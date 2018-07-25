AT&T First Look: Well Short Of Exciting

I continue to favor VZ over T, understanding that the former seems to be executing better in the consumer wireless service arena.

AT&T delivered 2Q18 results this Tuesday, and I was not very encouraged by what I saw at first glance.

AT&T's (T) 2Q18 numbers are out. Perhaps not to my surprise, the results came short of exciting, reinforcing my beliefs that the divide between the Dallas-based company and peer Verizon (VZ) in the race for leadership in the U.S. wireless service business continues to widen.

In terms of headline numbers, revenues of $39.0 billion trailed consensus $39.4 billion and landed 2% below last year's mark -- the YOY deterioration would have been about $300 million worse, if not for the inclusion of Time Warner's revenues (i.e. inorganic growth) partially offset by the negative impact of accounting changes. Adjusted EPS of $0.91 beat expectations by six cents, aided by better margins and a low effective tax rate of only 20%.

Each of AT&T's segments saw a YOY contraction in sales, by as much as 8% in the case of Entertainment -- international and consumer mobility at least had seen modest, positive growth rates last quarter. Faring better than the other divisions this time was the largest of them all (representing 38% of total company revenues), consumer mobility, which posted 1.5% deterioration in revenues over year-ago levels.

Contrary to what I observed earlier today with Verizon, AT&T's important consumer wireless business did not see much in terms of an improvement in usage metrics, as postpaid accounts saw a net reduction of 49,000 vs. Verizon's much more impressive 530,000 net additions. To me, this KPI (key performance indicator) alone tells most of the story about who has been winning the wireless service battle in the U.S. between the two largest players.

Outside mobility, some of the same trends played out again on the Entertainment side of the equation, with net reduction in the largest satellite sub-segment (nearly 80% of total connections) looking the worse that it has since the June 2016 quarter at least. Softening the blow a bit was the sequential flattening in linear video ARPU, following a sharp decline in 1Q18 that had sent the metric to the lowest levels of the previous eight quarters.

Lastly in my first-look analysis, I was pleasantly surprised to see adjusted op margins of 21.1% rise the most YOY as far back as I can remember: by 80 bps. All of the EPS upside to consensus in fact seems to have been driven by lower cost of revenues, considering AT&T delivered 55.2% of gross margins compared to consensus 54.3%. I fear that some of the improvement, however, might have been driven purely by accounting matters, while slightly better pricing supported by strong discretionary spending and some cost cutting initiatives may have contributed a bit to margin expansion.

See summarized, non-GAAP P&L results below, with a YOY analysis of the impact to EPS.

On the stock and the investment thesis

With Time Warner finally making its way into AT&T's financial statements, even if for a couple of weeks worth of results only, it is likely that much of the narrative around AT&T will switch further towards media and content creation and distribution going forward. How the giant telecom (now integrated media) company manages to monetize its newly-acquired assets and use them to possibly boost the performance of the mobility division remains to be seen. But at least in terms of the wireless and wireline businesses that make up the core of the portfolio today, I am ever less excited by what AT&T has managed to deliver or what I believe it can produce in the foreseeable future.

I continue to understand that, to many if not most shareholders, T can be a desirable stock for the company's cash generating abilities (see trailing FCF yield of 9.4% in the graph above) and shareholder-friendly distribution policy. With 2Q18's cash from operations having risen by more than 17% YOY, some investors might care little or nothing about the quarter-to-quarter trends in net adds, ARPU and churn. On my end, I continue to favor VZ in the U.S.-based telecom space, understanding that the New York company seems to be executing noticeably better than its closest cousin in the consumer wireless service arena.

