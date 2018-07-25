China Has The Edge In The U.S.-China Trade Spat

China is in a much better position than the United States and has the least to lose as the Trump administration continues to push for trade balance.

In 2017, the US equity markets experienced one of its greatest yearly performances, which was fueled by strong domestic catalysts and robust macro drivers.Domestic growth catalysts for the “Trump Bump” included GOP tax reform, rising corporate profitability, and strong economic growth from Obama-era policies. Global macro drivers such as increased foreign investment, rising consumer spending and confidence, and loosened monetary regulations, and lower political risk provided equity investors confidence for growth in the long-run.

A trade war has been brewing as Xi and Trump have continued to go tit-for-tat over protectionist policies to protect their domestic stability and economic trade standing. These economic tensions have led to unstable capital markets and fear from institutional holders over the direction of the United States economy. President Xi is exploring all possible option to retaliate against American protectionism, putting China’s long-term interests as his motivation to fend of Trump’s protectionism.

Investment Case:

China is playing with house money in a trade war with the United States. China has more leverage compared to the United States with retaliatory measures they could utilize with the least to lose. China is in a strong economic position to withstand or win a trade war.

Do Trade Wars Produce Winners?

Global protectionism does not usually benefit anyone as a long-term economic strategy in the modern era. Our global economy is more efficient, productive and creates wealth because of globalization. International production supply-chains have been forever optimized because industries have been gifted with plentiful access to the global markets. Capitalism drives globalization because it is in the nature of economic players of the markets to find the best alternatives to receive a competitive edge over their rivals. Hence, a protectionist economic policy is a significant competitive disadvantage to the policy implementer due to lack of access to resources to compete on the global stage. Being competitive is essential towards delivering long-term wealth creation. Trade wars would cause disruptions in economic development, hampering wealth creation. Investors should be concerned with any trade war because trade wars will cause global instability. History has shown trade wars have hurt countries tremendously economically for minimal political gain.

America and China: Sprinting Towards The Top

The United States roared onto the global economic scene in the early twentieth century ready to become the most powerful and developed economy in human history. This was a result of imperialism, an early form of globalization employed by colonial powers seeking to become more powerful compared to their peers. America set the standard to the world of a stable economic model of efficiency. International tradehas extended America’s influence on the global economy. Essentially, no country has as much influence on the global economy as America has. As the center of the economic and financial universe, America is dependent on the global economy because their influence on the world as a reliable trade partner provides domestic value. President’s Trump’s economic policies can change how the world views the United States. Protectionism will hamper America’s economic reputation as a friendly business partner.

China is the poster child of modern globalization, their legendary economic growth is a byproduct of their growing influence on the global economic stage. China is America’s economic peer because they have become the world’s workshop, a standing fueled by cheap labor, abundant resources, and drive for research and development. China is stabilizing their economy for long-term growth through massive offshore investments and economic power-deals with major economies on every continent. China is not the leading economy in the world and does not yield as much leverage on the global economy as the United States.

Bush Steel Tariffs

In March 2002, the Bush administration attempted to protect domestic steel producers with a thirty percent tariff on all steel imports. Costs significantly outweighed the benefits as a result of the retaliatory measures from EU bloc. The S&P 500 dropped thirty percent in the seven months after the introduction of the steel tariffs. The dollar dropped more than twenty percent during the time of the tariffs as a result of imbalanced trade, depressed treasury yields and a lack of confidence in the direction of the US economy.

While Bush wanted to keep these protective tariffs for three months, outcry from industrialists and both parties on Capitol Hill led to the removal of the tariffs after eighteen months of implementation. The Bush tariffs show how protectionist tariffs can hurt the United States economy in the long-run and how protectionism decreases the validity of how the United States brands their economy as the leader of global capitalism and global interdependence.

Currency Devaluation

It is no secret that Trump villainizes China for constantly devaluing their currency. China essentially undertook this economic policy to increase the demand for their products, which led to more exports. Devaluing their currency has provided China with opportunities to attract more foreign investments, manufacturing contacts and more cash available during times of economic strain. Investors must understand this dynamic monetary tool to understand the US-China trade relations.

