even if the product that Airbus offers is good.

The third and most important thing to take into account is that for the majority of the sales Embraer booked, there is no overlap with the Airbus A220. The Embraer family is active in the 60-132 seat market, while the Airbus A220 is being marketed as a 130-160 seat aircraft, but could easily stretch from 108 seats to 160 seats in a single class lay-out. So the overlap between both families is at the higher side of the seat bracket. What this means is that the Airbus A220 overlaps with the Embraer 195 and to some extent the Embraer 190 and their re-engined variants in terms of capacity. If we look at how many sales out of the 176 were for the E190/E195 and their upgraded variants, we see that there were only 46 jets under firm contract or tentatively agreed on. Next to that there were options for another 24 jets. Options are a bit too noncommittal too really count them, which means if we look at the seat range where there is overlap between the Airbus A220 and the Embraer family, we see that the score is 60 for the A220 and 46 for the Embraer E2.

Conclusion

Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) intended future partner, Embraer, announced order and commitments for 300 jets. When counting the orders and order intentions excluding noise in the form of options, conversions and customer reveals, we are left with 136 orders and tentative orders out of which 46 are in competing range of the Airbus A220.

The Farnborough International Airshow was a good one for Embraer, but we do not think it is a clear demonstration of customer preference or superiority over the Airbus A220-300.

