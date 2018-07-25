A Surprising Market Reaction To Netgear's Arlo Spin-Off Pricing

Given the post-IPO's cash bounty of $550M+, this values their two remaining businesses at roughly $500M or just over half their sales, which seems too cheap to us.

Since Netgear keeps 84% of Arlo after its IPO (and additional allocation), this alone is worth up to $1B if the IPO price holds up in the market.

Netgear (NTGR) produced pretty decent Q2 figures which were above guidance and expectations but the stock sold off big time on Tuesday:

The reason is the pricing of the IPO of Arlo (ARLO), their security camera and related platform business; we'll get to that below, but first a quick overview how the company has been doing. We start with the following graph which gives a bird's eye view of the past five years.

NTGR Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Revenue wise this was actually a good quarter with revenues up 10.9% y/y. The company reports in three segments:

Arlo (action and security cameras)

Connected home (consumer products)

SMB (small and medium sized business)

The picture is rather muddied, because they are going to spin off their Arlo business, and they are incurring a lot of cost as a result, hence the downward slopes in EBITDA and net income. There is a nice split-out in the earnings deck:

Still the biggest segment by far ($191.2M) is the Connected Home segment, growing at 2.8% y/y. Despite that low growth, management argues that it is still gaining market share (Q2CC):

During the quarter, the retail cable modem and gateway market return to year-over-year growth and we had been able to gain additional share from our competitors.

This is rather important because the company is up against fairly formidable competition from the likes of Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Ubiquiti (UBNT). Investors would like to see some growth remaining after Arlo has been spun-off. The company does have a dominant position in the consumer Wi-Fi market (from the earnings deck):

The company continues to launch new products (Q2CC):

During Q2, we announced that we have applied our DOCSIS cable expertise to the award-winning Orbi line of tri-band mesh systems. We launched the Orbi tri-band Wi-Fi cable modem mesh system, which is the industry's first whole home Wi-Fi mesh system with a built in cable modem, app set up and patented, high performance FastLane3 tri-band Wi-Fi technology. This groundbreaking product carries an MSRP of $399.

Management mentioned rising ASPs and much (if not all) of that is related to these advanced gaming routers.

There is also a new mesh extender for the Nighthawk family. Management claims that they stay ahead of the competition with these launches as (Q2CC):

our competitors continue to offer only one or maybe two mesh Wi-Fi products in that portfolios, we stay ahead of the competition by delivering the best Wi-Fi performance on the market, with the most innovative features built in.

The SMB segment is the smallest ($70.8M of revenues in Q2) but growing nicely at 7.2% y/y. Its most important product is switches, in which they have a dominating market position:

Arlo

The Arlo segment is growing pretty fast. Revenues were up 33.1% y/y to $104.8M, which is quite a slowdown from the 59% growth in Q1. From the earnings deck:

Even while preparing the Arlo segment for IPO (and hence management is in a quiet period, they couldn't comment too much), it's introducing new products like the Arlo Smart and Arlo Security Light.

Arlo Audio Doorbell and Arlo Chime will be new additions in the present quarter (Q2CC):

The Arlo Audio Doorbell and Arlo Chime work together as a smart connected audio door bell solution designed with flexibility and DIY simplicity in mind. The Arlo Doorbell can pair with any Arlo camera for a more complete view of the entryway. Using the Arlo app, users can access the Arlo Audio Doorbell to interact with visitors from their smartphone or tablet. And if paired with an Arlo camera, they can also use an Arlo smart subscription service plan to intelligently detect people; and call E911 emergency services close to the camera's location saving valuable time.