The value of the yuan has rose in 2017 due to sound economic policies from Beijing and rising investor confidence. China could devalue their currency in response to Trump to protect their export value.However, this idea could backfire right in Beijing’sface. This could lead to endless trade lawsuits, loss of political capital to Trump, and market instability inside of Hong Kong and Shanghai. Xi does not like risk and instability as the Chinese government wants to avert risk as much as possible to protect their long-term economic interest. China wants to protect the value of the dollar to protect their bond market.Devaluing the yuan is not a economically sound option for President Xi to fight back on tariffs.

Where Can China Cause The Most Damage?

American Domestic Manufacturing

Brookings Institution recently projected that forty industries and over two million American workers will be directly affected by Chinese enacted tariffs.The industries that will be the most affected by these tariffs will be the plastics, commercial aircraft, pharmaceutical and automobile manufacturing industries. The regions that will be the most affected will be the West Coast, Midwest and Great Plains regions. This is significant for lawmakers on Capitol Hill because the intention of the American tariffs were to protect blue-collared workers, but in fact it will cause more harm than good. If these regions and industries suffer in the long-run, it could lead to poor employment and wage reports. These economic indicators will lower consumer confidence and spending, which would take a toll on the equity markets and hurt corporate profitability.

Aircraft Manufacturing Industry

On April 4th, China enacted a twenty-five percent tariff on aircraft between 10,000 kg to 45,000 kg. Boeing (NYSE:BA) has the largest market share in China for all commercial aircraft manufacturers and thirteen percent of their sales are tied up in China. Boeing will be severely affected by these tariffs in the long-run because they will lose significant market share to Airbus. Airbus provides less political risk to the Chinese aviation industry as Airbus is based in France. Boeing holders must recognize that while Boeing has reported good earnings recently, their share price takes into consideration the trade risk that is implied in the markets. Nobody really knows who is bluffing in this trade war, but investors should expect that while share repurchases may benefit the stock price in the short-term, trade risk will impact organic growth in the company and the ability for the company to understand their future contacts and backlog, this potentially impact the company's margins and net income stability.

Agriculture

American farmers will be at risk from the impact of Chinese tariffs. A significant portion of the Chinese tariffs are agriculture products, putting farmers in harms way. If American farmers lose from these tariffs, it will hurt Trump politically. There is noclear indication of whether this was President Xi’spolitical motive to force concessions from United States. There is a lot of uncertainty on how workers would fare in the long-run as a result of the ramifications from these tariffs. Agriculture and food products equites have pulled large losses as a result of the these tariffs. The more demand for American agriculture goes down, the more prices will go down. Historically, agriculture based tariffs have caused farmers to go into debt or close down farms, which could hurt domestic supply for American households. Volatility in agriculture prices will impact household consumer spending, which will hurt sentiment from an investment point of view.

Semiconductors

According to Bloomberg estimates, while twenty five percent of exports in integrated chips from the United States go to China, that only represents three percent of Chinese integrated chips imports. If China were to go hard on tariffs for semiconductors, this would benefit China greatly because they would not really be affectedby Trump’s tariff on Chinese semiconductors. However,Chinese tariffs would cause significant strain for U.S based chip makers. This is a sector that China therefore has significant leverage. Investors in some of America’s largest chip makers such as Applied Materials, Nvidia, Micron, and Intel experienced strong losses in the spring as the trade war heated up. It is evident for investors to recognize that there is a big difference between what the sell-side and buy-side have to say about the value of some of these chip holders. While some of these stocks have strong profitability metrics, the largest the difference between the market price and consensus target price, the more evident it is that there is fear from institutional holders over the long-term ramifications from a trade war.

