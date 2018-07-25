Your Daily Pharma Scoop: IPO Review - Aridis Files, Constellation And Establishment Price Their IPO

Like we said in the previous IPO review, the Fourth of July holidays brought in a lull in the IPO scene in the bio sector, which seems to have passed now. Here’s a further list of three new IPOs that proves our point. One major news doing the rounds and boosting the market up today is Eli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) plans to launch its animal health division Elanco as an IPO. Elanco, as you may know, is the largest vet meds company in the world; so an IPO will be good news for people looking to diversify. We plan to cover this IPO as it is launched. Meanwhile, here are the three major ones that were launched last week.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals on deck for IPO

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) plans to launch a $34.5M IPO. Recently the company filed its prospectus. The company specializes in a humanized monoclonal antibody (‘mAb) technology platform called MabIgX®. Aridis has proprietary rights over this platform and the company’s pipeline is almost entirely dependent on this single platform.

Human mAb is a developing area of interest in therapy development. In particular they are often preferred over other available therapies, because mAb has a strong safety profile, remarkably long plasma half-life and low risk of acquiring any drug resistance. In all three areas they score remarkably well.

The product pipeline that has developed from this technology platform is targeted against infectious diseases with major impact on life expectancy and attempt to cure acute medical conditions like hospital acquired infections [‘HAI] (e.g. ventilator associated pneumonia[‘VAP]), bloodstream infections and cystic fibrosis. The mAb suite is specifically developing drugs targeting some of the key bothersome human pathogens like S. aureus (MRSA & MSSA), P. aeruginosa, A. baumannii bacteria and respiratory syncytial virus.

The lead candidate AR-301 mAb indicated against Gram positive S. aureus α toxin has reached early Phase 3 pivotal trial. Two more candidates AR-105 mAb and AR-101 mAb are in mid stage Phase 2 clinical trials. They are indicated against Gram negative P. aeruginosa in Alginate and LPS 011 infections leading to HAI/VAP. There are three more mAbs – AR401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in preclinical/ IND stages on various other bacterial and viral pathogens.

Ironically diseases acquired in hospital settings are becoming a major concern of the public health specialists even in developed countries. An estimated 10% of all hospitalized patients are now apprehended to be infected by such diseases like Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (NYSEARCA:HAP) and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP). Apart from pneumonia, these diseases also cause urinary tract infections and bloodstream infections.

Apart from generating a high expense burden on third-party payers and society, these infections lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. CDC estimates a whopping annual cost burden of ~$30B created by diseases acquired in hospitals.Annual estimate of HAI is ~2M in the U.S. and ~1.2M in Europe. Further, because antibiotics are the standard of care (‘SOC) of such infections, the situation is further complicated by the increasing antibiotic resistance.

Recent reports suggest that ~60% infections are developing resistant strains to the best available antibiotics. The proceeds from the planned IPO will surely prod the company further in a positive direction to complete its lead candidate and other platform products. If successful, the company can be a pioneer in the market that may eventually become the future of anti-pathogen therapy.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals prices its IPO

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) priced its initial public offering of 4M common stock at $15.00/ share right in the middle of the expected range of initial offer. However, the original volume of shares was cut by 25% from 5.34M to raise the required amount from the market. Additional 600K shares will be offered to the underwriters as over-allotment. The offer is expected to fetch the company gross proceeds of ~$80M. Nasdaq Global Select Market opened the trading of the stock on 19 July. The offer closed on July 23 and the last closing price of the stock is $11.49.

The development pipeline of the company may be broadly demarcated by two technology therapy platforms: EZH2 Franchise and BET inhibitor. EZH2 acts as an epigenetic writer. Epigenetic writers can be effective in a number of diseases which are caused when a perfectly healthy gene (which is uniformly present in all our body cells) starts behaving in disorderly ways because of external factors. This situation is called an epigenetic modification. The effect of EZH2 on gene expression is a normal part of cellular development.

But some cancers depend on an abnormal pattern of gene expression and redirect EZH2 to genes that become abnormally repressed. Bromodomain Extra-Terminal domain (‘BET) proteins are a group of proteins which causes genetically healthy cells to behave as a diseased cell. BET inhibitors can thwart a lot of serious clinical conditions. A list of peer-reviewed scientific literature on various possibilities of such an epigenetic inhibitor can be found in this analysis. Some of the names of the diseases that stand out of the list include myelofibrosis, atherosclerosis, myocardial infarction, diabetic kidney disease, and rheumatoid arthritis.

The lead candidate of the EZH2 franchise is indicated against prostate cancer and other cancerous tumors. According to the ACS estimate 0.165M men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and ~29K deaths due to prostate cancer. The candidate in BET inhibitor platform is indicated against Myelofibrosis (‘MF). MF is part of a collection of progressive blood cancers known as myeloproliferative neoplasms and is associated with significantly reduced quality of life and shortened survival. Number of MF patients is estimated to be 17K-20K. As of March 31, 2018, the company had $71.5 million in cash and $10.5 million in total liabilities and the IPO proceeds will certainly consolidate its cash position in the upcoming trial phases. However, the share price slid 25% in their trading debut Thursday.

Establishment Labs prices its IPO

Establishment Labs Holdings (EST) priced its initial public offering of ~37M common shares at $18.00/share. Over-allotment of 0.5M additional shares will be made to the underwriters. The offering is estimated to fetch gross proceeds amounting to $66.9M. The shares started trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 19 and the IPO closed on July 23. Before the IPO the company had cash of $10.86M and further cash infusion will take its development pipeline further.

The company had a 261% revenue growth in the two previous years, but like many star-ups the company could not report any positive CFO. While Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN), the closest competitor of the company with a similar balance sheet trades at 4.6x its sales, the company’s share price is priced at $18/ share at 5.3x its sales. The company has an extended IP profile with three approved and nine pending patents registered in the U.S. Further, the company has eleven pending foreign applications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.