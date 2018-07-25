Janssen's History And Continuation Decision With Imetelstat

Background

Janssen's (NYSE:JNJ) pursuit of Imetelstat began in 2013. A confidentiality agreement was executed between Geron (GERN) and Janssen on October 31, 2013. Geron's formal relationship with Janssen began ~30 days after Geron divested their Stem Cell business, and ~1 week before the publication of Dr. Tefferi's 2013 ASH abstract. As a reminder to new investors, it was Dr. Tefferi's ASH abstract that first disclosed Imetelstat's ability to produce PRs, CRs, and/or marrow clearing responses in some myelofibrosis patients.

Discussion

Janssen's earliest influence on the Imetelstat development program likely resulted in the enrollment of nine (9) MDS patients and nine (9) AML patients in the Mayo pilot study. These selective expansions of the Mayo pilot study were performed shortly after Janssen signed the confidentiality agreement with Geron, and I suspect the patients were added at Janssen's request. The idea that Janssen influenced the Mayo pilot study is supported by the fact that Janssen later assumed full sponsorship of the Mayo pilot study.

Janssen's first continuation decision involving Imetelstat came only a few months into their relationship with Geron. Following the FDA clinical hold in March 2014, it would've been easy, convenient, and rational for Janssen to 'walk away' from Geron until the treatment concerns and regulatory uncertainties were resolved with the FDA.

However, Janssen chose to confirm, escalate, and continue their involvement with Geron by signing an amended confidentiality agreement with Geron on March 20th, 2014. (See Section 1.215 of the Collaboration Agreement contained within the 2014 10-K filing). This amended confidentiality agreement indicates Janssen was actively involved in gathering, compiling, and presenting data to FDA that resulted in the clinical hold being lifted on November 3, 2014.

Janssen's second continuation decision occurred only ten (10) days after the release of FDA hold. Janssen continued their relationship with Geron by finalizing the collaboration agreement on November 13, 2014. Given the significance of the collaboration agreement, there's no doubt it was negotiated between the parties during the clinical hold period. Furthermore, the agreement went beyond a cursory evaluation in that Janssen assumed 100% responsibility of all Imetelstat manufacturing & clinical trial activities.

Janssen initiated the IMbark trial in June 2015. This trial was initiated in accordance with collaboration agreement, and the trial targeted a second line treatment opportunity involving myelofibrosis patients who are Relapsed/Refractory to a JAK inhibitor. This patient population represents both a significant unmet medical need, and a feasible pathway to regulatory approval. Some noteworthy aspects of the IMbark trial are outlined below.

The IMbark inclusion criteria required all patients to have documented progressive disease during or after JAK inhibitor therapy. This inclusion criteria translates into 100% of the IMbark trial patients having an advanced state of myelofibrosis. This 'progressive disease' requirement differs significantly from the Mayo pilot study in which only ~50% of the study patients were 'JAK Experienced' with there being no requirement of disease progression.

The IMbark trial features a co-primary outcome measure requiring a spleen volume reduction > 35% at Week 24. This was a curious selection for a primary outcome measure because only 27% (3 of 11) of the healthier 'JAK Experienced' patients in the Mayo pilot study patients realized a spleen reduction > 35%. This was the same surrogate endpoint used to obtain Jakafi's regulatory approval, but it was questionable how (or why?) Janssen expected to realize a significant spleen response rate (presumably a higher rate than seen in the Mayo pilot study) in a significantly 'sicker' patient population.

Finally, the IMbark trial featured two separate dosing Arms. The higher dose of 9.4mg/kg was the standard dosage used in the Mayo pilot study, and it was widely believed to be the appropriate starting dose for myelofibrosis patients. The second dose of 4.7mg/kg dose had not been utilized in any of the prior Imetelstat trials, and it came with little expectations of demonstrating meaningful efficacy. Instead, investors were generally of the opinion it was included to satisfy an FDA request to evaluate a lower dosage.

Janssen made another continuation decision when they moved forward with the IMerge trial. The collaboration agreement did not require Janssen to conduct the MDS trial. As a means to minimize their risk, Janssen appears to have staggered the trials in a manner that allowed for observation of the initial IMbark patients before launching the IMerge trial. Janssen launched the IMerge trial in late 2015 almost six months after the IMbark trial.

In September 2016, Janssen announced the discontinuation of patient enrollment in the IMbark trial. The decision resulted from a review of the first 20 patients in both Arms of the trial. The decision appeared to be based on not achieving a predefined number of spleen responses at the 12-week mark of the trial. Given the questionable use of spleen response as a primary outcome measure (see above comments), this decision was particularly hard to comprehend. How could Janssen justify shutting down a trial based on a primary outcome measure that was questionable from the very start?