Macro Traders Must Watch Treasuries

As a result of recent tax reform from the Trump administration in the fall of 2017, there is a consensus expectation that more debt will be issued by the US Treasury department. Treasury yields have continue to go down during as trade tensions continue to grow as the equities markets rallied after the February inflation meltdown. China is the largest foreign holder of US treasuries. A strong source of leverage China has over the US are their foreign debt holdings. China could either sell-off US treasuries or stop acquiring US treasuries. Both could raise treasury yields. As the supply of US treasuries continues to rise over the rapidly growing deficit that the Congressional Budget Office projects, the US will need bond holders. If demand goes down from China, this will result in yields going up, which will depress bond prices. In addition, lack of demand will devalue the value of the dollar, which will hurt domestic fixed-income holders. US debt will continue to pose more risk for other nations as geopolitical tensions continue to brew. The Fed has given reason to believe that more rate hikes are in the works. From an equities point of view, this will surely hammer equities as Goldman projected in February that the markets could see a 20-25% correction if 30-year yields hit above 3.5%. A trade spat could send rates going higher as the US desperately looks for ways to attract foreign bond holders to buy their debt.

Conclusion

From the influx of “dumb money” in January and inflation woes in February to Trump protectionism fears in April, the markets have had a very volatile start to the 2018. For most investors, what is keeping the equity markets attractive are the tax cuts, rising profitability and share repurchases. All major Chinese and American benchmark indexes have reported negative returns this year. The S&P 500 reported their first quarterly loss for Q1 2018 since 2015, which snapped the longest quarterly winning streak for the S&P 500 since the 1920s. The market is full of significant risk, where there is a divide between sell-side and buy-side analysts on how they view the markets. Traders are on their feet as the markets are so sensitive to the news that even President Trump’s tweets can decimate daily gains within seconds. The US dollar continues to go down, which hurts domestic consumer spending, which will hurt corporate profitability. The Trump tariffs poses a significant downside for the global economy. Global businesses and investors will think twice before doing business in the United States.

China is in better position to win a trade war with the United States. With more long-term political stability in Beijing with President Xi’s life-term, Xi is looking at the markets with a long-term objective on where China is heading. President Trump is only looking at the short-term, looking for a victory to impress voters with the 2018 and 2020 elections looming. China has much more bargaining power compared to the United States because of their trade surplus, vast foreign US treasury holdings, political stability, and leverage over foreign investments. President Xi has more tools in his arsenal withcombatting with Trump, where he is looking at China’s long-term economic interests. President Xi’s geopolitical actions better reflect China’s s national interests than his counterpart in Washington. China is looking to become the next globaleconomic superpower and global center of business. China’sstability and ultra-aggressive business mentality are more attractive to foreign investors compared to American stagnation and short-term corporate greed.

Investor Takeaway

Historically, energy and commodity prices rise when global tensions go up. Volatility in the markets will lead market bulls looking to oil to cover their shorts. As this trade war between China and the United States escalates, gold will likely go up as lack of trust in the United States will depress the value of the US dollar. The United States is in a tough position economically as a result of recent trade policy. The US markets are likely to remain volatile as economic growth is likely to be hampered by protectionism. Globally, investors should be keeping an eye on this trade spat because it could hurt global trade confidence in the long-run.

S&P 500 Investment Prediction: (2018 will end in loss for the year)

I am predicting that the S&P 500 will finish 3% below what they closed at the end of 2017. While taking into considerations that rising profits and share repurchases have inflated stock prices, I believe that trade war fears have directly connected to both. Share repurchases are a method often employed by management to try to "get on the good side" of investors and project financial strength and present their company as an attractive investment. Share repurchases are taking away cash that companies can use to protect their bottom line, or defend their market share against rising tariffs. When I look at an investment, I believe that pre-tax margins are a sign of organic growth when tax rates have a chance of altering the story. Trade wars can absolutely hammer organic growth of companies, tax cuts can make it look all okay with the company. 2018 has seen the most 1% daily index moves in the past decade. There is too much uncertainty in the markets from the trade war. I believe uncertainty will lead to a loss of the year for the S&P 500.

