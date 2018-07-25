Normalizing Fed Policy Presents Challenges, But Not Insurmountable Ones

By Daniel Siluk

Dan Siluk of the Janus Henderson Global Macro Fixed Income Team discusses the diverging prospects of different points of the Treasuries curve. Investors can now earn positive real yields on shorter-dated maturities, while the long-end of the curve arguably falls short in compensating investors for the risk they take on.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. is leading the world in interest rate normalization and we expect its balance sheet unwind to accelerate in coming quarters.

Normalization has created attractive opportunities along the front end of the yield curve, especially as inflation gains have lagged behind the pace of rate hikes.

Investors can look to regions where monetary policy is still loose, but our view is that other central banks will follow the Fed's lead and tightening will become the norm, globally.

Transcript

So Quantitative Easing was implemented by central banks globally. U.S., Bank of Japan, ECB all implemented low rates, low-rate environments and significant asset purchases in order to stave a global economy from crisis.

The Fed has begun its rate normalization cycle. We've seen seven rate hikes from the Fed. Other developed central banks are yet to really begin their rate normalization cycle. We've seen Bank of Canada and Bank of England each raise rates once. But in both cases, they're removing an emergency cut that they had put in place early on. So in the Bank of England's case, it was post-Brexit, there was an emergency cut, and in the Bank of Canada's case, it was to stem the sort of struggling oil prices, very low oil prices at the time.

So while the Bank of Canada and Bank of England have raised rates once, no other developed world or developed nation central bank has begun raising rates. So the U.S. is quite mature in its rate normalization cycle. In addition, they're beginning their unwind of balance sheet and the acceleration of that unwind is due to step up in the coming quarters.

The higher rate environment is not just driven by changes in monetary policy. There's also a fiscal element. So when Trump was elected to the White House in late 2016, he brought with him a very strong fiscal stimulus. So he's pro-growth, he's pro-reform. We're expecting regulatory reform, tax reform we've already seen take place. So the shock in the yield curves that we saw immediately after the election were because of the expectation of fiscal stimulus in the years to come.

While we've seen rates in the front end of the curve rise, we've also seen inflation begin to pick up. So despite a soft patch in 2017, we've started to see inflation begin to rise in 2018. However, the pace at which inflation is rising is not keeping up with the pace at which front-end rates are rising. And that's why we're seeing some very attractive real yields via the front end of the curve.

Now PCE, which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, is currently at 1.8%. Coincidentally, the two-year TIPS break-even point of inflation is also at 1.8%. Now, this infers that market expectations expect inflation to sit at about 1.8% over the next two years, on average. So as the Fed continues to normalize rates and continues to increase its fed funds rate, this real attractiveness in yields will continue to be a factor.

It's been a tough environment for the fixed income investors 2018 because you've had rising rates and you've also had widening credit spreads. So really for fixed income investors, there's no place to hide. It's very difficult to generate positive capital returns in an environment where rates are rising and credit spreads are selling off. So we believe in a very active approach to managing portfolios.

I think the outlook going forward is that the Fed will continue to gradually raise rates. The dot plot was just revised higher for 2018 so the expectation now is that there are two hikes, two additional hikes expected for 2018. We will see some bumps along the road, as we've witnessed recently with the Italian political situation. Obviously, you've got trade wars going on between China and the United States, as we've seen recently in emerging markets, the likes of Argentina, Turkey, Brazil, even places like Indonesia and Malaysia have been hit by various idiosyncratic factors.

So we're going to see continued concerns and speed bumps along the way but we expect the Fed to continue its path of raising rates gradually. The ECB has recently flagged their expectation to end QE by the end of the year and, potentially, speaking of raising rates at some point during the middle of the second half of 2019. So we're in an environment where rate normalization, balance sheet unwind is something that we're really going to have to get used to for the years ahead.

