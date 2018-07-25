Frontier Communications: Updated Outlook For 2018 Earnings And Latest Short Interest Report

As we appear to be heading into a relatively constructive earnings report on July 31st, with relatively high short interest but also apparent declining volume suggesting complacency, August 1st could be a very active day for this name, one way or the other.

At the same time, the latest short interest at settlement on July 13th was 31M shares, representing 30% of the share count outstanding.

Key financial metrics expected by this analyst to be delivered in this report are provided below, suggesting a relatively constructive report for Q2.

I. Updated Outlook for 2018 Earnings by Quarter:

In an earlier article published ahead of the Q1 earnings report, "Can Frontier Communications Generate Enough Cash Through 2023 to Pay Upcoming Debt Maturities?" I offered a forecast of earnings and cash flow for Frontier Communications by quarter for 2018, reproduced here:

In an article following the Q1 earnings report ("Frontier Communications: Do the Current Cash Flow Trends Indicate Movement Towards a Sustainable Future?", found here), the modeled forecast was compared to the results actually delivered to illustrate what was working and what additional steps were needed to better predict future results. Based upon learnings from the comparison of actual results versus modeled predictions, the remaining quarterly earnings forecasts for 2018 were updated and are found here:

Key Takeaways from the Updated Forecasts for Frontier Communications:

Revenue declined 0.8% in Q1 and a 1% decline per quarter is used as a key premise by this analyst for 2018. A lower than expected (by the author) revenue decline in Q1 was compensated with a slightly higher decline (1.2%) for Q2 to keep total revenue decline for 2018 on a target of 4% per year, until a different performance expectation is demonstrated.

The best premise for EBITDA margin is 40.5% through the remainder of the year, after delivering a Q1 EBITDA margin of 39.6%. The final installment of another $70-75M cost savings is set to be delivered in Q2, and the impact of that last increment of cost savings on EBITDA margin depends upon how much flows through to the bottom line as a net benefit. Reasonable possible outcomes range from zero net benefit, resulting in no improvement in EBITDA margin, implying a 39.6% margin through the remainder of 2018, up to 43% if 100% of the cost savings flows through as a net savings. Given earlier disappointments (Q4'2017 as an example) in the amount of cost savings flowing through to move EBITDA, the lower end of the range was used, resulting in the use of $20M of the $70-75M cost savings as the most reasonable outcome; in turn, this would deliver a 40.5% EBITDA margin in Q2 and thereafter. I am actually hoping for a higher margin, but will wait to use 40.5% in the model until it gets delivered in the actual results. Please note that these are standard EBITDA margins, not the "Adjusted" EBITDA margins as used by Frontier.

Amortization rates were increased by Frontier in the last earnings report. The quarterly amortization rate was increased from 6.6% per quarter in earlier reporting periods up to 7.7% as reported in Q1. The depreciation and amortization line item was adjusted for Q2 and beyond to compensate for that increase going forward.

Q2 interest expense is expected to stay constant with the Q1 level, $374M.

Cash Flow from Operations would have typically been expected to come in at $536M; however, since there was a "prepayment" of $219M of interest expense beyond the interest charge reflected in the earnings statement for Q1, that results in an expected, equally large positive benefit to cash flow adjustment by that same amount in Q2. This drives the expected $536M Cash Flow from Operations number up by the additional $219M, resulting in an expected Cash Flow from Operations to total $755M in Q2.

To reconcile this forecast with the actual CFFO reported, one will also need to adjust for cash provided/consumed for changes in accounts receivable, accounts payable and current liability increases or decreases other than long-term debt becoming current (maturity date moving to less than 1 year). The model does not attempt to predict the noise in the current assets and liabilities as these quarterly shifts in cash average out over time as demonstrated in an earlier article.

The last preferred share dividend of $54M was paid at the end of Q2. Going forward, the absence of the preferred dividend will avoid $214M per year being distributed from the treasury to shareholders, with these savings able to be redeployed for other uses (i.e., debt redemption and capex).

