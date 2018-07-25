Scotts Miracle-Gro Deserves To Be Lower - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/24/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, July 24.

Bullish Calls

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE): The buying opportunity is still there, even though the stock has run up in the last year. The business model is compelling and subscription-based. Buy some now, and the rest if it goes down.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO): Coca-Cola is on a growth path that is slow and steady. The company is due to report soon, and Cramer thinks CEO James Quincey is doing a good job.

Hold Call

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC): "They need to make a deal. In the meantime, I cannot countenance selling it this low. It did go a little bit lower than this. I think the company's trying to get religion about growth, and if they try to get religion about growth, then the stock can go forward. Or they can make an acquisition and the stock will go higher."

Bearish Calls

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW): Cramer likes the apparel and footwear business, but he prefers Nike (NYSE:NKE) over WWW.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B): Cramer prefers BP plc (NYSE:BP), which has better growth and yields 5%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG): "They keep screwing it up. And therefore, I think that it's absolutely right that it's lower. And you know what? I know people were playing it as a pot play. We've got real pot plays now, and the one that I still like is GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH), but I also think Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) is good and, you know, I'm keeping track of the whole group."

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK): Why go down the food chain when JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is selling cheap?