From the Arlo prospectus, here's a short overview of its products:

Arlo Security Camera, released in the fourth quarter of 2014, is the world’s first commercially available 100% battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera with 720p HD video quality, IP65-rated weather resistance and night vision. Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, released in the fourth quarter of 2015, bring Arlo’s performance and design to an indoor wired solution that allows users to easily monitor their surroundings with 1080p HD video quality. Arlo Pro, released in the fourth quarter of 2016, is our second generation battery-operated, IP65-rated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera, which adds key new features and significant camera upgrades, including two-way audio and rechargeable batteries. Arlo Go, released in the first quarter of 2017, is the world’s first commercially available LTE-enabled wire-free camera and provides untethered mobile monitoring supported by major networks in key markets around the world. Arlo Baby, released in the second quarter of 2017, combines performance and convenience with smart features, such as air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision, that provide added peace of mind for parents and caregivers. Arlo Pro 2, released in the fourth quarter of 2017, is the latest generation of our battery-operated, IP65-rated weather-resistant Wi-Fi cameras and includes advancements in sound and motion detection. Arlo Security Light, released in the second quarter of 2018, delivers powerful, wire-free lighting that works intelligently both by itself or when paired with Arlo’s cameras. Our Accessories are designed to complement our smart connected devices and provide additional convenience, versatility and customization for our users, and include our charging accessories, device mounts and device skins.

Investors will appreciate its rapid market share increases:

We're now at 52%, up from 40% in Q1 and just 33% a year ago. SA contributor Vince Martin noticed the following:

The Pro, and the newer Pro 2, have received rave reviews, getting an Editor's Choice nod from PC Magazine, being named "the best home security cam we've ever tested" by DigitalTrends, and cited as a "top-notch camera" by Tom's Guide. Arlo isn't the lowest-priced option, but by acclamation it appears to be the best in class.

It certainly looks like Arlo is ready for a successful IPO, which will happen under the ARLO ticker and fetch a price between $18-$20 with 10.2M shares offered.

We already cited the well-researched article from SA contributor Vince Martin, who has done a large section on possible valuation comps and one has to say that one walks away from that rather optimistically.

For instance, we were unaware that there's an analyst, Global Equities Research’s Trip Chowdhry out there who argues that Arlo is worth $15B based on the amount of data that is uploaded. The thinking is that data is the new oil (machine learning improves with the amount of data).

Arlo Cloud Platform

This draws attention to the Arlo platform, and if they can monetize that the company becomes a different proposition altogether as the hardware business is tough for most newcomers. There are certainly some encouraging figures (from the IPO prospectus):

The number of registered users grew 123% y/y to 1.9M.

Service revenue grew 43% y/y. However, before you get too excited, the service (platform) income is just 8% of Arlo's revenues.

The engagement rate is high at 37% according to Sensor Tower, which is in the top 6% of applications.

There are 60M average daily video streams.

Here is what the platform actually does:

It uploads camera streams so people can keep track of their environment and family in real-time from anywhere (through PC, mobile app, etc.)

It integrates seamlessly with third party IoT products and protocols.

Real-time motion detection.

Arlo smart is the paid subscription service that adds AI functionalities and comes in three tiers:

Smart Add-On

Smart Premier

Smart Elite

Here are the services (from the IPO prospectus):

Person Detection: Using computer vision, Arlo can identify if an object in a video stream is a person. Users have the option to suppress or customize their alerts based on whether the object detected is a person, significantly reducing unwanted alerts. Users also have the ability to easily identify videos in their library that contain a person, providing them with faster and more convenient access to the most relevant videos. e911 Emergency Call Service (available in the United States only): When users are alerted to suspicious activity from their Arlo cameras, they can immediately contact the closest emergency responders to the camera’s location directly from within the alert. Cloud Activity Zones: Using the Arlo app, users can select specific areas within the camera’s view so that alerts will be triggered only when motion occurs in those particular areas. For example, a motion zone can be set to alert the user only when motion is detected near a window, the front door or the garage, significantly reducing the number of unwanted alerts received by the user. This feature also allows the user to exclude high-traffic areas within the camera’s view that are likely to trigger unwanted alerts. Rich App Notifications: Arlo’s rich app notifications display an image of what caused the motion event directly onto a user’s smartphone, giving them immediate access to a live view of their home and additional functionality, such as the ability to immediately phone a friend or neighbor directly from the notification from a preset list of numbers.

Quite frankly, we are very intrigued as we have studied numerous SaaS platform companies and we have seen how many of these platforms rapidly grow into a Swiss army knife with proliferating revenue streams, up-sell opportunities and increasing stickiness of the platform.

What we see here is a proto-connected home platform that could really take off, especially when 5G comes around and IoT devices are expected to explode and connectivity becomes ubiquitous.

