Wall Street Breakfast: Key Talks On U.S.-EU Trade

Stocks

After being replaced last weekend as CEO of Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) as his condition worsened, Sergio Marchionne has died following complications from surgery. "I believe that the best way to honor his memory is to build on the legacy he left us, continuing to develop the human values of responsibility and openness of which he was the most ardent champion," said FCA Chairman John Elkann.

Dieselgate 2.0? The European Commission has found evidence that carmakers are already manipulating emissions for new standards that come into force in 2020, this time using "tricks" to make test results look worse than they are, FT reports. By achieving higher emissions under the new protocol - the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure, or WLTP - all subsequent targets will be less ambitious and easier to reach.

Deepening their automated driving alliance, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) is integrating Baidu's (NASDAQ:BIDU) connectivity services into the Mercedes-Benz's MBUX infotainment system. The two joined forces in April 2017 to develop Apollo, a self-driving platform that has the goal of accelerating autonomous vehicle research and promoting the drafting of related laws and regulations.

The three biggest U.S. airlines have changed the way they refer to Taiwan on their websites in an effort to avoid Chinese penalties by a Wednesday deadline. American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta (NYSE:DAL) and United (NYSE:UAL) now only list Taipei’s airport code and city, but not the name Taiwan. Beijing considers the island a wayward province of "one China."

Bitcoin has topped $8,000 for the first time in two months, with the bounce now hitting nearly 50% since bottoming in late June. The move higher comes as San Francisco-based asset manager Bitwise joined the race to launch a regulated ETF for cryptocurrency. Rumor has it that the SEC could also say yes to another application filed by money manager VanEck and SolidX as soon as August.

Deutsche Bank has pledged to maintain its position in fixed-income trading after recording its weakest second quarter in that business since the global financial crisis. The lender reported a total net profit of €401M, down 14% Y/Y - but in line with what it had signaled last week - as CEO Christian Sewing steps up the bank's turnaround effort. DB +0.6% premarket.

Posting another quarterly loss on sagging panel prices, South Korea's LG Display (NYSE:LPL), a key Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier, has slashed its investment plans by $2.7B to 2020 citing concern for the global smartphone market. The cut underscores the bleak outlook for electronics makers and comes a week after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) scaled back its revenue and investment estimates.

The executive in charge of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) film studio, Jason Ropell, is leaving, but he'll stay on for a few more months as the company looks for a permanent replacement. During his time at the helm, Ropell scaled the division's content production to become a serious player in Hollywood. Last year, Amazon Studios' Manchester by the Sea became the first film released by a streaming service to net a best picture Oscar nomination.

Calling it "sad" and "unfair," President Trump has criticized the FCC for not approving Sinclair's (NASDAQ:SBGI) $3.9B acquisition of Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO). "This would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People," he wrote on Twitter. "Liberal Fake News NBC and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) gets approved, much bigger, but not Sinclair. Disgraceful!"

Calvin McDonald has been named CEO of Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), replacing Laurent Potdevin, who was ousted earlier this year amid allegations of conduct violations. McDonald comes to Lululemon from Sephora, where he served as president and CEO of the makeup retailer's Americas division. He also served as president and CEO of Sears Canada (OTCPK:SRSCQ) for two years.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has declared an end to its ninth Ebola outbreak, marking a victory for the new tools used to prevent a repeat of the epidemic that swept West Africa four years ago. Merck (NYSE:MRK) had provided experimental vaccines that were used to protect over 3,300 people, but despite efforts to speed up the process, the injection hasn't yet received marketing approval in the U.S. and Europe.

Looking to "streamline" the case, federal prosecutors are narrowing a suit against several former Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) executives after a judge questioned the scope of the indictment. Accused of bribing doctors to prescribe a potent opioid-based medicine called Subsys, the defendants currently face charges of racketeering conspiracy, mail fraud conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy.

In a show of bipartisan support, the U.S. House has voted to repeal a 2.3% excise tax on medical devices, which applies to products such as pacemakers and artificial joints, not items directly sold to consumers. The tax - created in the 2010 Affordable Care Act to help pay for expanding health insurance - took effect in 2013, but Congress suspended it starting in 2016 and recently extended that moratorium until January 2020. Related tickers: JNJ, MDT, BAX, CAH, SYK, BDX, BSX, AGN, MMM, ABT, VAR, EW