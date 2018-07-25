What My Younger Self Will Tell Me In 30 Years

What if your younger self could tell you something in the future to avoid other mistakes?

Starting from the old sayings “if youth knew, if age could”, many articles have been written about what the author could tell his younger self if he could go back in time. We all wish we had the chance to apply what we learned growing up by starting over at some point in our life. Buying Apple (AAPL) shares when I first started investing back in 2003 would have probably been my first financial advice!

But as we age, we also tend to forget about our strengths and our naïve side that believed everything was possible. Instead of writing another article about what I would tell my younger self, I decided to write an article about what I’ll be telling my older self in 30 years from now. I’m currently 36 and have been investing since 2003. Here’s what I want to tell my 66-year-old self in 30 years:

You are not that old – keep investing

Hey Mike, I know you have worked hard to build your nest egg. Congratulations! You have now more than one million dollars invested in the market! But because you are now fully retired and no more new money is coming in, this doesn’t mean you are done with the stock market.

In fact, chances are that if you are reading this, your life expectancy is close to 90 years old. This means you still have 24 more years to invest! Do you really think it’s time to sell all your stocks and buy some certificates of deposits?

Remember that at 36, you were 100% invested in stocks and you wouldn’t fear the next bear market? You even got through the 2008 market crash without blinking. In fact, a few years later, your portfolio was generating even more returns than before the crisis. I’ve been through many other market corrections. In the next 24 years, you will most likely hit another 3-4 crashes. But think about the two dozen of years in front of you to ride more bull markets?

At 36, I had no intention of going back to a fixed income at retirement. Maybe that you have changed your mind because you are afraid of the next time your portfolio hit a brick wall. But please, keep a good portion of your money invested in stocks, they are your only growth source and protection against inflation!

Fear doesn’t really exist – the right timing is now

Speaking of fear, I must remind you that fear doesn’t exist. This is only in your mind. Go back in the past 30 years and you will find at least 30 very good reasons to not invest in the market. When you received over 100K from your pension plan to invest back in 2017, you put everything in dividend paying stocks and you did very well! Between 2008 and 2018, there were at least 12 very good reasons not to invest:

Greece will go bankrupt and crash the Entire Eurozone (2012) A trade war with China will kill the consumer (2018) High debt level among most governments will crush the banking system (pretty much the past decade) Brits are leaving the Eurozone, this will be a catastrophe (2016) Investors are paying way too much for stocks,they are highly overvalued (starting in 2013) Chinese’s economy is slowing down,they will enter in a recession soon (2015) Trump has been elected, this is the end of the bull market (2016) OPEC is pumping too much oil, the energy market will crash and never recover (2014-2015) The rise of interest rates will kill consumer spending habits (2017-2018) Banks haven’t cleaned all their shady products, they will crash again (2009) Ebola will eradicate a good part of the world (2014) U.S. fiscal cliff (2012)

It’s a good thing you ignored all that noise and kept investing, right? I understand you might feel that “the market is about to crash” in 2048, but keep in mind that it will not likely happen. And even if it does, it will only be a vague souvenir when you will celebrate your 50 th wedding anniversary in 2054 (wow, you better remember that on May 8 th!).

The right timing to invest is still now. In fact, the best one was 30 years ago and you did well. But today isn’t a reason to sell your holdings and hide behind bonds and CD’s. Your three children will thank you for continuing to invest in the next 24 years.

It’s time to feel smart – read your investing plan again

I have to tell you; you didn’t build a million-dollar portfolio out of luck. You were smart enough to write down your investing plan a while ago, in fact, more than 30 years ago! While you started investing at the age of 23, you really take the time to establish your entire strategy based on academic studies at the age of 29. This means you have been running pretty much the same plan for the past 37 years. Look at where it got you! Following your investing rules for so many years kept you from making major mistakes and anchored your beliefs while going through difficult times.

Now that you are officially retired, it’s time to read back what I just wrote recently. Here’s your step-by-step retirement portfolio strategy. This guide will tell you where you should put your attention now that you don’t add to your investment nest egg.

Finally, enjoy life now, after that you’ll be dead!

Do you remember the day you decided to quit your job in the private banking industry and build your own business? You took at year off to travel across Central America with your three kids (yeah, you were that crazy back then). But still, there is a lesson you have learned back then that I absolutely need to remind you today: live your dreams, enjoy your life now because it will be too later after that! Stop worrying about how much return your portfolio is generating and open your eyes. Spend quality time with your children and grandchildren. Call back your old friends and have dinner with them! Don’t be afraid to spend a little bit more money on that trip to the Galapagos, you know that there is only a handful of islands left after that big earthquake of 2032…