There are a couple of things that make Arlo a really promising platform, in our view:

The connected products are very well received and are rapidly gaining market share.

The Arlo platform itself is well received by its users, considering the rapid increase in registered users and high engagement.

While the company is up against formidable competition in the wider connected ("smart") home market, it has found quite a promising way to get users on-board on its platform.

What they need is rapidly pair with third parties to increase the attractiveness of their platform, which now has a security focus only.

Another route could be that they become the go-to platform for security solutions and they expand users by linking to other connected home and IoT platforms.

It looks like management already has some ideas about how to expand the platform as an expansion of services was mentioned in the filing.

We see a lot of potential here, and seen in this light the $15B valuation that the above-mentioned analyst Trip Chowdhry came up with isn't as crackpot as it might appear at first sight, even though Arlo has it all to prove still, but the potential is there and we've seen plenty of platforms commanding 10x sales multiples and more.

Netgear itself has a lot riding on a successful IPO and also on Arlo's continued success as it:

Will still sell some services to the company.

Will have majority decision rights (but Arlo is likely to have an independent board, per SA contributor Wilsonville Capital's reading of the prospectus).

Will sell additional shares of ARLO in 2019.

Some other figures from the prospectus, but keep in mind this is all Q1 data:

The number of devices shipped grew 56% y/y.

Revenue grew 63%.

Pro-forma profit $6.5M in 2017.

$5.4M loss in Q1 caused by a $6.6M separation charge.

Pricing

The company announced it's going to sell 10.215M shares (an additional 1,532,250 shares is likely), priced at between $18-$20. Just as important, the company will keep an 84.2% stake in Arlo, from the amended prospectus:

Currently, and at all times prior to the completion of this offering, we are and will be an operating segment of NETGEAR. Upon the completion of this offering, we expect that NETGEAR will own approximately 86.0% of our outstanding common stock (or approximately 84.2% if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full).

This means that Arlo's value is in the order of $1.2B on these metrics. This apparently surprised the market on the downside. As we showed at the start of the article, the stock tanked $10.

Margins

NTGR Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

And here you get another view, this time non-GAAP:

Their decline is not done, and has a lot to do with the Arlo spin-off (Q2CC, our emphasis):

Third quarter GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of negative 2.2% to negative 1.2%, which includes approximately $11 million of one-time costs associated with the separation including professional service fees for various advisory and audit related costs. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 4% to 5%, which includes approximately $19 million of costs associated with the separation of Arlo and the corresponding dissynergies created, including the hiring talent to duplicate certain roles as that business stands up on its own.

That was quite a bit more than what they said on the Q1CC ($5M), but these costs are one-offs. Q3 revenue is guided at between $380M-$395M, which is a little softer than what analysts expect ($397M).

Cash

NTGR Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Cash flows have recovered pretty nicely notwithstanding the margin compression, that's good to see. Their cash balance will soon get another $200M or so on top of:

So the company will sit on $550M+ of cash with no debt.

Valuation

NTGR EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation metrics have ticked up quite a bit and this is mostly down to Arlo. If the IPO price holds up, we know that Netgear's post-IPO part of Arlo is roughly $1B.

EPS is expected to reach $2.64 this year and $3 the next according to analysts. We assume this includes the spinoff of Arlo.

Conclusion

The Arlo IPO is very interesting. This is a fast growing business where some of the company's products have received rave reviews, it's already profitable, and it has an interesting IoT proto-platform that has significant potential.

Their two remaining businesses are also doing fairly well these days. After two years of declines, the consumer business is benefiting from rising ASPs and market share gains and their SMB is growing at double digits, although we'll have to see how long that lasts as history isn't terribly encouraging in this respect.

The company will sell a stake of it for roughly $200M of its Arlo business, which is its fastest growing segment by far.

Post Arlo's IPO, the company will have $550M+ of cash, which is more than a quarter of its market cap but they will lose Arlo's revenues.

If the IPO price ranges holds up in the market, the remaining part of Arlo still on the books of Netgear is worth almost $1B alone, valuing their two remaining businesses at a mere $500M or so, or just over half their sales.

That seems a little too cheap to us.

