Will AT&T make progress and return to growth as it integrates Time Warner or is the pressure from seeing its high-margin business erode too much?

This was a really bad quarter for AT&T (T) as it reported Tuesday evening its Q2 2018 results. It missed big on the top-line revenue number with revenue declines being broad-based. The biggest culprit in declining sales was its Entertainment Group were sales plummeted by $1B Y/Y.

Source: AT&T Investor Relations

On top of that, free cash flow only came in at $5.1B for the quarter (with 16 days of Time Warner included) and thus much lower than expected if based upon AT&T's previous $21B full-year guidance.

At the same time, AT&T substantially increased its EPS guidance for the year to around $3.5 and lifted free cash flow to the high end of the $21B range. However, none of this is a reason to get excited. Here are four key aspects which clearly show why AT&T is in trouble.

Why was it a bad quarter?

First, some context: AT&T beat EPS estimates by $0.06 but missed revenue by $300M. It lifted guidance for 2018 EPS to $3.5 and to $21B for free cash flow. The figures for the quarter already include the impact of the Time Warner acquisition for a full 16 days. The updated guidance includes the impact of Time Warner.

There are 5 main reasons why it was a bad quarter:

Revenue decline is bigger than it seems: AT&T's reported revenue of $38.99B represents a 2.1% Y/Y decline and missed expectations by $300M. What is hidden in that top-line revenue figure, however, is a $1.1B impact from Time Warner for the partial quarter as well as a negative $900M reduction from a changed accounting standard. Adjusting revenue for these two impacts results in $38.8B, one full billion less in sales compared to the previous year. On top of that, it is very unclear if the market's revenue expectations were figuring in both of these effects as well. To understand how this $900M impact breaks down into the individual segments, we need to dig into the earnings call slides (see next point). Revenue declines are broad-based: AT&T has seen declining sales in every business division except the new WarnerMedia. Consumer Mobility, the biggest segment, is down 1.5%, Business Solutions down 6.2%, Entertainment Group down a whopping 8% and International down by 3.7%. Declines would be a couple of percentages less if we adjust for the old accounting method, but this won't really change the message of these numbers. On the contrary, WarnerMedia is up by a healthy 7% and showing revenue gains in all three segments. One user remarked in a comment under AT&T's earnings release, "Up thanks to Time Warner, down thanks to legacy". This is absolutely true but reason for concern, because legacy in this case refers to the entire AT&T except WarnerMedia. This implies that going forward all hopes lie on Time Warner's content, i.e., that it can be embedded and bundled in a profitable way in order to also lift sales in AT&T's legacy segments. That is a very tough value proposition. Net subscriber adds are no reason to celebrate: The biggest revenue decline has occurred in the Entertainment Group where revenue dropped $1B ($0.8B if the old accounting method is applied), as despite improving significantly on a Y/Y basis, video net adds of 80,000 are nowhere near as profitable as customers on AT&T's traditional video offerings. In total, AT&T lost 262,000 traditional video customers with a much higher customer lifetime value and added 342,000 for DTV NOW. Interestingly, although both figures represent a significant improvement compared to Q2 2017 (traditional video net losses were 351,000 and DTV NOW adds only 152,000), the net impact on revenues and margins is substantial. This brings total DTV NOW subscribers to 1.8M, but the problem is that those only marginally contribute to overall sales and profits. Over the past four quarters, total video net adds came in at +276,000 as AT&T lost 1,046,000 traditional video subscribers and added 1,322,000 DTV NOW subscribers. This means that as AT&T recorded $800M less in revenue (this factors in the old accounting method for real comparison purposes), it actually added 276,000 net video subscribers. To put differently, it would have to earn an additional $2,900 per every subscriber in order to reach previous year's figures. This just shows how devastating the erosion of its traditional video segment really is. Don't get distracted by free cash flow guidance: This is the main pain point for me in the entire earnings release. AT&T raised its full-year FCF guidance to the high end of the $21B range, including the deal and integration costs. Without Time Warner, it was guiding for about $21B in free cash flow as well. Time Warner (now WarnerMedia) meanwhile is expected to generate around $1.1B in free cash flow per quarter. Disregarding the 16 days for Q2, this leaves $2.2B from Time Warner which are included in that $21B guidance. Let's assume "high end" means $22B and the previous "about $21B guidance" means $21B, this would result in around $19.9B in FCF and thus more than a billion less than expected a couple of quarters before. In other words, this means that AT&T itself is surprised, if not even shocked, about the pace and magnitude its revenues are shrinking. So far, this is no reason to be concerned regarding the dividend as AT&T is still targeting a low 60% cash dividend payout ratio (it would have been around 58% without this revenue miss) which is about what it managed to have for the second quarter as well ($5.1B in FCF vs. $3.1B in dividends).

Investor Takeaway

A lot of reasons to be concerned about AT&T have been mentioned. In the end, it will all come down to the one and only question which is whether AT&T is able to successfully and profitably transform itself into a modern media company. The vision calls for "a fresh approach to how media and entertainment works for consumers, creators, distributors and advertisers".

Source: AT&T Investor Relations, Earnings Call Slides FY2018 Q2

AT&T has all the assets it needs to execute that vision at its disposal, but execution risk is high at least in the short term.

With sales declines across the entire company except WarnerMedia, this is a broad-based problem. Worst of all is the fact that AT&T can almost add as many subscribers to DTV NOW as it likes, but it still won't be enough to offset the impact on revenue and profits from losing traditional video subscribers. The only way to achieve this is to effectively bundle the premium content it has and cross-sell/up-sell it to its customers. On top of that, AT&T has to aggressively deleverage the company, leaving not much room for continued revenue misses going forward at least not as long as the holy dividend remains untouched.

AT&T paid $48.5B for DirectTV in 2014, but so far, despite adding almost 2M customers, it is losing a great deal of money as traditional video subscribers cut the cord. Cord-cutting is taking a big bite out of its business which overall is shrinking, and it is shrinking fast. It now paid $85B for Time Warner and it better realizes its potential as AT&T's room for maneuver is shrinking in line with its revenues.

Long term, the biggest positive driver for AT&T, apart from WarnerMedia, is clearly its 5G investment with mobile 5G launch plans remaining on track to be rolled out. IoT also offers tremendous growth for instance in connected cars. If AT&T can grab that opportunity and sell connections to these customers, which are predominantly not AT&T's wireless customers, this is a great revenue opportunity and high margin.

It is always darkest before dawn and investors can either lock in a 6.4% yield now, stay on the sidelines and wait for AT&T's shrinking business to reverse or call it a day and exit the stock amid increasing risks. I am holding my position as I am awaiting one final sell-off in the markets and will give AT&T more time to prove that its vision can be realized.

What do you make of the current quarter? Reason for concern or business as usual as the dividends keep rolling in?