Despite the head-scratcher decision, I still give Janssen credit for 'continuing' in September 2016 simply because they didn't throw in the towel. In hindsight, this was the low point of our development efforts, and it was the most likely point at which Janssen would've abandoned the collaboration. However, Janssen elected to continue with the development program even though A) they were disappointed with the observed spleen responses associated with the 9.4mg/kg dose, B) they had no hope of efficacy with the lower 4.7mg/kg dose, C) they had zero indication of a survival benefit in the IMbark trial, D) they had no knowledge of IMerge response rates, and E) they had rights to a promising alternative (Talacotuzumab) for both MDS and AML.

Janssen's latest continuation decision involves adding twenty-five (25) additional patients within the IMerge trial. At this point, we don't know if this move was necessary because the broader results are viewed as insufficient to pursue regulatory approval as a fourth-line MDS treatment, or if the move is simply an opportunistic effort to position Imetelstat as a second-line MDS treatment option behind ESAs. Either way, it represents a further investment in the development program by Janssen.

Janssen has made further investments and decisions that illustrate their continued interest in developing Imetelstat. Notable activities include:

Current Status:

IMbark: The median survival has not been achieved in the IMbark study. As of the last interim review, the number of patient deaths had just reached a minimum level necessary to statistically predict the upper and lower bounds of the median survival. This is an impressive result in a group of high-risk myelofibrosis patients who each presented with documented disease progression during or after JAK inhibition therapy. In my opinion, the interim results suggest the IMbark study may be achieving 'stable disease' rates similar to the 64% rate previously reported in the Mayo pilot study.

There are two other very important aspects of the IMbark study:

1) We've been informed that a 'meaningful' number of IMbark patients are benefiting (and have opted to remain) at the lower 4.7mg/kg dose. This unexpected result comes after Janssen previously declared further investigation of the 4.7mg/kg dose was not warranted and remaining IMbark patients were allowed to crossover to the higher 9.4mg/kg dosage. The implications of these results are significant as it means A) a lower dose can be used to better manage side effects and/or the treatment of patients who present with low platelet counts, B) an effective lower dose will enable additional and/or more effective combination treatments, and C) the lower dose cannot be viewed as a control arm of the trial.

2) Janssen allowed for the enrollment of patients with the dreaded ASXL1 mutation despite there being no (zero) responses within this subgroup in the Mayo pilot study. Should the IMbark response rates prove to be borderline acceptable, it's important to realize future Phase 3 response rates can be improved by narrowing the enrollment criteria to exclude patients with the ASXL1 mutation.

IMerge: The IMerge trial realized a 34% 8-week Transfusion Independent (TI) rate in the overall (N=32) population, and a higher (54%) and more durable TI period in a subgroup (N=13) of MDS patients naive to HMAs and Lenalidomide. Even more impressive than the headline response rates, the IMerge patients realized a mean relative reduction of RBC transfusion burden from baseline of 60% (N=32) and 71% (N=13) in the subgroup of IMerge patients.

Based on these results, Janssen is working to re-position Imetelstat as a second-line MDS treatment behind ESAs. Janssen enrolled an additional twenty-five (25) MDS patients in support of the opportunity with the preliminary data from the additional patients being part of the continuation decision. MDS is a very significant opportunity given the size of the patient population, and it represents the next step in Imetelstat's development regardless of whether Janssen makes a positive (or negative) continuation decision.

Conclusions:

I believe Janssen will make a positive continuation decision based on a variety of factors including: IMbark and/or IMerge Phase 2 clinical trial results, Imetelstat's potential in combination with other compounds, the existence of broad patent and/or regulatory protections to protect sales into the mid-2030s, Janssen's 100% booking rights for all indications, and the relatively affordable fee ($65M or $135M) associated with a positive continuation decision. Furthermore, a negative continuation decision will result in competitive risk as Imetelstat in combination with venetoclax may represent an improvement over Janssen's daratumumab in some hematologic indications.

Risks:

There are a number of reasons Janssen may decide not to continue with the Imetelstat development program. The mostly likely non-continuation scenarios involve insufficient efficacy, unacceptable toxicity, or Janssen no longer having an interest in the Imetelstat approach due to the availability of alternative compounds and/or a change in strategic focus. Furthermore, risk-averse investors should be aware of Geron's relatively large short position and Geron's recent capital raising activities. Geron has been raising significant capital in 2018 in anticipation of Janssen's continuation decision, and further dilution may occur in 3Q18.

