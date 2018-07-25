Looking Inside Patricia Industries

Through this subsidiary, Investor AB offers a way for retail investors to get exposure to private companies that is not normally accessible.

Patricia Industries as a whole delivered sales growth of 6% and EBITA growth of 9% during the second quarter.

As I mentioned in a recent article, Swedish investment holding company Investor AB (OTCPK:IVSXF) has an interesting subsidiary called Patricia Industries. This makes the company somewhat different from many other investment companies that many may be used to. Due to that fact and the fact that Patricia Industries comprises a not insignificant portion of the company's portfolio, I felt that it would be helpful to take a closer look at this portion of the company's business so that investors can make a better decision about Investor AB.

About Patricia Industries

Patricia Industries is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Investor AB that was established with the intent of purchasing promising companies in both the Nordics and North America and developing them up. In this regard, it acts somewhat like an in-house private equity firm might. Patricia Industries typically takes a long-term focus on its holdings, although it does specifically state how long. Likely as Investor AB owns Patricia Industries outright and therefore it does not have to worry about limited partners that may ultimately want to cash out, presumably the holding period could be forever.

Currently, Patricia Industries either outright owns or almost completely owns ten companies, many of which are involved in healthcare. Here are the companies:

Company Industry Patricia Industries Stake Aleris Private Healthcare Provider 100% BraunAbility Healthcare Device Manufacturer - Wheelchairs 95% Laborie Healthcare Products Manufacturer - Urology 97% Mölnlycke Healthcare Products Manufacturer - Surgical 99% Permobil Healthcare Device Manufacturer - Wheelchairs 94% Piab Industrial Automation 90% Sarnova Specialty Healthcare Products Distribution 86% Vectura Healthcare Facilities 100% The Grand Group Hotels 100% 3 Scandinavia Telecommunications 40%

In addition, Patricia Industries has what are known as "Financial Investments." This is just a collection of various lesser investments that Investor AB had prior to the formation of Patricia Industries. This portion of the portfolio contains investments in both listed and unlisted companies, although the majority of the holdings are in private companies.

Patricia Industries therefore provides ordinary retail investors access to potentially very high reward private companies that they otherwise would have very limited ability to access. This fact alone should make Investor AB appealing to some. Now, let us take a look at a few of the companies in Patricia Industries' portfolio that had particularly impressive performance or major developments recently.

Piab

Piab is one of the two new companies in Patricia Industries' portfolio. On April 30, 2018, it was announced that Patricia Industries was acquiring Piab from one of EQT's funds. Interestingly, EQT is the private equity group whose funds Investor AB is a major limited partner in. The fact that EQT previously believed in the company might reinforce Investor's faith in them.

Piab provides industrial automation solutions to the e-commerce logistics, food, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and other manufacturing industries. The firm is a medium-sized company, boasting 430 employees and servicing customers in more than seventy companies.

It will probably not be a surprise for anyone that the automation industry is a rapidly growing one, especially with the rising popularity of e-commerce. According to IFR, the average robot density has increased to 74 robots per 10,000 employees, up from 66 units in 2015. Piab is an active participant in the industry, providing both the robots and the cloud-based computing technologies standing behind them. The growth in the demand for automation has allowed the company to double its sales over the past four years. In 2017, the company had total sales of SEK 1.028 billion, a 32% increase over 2016 levels.

Source: Investor AB

The purchase of Piab appears to be a shrewd investment that gives Patricia Industries exposure to this rapidly growing industry. The company should be able to continue growing going forward with the support of the larger company, which should ultimately prove beneficial for Investor AB.

Sarnova

Sarnova is another recent addition to Patricia Industries' portfolio. On March 12, 2018, the company announced the acquisition, which was then completed in April.

Sarnova is the leading specialty distributor of healthcare products for the emergency preparedness and acute care markets. As this is a North American company, it is a name that is likely familiar to any readers out there that are involved in the healthcare market. The company has four main units: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Emergency Medical Products, and Tri-anim Health Services.

While Sarnova is certainly a growing company, it has not been growing as quickly as Piab. As shown here, the company had total sales of $554.8 million in 2017, a 10.08% increase over 2016 levels:

Source: Investor AB

As mentioned earlier in this article, Patricia Industries already owns several medical device manufacturers. As Sarnova is a medical supplies distributor, there may be some potential for cross-marketing opportunities here. Even without that though, this purchase appears to make sense. The healthcare industry is already one of the fastest growing ones in the United States and with the aging of the American population, will likely continue to be so for quite some time. The purchase of America's largest distributor of specialty healthcare products gives Patricia Industries considerable exposure to that market. This acquisition could certainly be one that pays off for years to come.

BraunAbility

BraunAbility is a specialty medical equipment manufacturer focused on helping wheelchair users make their lives easier. For example, the company invented the first motorized scooter and the first van lift. Today, this fifty-year old company is by far the largest player in this niche segment of the industry. BraunAbility has over one thousand employees and today has a diverse product portfolio.

BraunAbility is actually one of the fastest growing companies in Patricia Industries' portfolio. In 2017, the company had total sales of $531 million, which is a 17.0% increase over 2016 levels:

Source: Investor AB

One other nice thing here is that BraunAbility has managed to increase both its EBITDA and its EBITDA margin year-over-year:

Source: Investor AB

As EBITDA is a measure of profitability, this increase is quite good for Patricia Industries. However, as we can see, the company's margins have historically fluctuated from year-to-year so this is definitely something that we need to keep an eye on instead of getting too excited about. With that said though, we can see that the company has been steadily growing its sales over time. This should result in profit growth over time even if the company cannot maintain its increased margins.

Laborie

Laborie is another specialty healthcare company in Patricia Industries' portfolio. In this case, the company manufactures both equipment and pharmaceuticals to diagnose and treat pelvic floor and gastrointestinal disorders. The company is also the global leader in advanced urodynamic testing, which is the gold standard for diagnosing the underlying causes of urinary incontinence.

Despite focusing on what may seem like an extremely narrow niche, the company has managed to deliver very impressive growth. In 2017, Laborie had a total of $134 million in total sales, an 8.94% increase over 2016 levels.

Source: Investor AB

Unfortunately, the company has not been nearly as successful at delivering profits. As we see here, its EBITDA margins have fallen off a cliff in the current period.

Source: Investor AB

The reason for this profitability decline are two-fold. First, Laborie recently had substantial restructuring expenses during the period. In addition, the company acquired Cogentix Medical for a total enterprise value of $215 million. While this will be an accretive and synergistic acquisition that will prove beneficial for Laborie going forward, the one-time event had a negative effect on the company's earnings. This profitability decline should reverse itself going forward.

Conclusion

Patricia Industries forms an integral part of Investor AB's portfolio. While we only discussed four of the companies in this article, all of the companies have been performing well, with Patricia Industries as a whole delivering 6% sales growth and 9% EBITA growth in the second quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.