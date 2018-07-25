Arlo: IPO Valuation Update

After a seeming drought in consumer hardware IPOs, two fast-growing hardware companies are now fast approaching their public debuts. This week, both Sonos (SONO), the wireless speaker maker, and Arlo (ARLO) have submitted their pricing ranges to the SEC, allowing us to take a closer look at these companies' valuations.

Arlo, in particular, is exciting due to its fast growth - in general, high-growth status is reserved for software and internet companies, while hardware companies like Fitbit (FIT) and GoPro (GPRO) of late have been suffering through serious sales declines. As I noted in my original article, Arlo has raced ahead to a ~$400 million revenue run rate in under four years from its launch. Of course, part of this is due to the fact that it has a well-funded parent company in NETGEAR (NTGR) (which, by the way, just recently posted strong Q2 earnings) financing its growth - but still, accelerating to that growth rate within such a short time span is extremely impressive. Note also that Arlo is still growing revenues at a ~2x clip.

Now that Arlo has ironed out more of the details of its IPO - including its pricing range and its post-IPO share structure - we can dive more into the meat of whether this will be a worthwhile IPO to invest in. Overall, while I acknowledge the risk that most consumer hardware companies carry (the sector is simply a minefield, with too many casualties to name), I believe Arlo's rapid growth as well as its rare profitability status make it a promising IPO candidate, similar to Sonos.

Note that while Arlo is technically "going public," it will still be majority owned by NETGEAR post-IPO. So instead of a bona fide spinoff, this is more like NETGEAR selling off a small piece of the business to raise capital. Of the 72.7 million shares to be outstanding post-IPO, NETGEAR will retain the 62.5 million that are not being sold in the IPO - or 87% of the company. Arlo will effectively become a publicly traded subsidiary, much like Pivotal Software (PVTL) is still controlled by Dell (DVMT) after its IPO this year.

In my view, this does not diminish Arlo's attractiveness - rather, I think the security and backing of a large company like NETGEAR will be incredibly accretive to Arlo's growth. I'd be wary, however, of paying too large a premium for Arlo, given its hardware-oriented nature, and the fact that security-oriented hardware companies have had an especially challenging year after the shutdown of the smart lock maker Otto earlier this year.

Valuation update

Let's now dive into a more detailed look at Arlo's proposed valuation. The company is outlining in initial per-share pricing range of $18-$20. I'll caveat here that for most technology IPOs this year, the initial range has been extremely unreliable in predicting the final IPO price. Companies this year have seemed to prefer dangling a lower price in front of institutional investors at early stages in the roadshow to entice them to the table, only to raise the pricing range as the order book fills up. And then, of course, opening day trading typically takes the shares up 30% or more, putting the valuation out of reach.

That aside, assuming its current pricing range of $18-$20 holds, and with a post-IPO share count of 71.715 million, Arlo is currently proposing to launch at a market cap of $1.31-$1.45 billion, and a midpoint of $1.38 billion - pushing it barely above the status of a "unicorn."

If we net out the $173.1 million of net proceeds that Arlo expects to raise in this offering (as noted in Arlo's S-1 filing), as well as the measly $0.2 million of cash remaining on Arlo's Q1 balance sheet (shown below), we arrive at an enterprise value of $1.21 billion.

Arlo is marginally positive (a true rarity among technology stocks), but its profitability level is still too low to make its >200x P/E ratio truly meaningful. Thus, like most other tech IPOs, we'll evaluate Arlo on a forward revenue multiple basis.

Pegging a growth rate on Arlo is difficult. Last year, the company grew revenues at 2x, and in the first quarter of this year, revenues of $100.6 million grew 63% y/y. Until the company gives firm guidance for the remainder of FY18, it's likely fair to extrapolate Arlo's Q1 growth rate and assume ~60% revenue growth for FY18. This implies an FY18 revenue target of $593.1 million. This implies that Arlo is proposing to trade at a valuation of 2.04x EV/FY18 revenues.

A ~2x revenue multiple for a consumer hardware company is what I'd consider to be the upper bound of valuation - in my evaluation of the Sonos IPO, I considered ~2x revenues to be my upper-bound price target for the stock. And certainly when we compare a 2x revenue multiple against current consumer hardware companies like Fitbit and GoPro, each of which are trading under 1x revenues, we have to be a little skeptical.

FIT EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

But we do have to factor in Arlo's considerable growth premium, even relative to Sonos, which is not in declining mode like Fitbit of GoPro. Sonos, for comparison's sake, has priced its IPO at 1.4x EV/FY18 revenues - but its 18% y/y revenue growth rate falls far short of Arlo's growth rate.

That being said, however, Arlo's proposed valuation is closer to "fully valued" than Sonos'. In my view, don't pay more than 2.5x EV/FY18 revenues for this stock - implying a price target of $23, or 20% higher than the midpoint of the current pricing range.

Key takeaways

As exciting and high-growth as Arlo's IPO is, investors have to be mindful not to overpay as they often do in IPO bidding wars. There's a good chance that first-day trading excitement for Arlo can lead to a >20% or larger pop in the stock price (not to mention the fact that the pricing range could be revised upward prior to launch), in which case I'd prefer to stay on the sidelines. Arlo could be repeating the same pattern that Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) exhibited on its first day of trading, popping >30% on Day 1 only to reverse course and sink below the IPO price in the following few trading sessions.

Given the rare combination of high growth and profitability in this IPO, there's certainly a lot in Arlo's favor to consider - but make sure to stay within a reasonable valuation.

