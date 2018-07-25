Alphabet: Consistent Performance, Reasonable Expectations

I continue to like Google despite headwinds from regulators, yet recognise that the recent move higher has reduced the immediate appeal.

Adding in $150 per share in net cash, we can see that the valuation is very fair and non-demanding given top line growth.

Realistic earnings come in at a low $40s per share number, as earnings approach the $50 mark after adding back losses from other bets.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) continues to deliver on very impressive, profitable, and consistent growth. Even after accounting for a +$5 billion fine by the European Commission during the quarter, the operations remain profitable enough to post a multi-billion profit number. In fact, Alphabet reported a GAAP profit of $3.2 billion for the quarter.

The truth of the matter is that the company is trading at an earnings multiple in the low-twenties (adjusting for losses at other bets), about 4 times earnings above the general market valuation. This is despite the fact that revenue growth comfortably exceeds the 20% mark.

While a 22 times multiple and similar growth rate looks very reasonable, I note that valuations have risen (compared to past valuations), while regulatory concerns are on the increase. These two reasons curb my enthusiasm, as I consider the current valuation fair but not necessarily very cheap.

Core On Fire, Other Bets Remains Bets

Alphabet reported 26% top line sales growth as revenues surpassed the $32.6 billion mark for the quarter. Currencies added about 3 points to reported growth, as currency-adjusted revenue growth remains very impressive by all means.

The core Google operations remain responsible for the vast majority of revenues at nearly $28.1 billion. Other Google revenues were up by more than 36% to $4.4 billion as the other bets segment reported a 50% increase in revenues to $145 million.

The business remains incredibly profitable, yet margins have been trending a bit lower. Adjusted operating earnings reported by the core Google segment rose by "just" 17% to nearly $9.0 billion. The "other" bets continue to lose quite a bit of money despite the increase in sales, as losses rose by a hundred million to $733 million.

Excluding the fine from the European Commission, the company reported earnings of $8.3 billion, or $11.75 per share. That number is a bit misleading as well, as the company benefited from higher valuation of the value of unrealised equity interest (mostly related to Uber (UBER)). This added about $1.17 per share to the reported earnings. Net interest income furthermore totalled $273 million, or $0.39 per share, as we really ought to treat cash and related interest income in isolation. So using the adjusted number and making the necessary corrections, earnings come in at around $10.20 per share.

If use annualise this number, we end up with a low $40 earnings per share number, which, combined with some seasonality (as Q4 is typically a bit stronger), allows for earnings in the low $40s per share. Let's estimate earnings at $43 per share.

Trading at $1,250 per share, the multiples appear to be in the low 30s, but we have to account for the sizeable cash balances. Cash and non-marketable investments have risen towards $114 billion, offset by a mere $4 billion in debt. The resulting $110 billion net cash position alone already amounts to more than $150 per share. To put this into perspective, shares actually traded at this level as "recently" as 2008! If we subtract the net cash position, an unleveraged business is valued at $1,100 per share. Given our $43 in estimated earnings per share power, this translates into a 25 times earnings multiple for an unleveraged business with growth rates in excess of 20%.

One point which I would like to make is that the earnings numbers above are real "cold" hard GAAP numbers and include nearly $3 billion in annualised losses from other bets. That shaves off another $4 per share from earnings, which, if you believe that they pay off over time, means that realistic earnings power surpasses the $47 mark. Even if the "investments" in the other bets segment pay off in just a slight manner, earnings could total $50 per share. That reduces the valuation of operating assets towards 22 times.

Fairly Valued

I have held sizeable positions in Alphabet in the past, and have actually trimmed almost all but my entire position at these levels. Part of the reason I was attracted to the business in the past is that excluding net cash, shares were often valued at market multiples of 17-18 times earnings. The increased transparency, by breaking out the core Google business from other bets, provided a great deal of insight for investors as well and allowed shares to rise further.

Generally said, multiples have been increasing in recent times, even if we exclude for cash balances and other bets. The general multiple inflation, even if it is not outrageous, is a reason for me to become slightly more cautious. The bigger reason to get cautious is the changing regulatory stance with regard to anti-trust and privacy issues surrounding individuals, among others, certainly in Europe.

An occasional multi-billion fine from authorities is no real worry, although they are painful if they show up every year, as the real worry is that of changes to the business model. Estimating the realistic changes of this happening, in which geographic regions this might happen, and the extent to which this might impact the profitability of the business model is a daunting task.

Hence, I reiterate my old strategy on Alphabet - that of buying shares at a market multiple. Pegging earnings power at $47 per share, if I adjust for losses at other bets, applying an 18 times multiple and adding back $150 per share in net cash, I end up with $1,000 as my current level to re-load again. While we are trading comfortably above that level, note that we have seen these levels as recently as April during a (technology) rotation in the market.

At these levels, I consider the current valuation as largely fair, with no immediate triggers to sell, making it a decent Hold. That said, I would not think that the current valuation is appealing enough to add at these levels, although this remains a great stock to buy on (unexpected) further dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.