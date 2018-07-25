Cisco: Buyback By The Numbers

With a sales multiple of 4.3, is now the right time to be buying back stock ?

I wrote an article recently about Cisco's (CSCO) dividend and came to the conclusion that its low payout ratio and strong free cash flow generation should be able to keep double-digit dividend growth rates going. In this article, I want to go through its buyback program, which is expansive to say the least. The tech company back in February put its money where its mouth was and announced a whopping $25 billion buyback program. Management stated that it wanted to use the tax savings, which was introduced by administration to reward its shareholders. On this front, from a shareholders' perspective, management should be applauded

The question here though is whether buying back stock here is the right decision at this moment in time. Cisco is currently trading with a book multiple of 4.2 and a sales multiple of 4.3. Its cash flow multiple is 15.3, which is again much higher than its 5-year average of 11.6. Investors should remember that CSCO is now up around $17 a share alone since 2013. The float has dropped from 5.38 billion to a current 4.7 billion. This number is obviously going lower, which should be beneficial to shareholders over the long term. Here is how.

The great thing about buybacks is that shareholders can benefit handsomely even when a company is not growing its bottom line. Cisco's operating income back in 2013 for example came in at $11.3 billion. Over a trailing 12- month average, its operating income comes in at $12.47 billion. Revenues also back in 2013 are on par with the present average total of around $48.6 billion. So how do we arrive at a share price nowadays $17 higher that what we had 5 days previous with really similar financials? Fundamentals and growth projections play a part but consistent buybacks have resulted in each share becoming more valuable over time. This fact alone (all things being equal) will increase the share price, which is why shareholders prefer companies, which consistently return profits to its shareholders. Dividends are a cash payment and buybacks increase your value per share.

Core dividend investors concentrate mainly on the yield and the growth rate, which is fine. However, when a quality stock is cheap, it sometimes can be better to invest in the company that is aggressively buying back its own stock instead of going for the high yield. Why? Because over time, the investor's equity will build, which is noteworthy. Take Cisco for example. Its market cap is close to $199 billion and as mentioned its float is 4.7 billion. This means every share is worth 100%/4,700000 = 0.0000212% of the company. So if you are a present shareholder, just multiply your lot by the % above and that is what you own of Cisco. 2014 was the year really where shareholders were spoiled. Almost $8 billion of stock was bought back and $3.76 billion was returned in dividends. Those shareholders should be sitting pretty right now.

With the Nasdaq though approaching 8000, CSCO could easily spike to $45-$50 a share within a short space of time. Would the confirmed $25 billion buyback be a good idea then? I'm not so sure. Although shareholders would be gaining more equity in the company, buying back stock at pricey valuations especially if one is tapping the debt markets to do it. Remember these buybacks have been strategically planned out and are based off of 4% top line growth going forward and a $10+ billion cash balance. Warren Buffett said the following

It’s Better To Buy A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price Than A Fair Company At A Wonderful Price

I agree totally with this but at a limit with respect to the company's valuation. Let's see what year-end numbers bring.