Frontier ended Q1 with $201M of cash in the treasury. With $396M in cash expected to generate in Q2 beyond the requirements for the preferred dividend and $289M in capex (keeping Frontier on target for a $1.15B capex spending in 2018), the Q2 balance sheet should show $597M of cash in the treasury at quarter-end.

The $597M in cash more than covers the $491M redemption coming due late in Q3/early in Q4, even with "flat cash" expected from Q3 operations (if we experience another "pre-payment" of interest in Q3 that is charged to the earnings in Q4, moving the positive effect of the prepayment into the later quarter).

The updated forecast also shows $552M of cash in the treasury as of the end of 2018. This represents nearly enough cash to meet anticipated redemptions of $640M for all of next year, even as 2019 interest expense begins to trend down (due to debt redemptions) and cash is conserved through the elimination of the dividend.

An article comparing the actual Q2 results to the modeled forecast result will be published some time after the release on July 31st to assess the quality of the forecast, what is working and what is not.

II. Latest Short Interest Report:

Short interest reported after the close of trading on July 24th for settlement on July 13th was 31,083,593, down about 8M shares from the last report for settlement on June 29th. Short interest had peaked at that point, presumably for one of two reasons:

Hedging of the preferred conversion, in order to fix a sale price of common shares to be delivered early in the following week, or

Speculation based upon expected continued price declines due to the dilution of the common shares, given an additional 25M shares hitting the market early in the following week.

Even with the decline of 8M shares, the current short interest represents nearly 30% of the new, higher outstanding share count of ca. 106M shares.

Short interest as reported every two weeks since the CTF acquisition was consummated is shown in this graph:

So, short interest has only returned to the level seen previously at settlement for May 31 and nearly at the relatively high levels seen since mid-November, prior to the spiking numbers observed in June. One might have expected short interest to decline to a lower level than this (a greater degree of short interest hedging the preferred conversion), but that clearly did not happen. The impact of conversion appears to be limited to the 8M shares.

NASDAQ also reported that this level represented a "days to cover" of 10.2 days, given average daily volume of 3M as reported by NASDAQ. This "days to cover" level is higher than the previous report (even with short interest 8M shares higher in the previous report), but is not necessarily high. However, if average volume were to drop back to the "normal" level experienced before March 2017, even adjusting for 30% shares outstanding, "days to cover" could increase significantly. The following graph provides a 10- and 30-day moving average of the average daily volume since the CTF acquisition (back to early 2016):

As July proceeded, daily volume has decreased from above 5M shares to below 3M and continues to show a downward slow of declining average volume, as of July 20th. Of course, what is also clearly shown in this graph is the spiking of volume at critical points, like earnings reports, ex-dividend dates and other critical junctures (e.g., the time of the 1:15 reverse split). It is likely that volume will turn around, again, as we approach the earnings report next week (after the close on July 31st). However, it is also worth noting that if average turnover dropped back to the pre-March 2017 level, that the "days to cover" would increase to nearly 20 days, a level that should be more concerning to those with short positions.

What argues against that concern, for now, is what has historically happened to Frontier volume, highlighted both in the last and the next graphs. A plot of daily volume turnover as a percent of total shares outstanding is offered below, again in an attempt to remove the impact from the recent 30% increase in share count. This plot was created in an attempt to see what had happened to percent daily turnover as shares outstanding have grown. One does not see any major impact of the percent turnover as share count has increased, to this point at least, as you can see in the attached graph:

Probably no one is surprised to see volumes spike by a factor of 5 for Frontier (or other equities), but a turnover of 25% of the entire share volume of Frontier in a single day does appear to be noteworthy.

III. Is There a Point Here?

So we are headed into an earnings report with relatively high short interest (30% of total shares outstanding), relatively low daily volume that suggests complacency (half the volume of early July) and with the model suggesting a relatively constructive earnings report for the second report in a row (setting a Frontier record if it comes to pass).

In turn, not all of this feels compatible and suggests that we may see more volume spiking on August 1st as both Frontier bulls and bears digest what is arguably a very important earnings report. We will need to wait until then to see which way market price goes. Stay tuned as this remains a very interesting story.

