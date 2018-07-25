If This Doesn't Change, You Can Kiss Productivity Growth Goodbye

Where has the productivity of the US worker gone? For decades, productivity increased at an average rate above 2.5% before falling to just above 1% today.

Productivity growth is arguably the single most important factor for sustained economic growth, higher worker wages, and increased standards of living.

As I argued in a recent piece, "What Is The Long Run US Growth Potential? 2%, 3% or 4%?", long-term economic growth is the result of population growth (or workforce growth) and productivity growth. Assuming population growth cannot be changed, although arguments could be made for the reasons behind the recent decline in population growth, the focus remains on why productivity growth has slowed and how to reverse it.

Long-Term Productivity: Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

The chart above shows the long-run trend of productivity, or as the BLS calculates, real output per hour. The trend, defined by the equal length colored lines, is one of continued deceleration in terms of the slope or growth rate.

If productivity growth doesn't change and start to increase materially above 1%, with the current rates of population growth, the United States will not be able to achieve sustained rates of real GDP growth per capita above 2%.

Productivity growth needs to increase.

Real GDP Per Capita 10-Year Annualized Growth Rate:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

Productivity, over the last 15 years, has only increased at an average annual rate of 1.51%. More important than the current rate of productivity growth is the current direction of the trend.

After the great recession, productivity growth plunged but the rate of increase peaked in the mid-2000s.

Productivity 15-Year Annualized Growth Rate: Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

Why has productivity plunged? There are many reasons but I will certainly tackle one major one.

Productivity has plunged because corporations have decided to forego investment in capital goods, plant and equipment and productive uses of capital in favor of unproductive, shareholder "give-backs" which include share buybacks and dividends.

For decades, from the early 1940s through the early 1980s, shareholder "give-backs" rarely exceeded 2% of GDP.

Starting in 1982, that number started to soar, now reaching levels consistently near 6% of total GDP.

Shareholder "Give-Backs": Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

In 1982, the SEC instituted Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act. According to "Profits Without Prosperity" from the Harvard Business Review:

"Under the rule, a corporation’s board of directors can authorize senior executives to repurchase up to a certain dollar amount of stock over a specified or open-ended period of time, and the company must publicly announce the buyback program. After that, management can buy a large number of the company’s shares on any given business day without fear that the SEC will charge it with stock-price manipulation—provided, among other things, that the amount does not exceed a “safe harbor” of 25% of the previous four weeks’ average daily trading volume. The SEC requires companies to report total quarterly repurchases but not daily ones, meaning that it cannot determine whether a company has breached the 25% limit without a special investigation."

6% of GDP is nearly $1.2 trillion per year.

Earlier this year, an article from the Institute for New Economic Thinking outlined:

"Most recently, from 2007 through 2016, stock repurchases by 461 companies listed on the S&P 500 totaled $4 trillion, equal to 54 percent of profits. In addition, these companies declared $2.9 trillion in dividends, which were 39 percent of profits."

Trillions of dollars have poured into stock buybacks and dividends, which surely accounts for some massive gains we see in the S&P 500 (SPY) today. As I stated in recent articles, I am not saying stock buybacks are inherently bad, but there certainly is an opportunity cost to shareholder "give-backs." The opportunity cost becomes very large when you start talking about trillions or hundreds of billions of dollars per year.

Core capital goods orders, a proxy for business investment, has remained flat in nominal dollars dating back to the late 1990s. How can the economy grow in size but require the same amount of capital goods spending? A growing share of GDP is being used for shareholder "give-backs." On a 10-year annualized basis, core capital goods orders are flat to down, indicating no growth over the past 10-years, including inflation.

Core Capital Goods Orders | Core Capital Goods Orders 10-Year Growth Rate: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Uncoincidentally, as shareholder "give-backs" have increased from 2% of GDP to 6% of GDP, core capital goods orders as a % of GDP have decreased from 6% to 3% over the past several decades.

This represents a massive shift in investment in capital goods (business spending) to shareholder "give-backs."

Again, there is nothing inherently wrong with this shift but to claim it comes without a consequence of the growth rate of productivity trends in the economy is off base.

Core Capital Goods Orders As A % of GDP: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

In real dollars, after inflation, real core capital goods orders are materially lower than the 1990s and the mid-2000s. Over the past 10 years, real core capital goods orders have fallen at an average rate of -1.5% per year.

Reduced rates of business spending today have negative effects on future productivity growth. Given that long-term maximum trend growth can be estimated as the sum of population growth and productivity growth, a reduction in capital goods spending can have a deflationary effect on future GDP growth.

Real Core Capital Goods Orders | Real Core Capital Goods Orders 10-Year Growth Rate: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

What this means is that without a reversal in population growth and productivity growth, the US economy is not likely to experience a material rise in long-run trend growth, regardless of new fiscal or monetary policy. The US economy needs a change in the trend of productivity growth and that is not likely to come from an increasing percentage of shareholder "give-backs" relative to GDP.

Changes in monetary and fiscal policy may cause transitory spurts of growth that last 2-3 years, called the short-term cycle or "cyclical growth," but structural long-term growth cannot be changed through political action.

GDP & Productivity + Population:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

There was a change in the US economy that has caused the long-term rate of GDP growth to materially underperform the long run potential for nearly 20 years.

There were periods of outperformance in the late 1980s but the recent trend is worrisome.

There are many theories as to why the US economy has grown much lower than trend potential over the past 20 years or so. Excess regulation, high taxes, immigration laws and bad monetary policy are all thrown out as reasons for the material weakness in GDP growth.

My personal belief is that the build-up of debt is the reason behind the change in growth trajectory.

Excess levels of debt cut into trend growth. The effect becomes nonlinear as debt gets to extreme levels. Growth has consistently come in below trend and that is to be expected given the extreme levels of current debt.

Important, however, is the idea that over the long term, US growth cannot exceed the sum of workforce growth and productivity growth on a sustained basis.

Click the link for more on the long-term potential of US GDP growth, "What Is The Long Run US Growth Potential? 2%, 3% or 4%?"

Productivity is the lifeblood of an economy.

If there is not a fundamental shift in the economy away from unproductive uses of capital that fuel short-term gains in favor of long-term investment, you can kiss productivity growth goodbye.

If productivity remains low, at the current and future rates of population growth, you can only expect GDP to move lower over time, with short bursts of growth above trend and transitory swings below trend.

How do you invest if the United States goes the way of Japan and has depressed levels of economic growth for the next several decades? You need to manage the short-term cyclical ups and downs of the economy within a very focused understanding of the long-term trends in real underlying economic growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.