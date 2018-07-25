GlaxoSmithKline Achieves Successful 2-Drug Regimen Studies For HIV, Gilead Might Have Met Its Match

Recently, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced that it had obtained positive results from two phase 3 studies for a two-drug combination regimen to treat patients with HIV. This opens the door for the company to have the potential to go up against other competitors in the same space. I believe that a two-drug regimen could end up being a superior from of treatment over others in terms of patient compliance. For that reason, I believe that GlaxoSmithKline is a strong buy.

Phase 3 Data

The positive results announced come from two duplicate phase 3 studies known as GEMINI 1 AND GEMINI 2. The goal of the studies was to see if the two-drug regimen from GlaxoSmithKline proved non-inferiority compared to a three drug regimen. GlaxoSmithKline's two drug regimen consisted of dolutegravir (NYSE:DTF) and lamivudine. This two-drug combo from GlaxoSmithKline was pitted against DTF plus tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (NYSE:TDF) and Emtricitabine (NASDAQ:FTC). About 1,400 HIV-1 patients in this study were treated over a 48-week period. It was shown that DTF and lamivudine achieved viral suppression for 91% of the patients. Viral suppression, in essence indicates that HIV is being controlled with HIV-1 RNA < 50 copies per mL. On the other hand, the three-drug regimen DTG plus TDF and FTC had achieved viral suppression for 93% of the patients. The key thing to take from this study is that the two-drug regimen came awfully close to the three-drug regimen in terms of viral suppression. GlaxoSmithKline expects that it will file for regulatory approval for the two-drug regimen DTF and lamivudine by the end of this year.

Competitor

This new data released from GlaxoSmithKline has the potential to go after Gilead Sciences (GILD) which has its drug Biktarvy. Biktarvy remains a three-drug regimen for HIV patients. The problem for Gilead Sciences is that GlaxoSmithKline has proven that its two-drug regimen is pretty much in line with another type of three-drug regimen in terms of viral suppression. Wait a second, if Biktarvy already achieves good viral suppression for HIV, why would Glaxo's two-drug regimen be needed? There are many reasons why such a two-drug combo would be needed. First, the biggest problem with current HIV treatments are side effects that are associated with them. The two-drug regimen forego's the third drug that is added. Right now, patients are treated for HIV using a three-drug regimen. The ability to use only a two-drug regimen means less side effects. That in turn means better patient compliance when it comes to having to take daily HIV pills. This first point is proven in a quote from John C. Pottage, who is the Chief Scientific Officer of ViiV Healthcare (subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline):

"These data we have presented at AIDS 2018 provide further evidence that we should be rethinking the traditional approach to HIV treatment of using three or more drugs. The results from the GEMINI programme support our belief that the two-drug regimen of dolutegravir and lamivudine can be a valuable option for treatment-naïve patients and that no patient should take more medicine than they need"

I must emphasize the last part of that quote above. That statement holds true, because patients who take these three-drug regimens suffer from a host of side effects. It's not that DTF and lamivudine won't have side effects, they still will. The point is that by eliminating the third drug out of a triple-regimen, will mean that patients may experience fewer side effects. The second reason why such a drug regimen would be needed is because of the lower cost. The most obvious reason for a reduced cost is that the two-drug regimen forgoes the third drug involved. The other reason involves the use of lamivudine, which is an off-patent generic.

Risks

The risk is that it's gonna be hard to take market share in the HIV space. Not that it won't be possible, but a lot depends upon how the two-drug regimen is perceived once it hits the market if it is approved by the FDA. GlaxoSmithKline already has a two-drug regimen approved by the FDA by the name of Juluca. Juluca has not seen a great start out of the gates with sales of only 10 million Euros in the first-quarter of 2018. I think that it's fair to say that if the new two-drug regimen from GlaxoSmithKline is approved it will do better than its own Juluca brand. The reason why Juluca has failed to penetrate the HIV market, especially against Biktarvy, is because it was approved to only treat virologically suppressed HIV patients. On the other hand, Biktarvy targets HIV patients who are both treatment naive (meaning never having received antiretroviral therapy), and for those who switch over from old Gilead drugs. It will not be easy to beat Gilead Sciences in the HIV space. Analysts believe that Biktarvy is on track for $6 billion in peak sales. I believe that it's too soon to tell who will win out in the HIV space. The reason why I state that is because Biktarvy was approved by the FDA back in February of 2018. So it has been out in the market for a bit, but it hasn't even reached the one-year time point yet. Secondly, the market ownership for both companies are not too far apart. GlaxoSmithKline has about 22% of the HIV market, while Gilead has 52%. I believe that with this new two-drug regimen, GlaxoSmithKline should be able to start gaining market share. I believe that the reduced cost of it, and the reduced amount of side effects associated with it will allow it to gain market share. Of course, that's if the FDA ultimately ends up approving it. With the HIV market expected to reach around $22.5 billion by 2025, I believe that a lot of market share is still up for grab for many pharmaceutical companies. There is another risk as well that should be noted. This involves something that occurs in HIV treatment known as drug resistance. While GlaxoSmithKline achieved viral suppression of HIV over 48-weeks, the next key item to see is if that can carry over past 2 or maybe even 3 years. It is important for such HIV studies to make sure that the longevity of viral suppression holds up. The bright side is that even with small drug resistance, the viral suppression could end up dropping between 1% to 4% because of drug resistance. In my opinion, if the virological suppression number dips like that due to drug resistance, it will not be a groundbreaking event. I believe that Physicians should be happy with the 48-week data, but they will likely want to see that viral suppression with this two-drug regimen holds up over a longer period of time. Many analysts believe that this factor may even cause a slow ramp up of sales for this two-regimen treatment, but that remains to be seen.

Thinking Ahead

GlaxoSmithKline, like Gilead Sciences, relies on its HIV franchise to stay afloat. That's why GlaxoSmithkline has been thinking ahead. By that I mean it is not pinning all its hopes on juste these two-drug regimens for the treatment of HIV. It is also in the process of developing HIV treatment that would allow patients to potentially receive either monthly or bi-monthly dosing (one dose given every 2 months). This program involves testing multiple late-stage studies in an attempt to get these patients to forego daily pills to treat their HIV. The first two-late stage studies to mention are known as FLAIR and ATLAS respectively. The phase 3 ATLAS study is treating virally suppressed HIV patients, while the other phase 3 study FLAIR is testing treatment-naive HIV patients (patients who never took antiretroviral therapy). The key thing is that both of these studies are testing for monthly dosing. Results from both studies are expected later this year. The company is even taking it one step further than that. Back in November of 2017, it initiated a phase 3 study using a two-drug regimen of long acting cabotegravir and long acting rilpivirine administered every 8-weeks (once every 2 months). The only downside about this phase 3 study is that it will only treat virally suppressed HIV patients. Rilpivirine is marketed as EDURANT and was developed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Initial results from this phase 3 study are expected to be released in 2019. Speaking of Johnson & Johnson, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article on its recent FDA approval for its own HIV drug known as Symtuza. The name of this article is under "J&J Wants A Piece Of Gilead's HIV Market". In that article, I state how Symtuza has the potential to also be a competitor against Biktarvy.

Conclusion

Positive results from the two phase 3 HIV studies of GEMINI 1 and GEMINI 2 prove that GlaxoSmithKline's two-drug regimen is closely similar in virological suppression with Biktarvy. I believe that the two-drug regimen from GlaxoSmithKline will like result in fewer side effects, and will likely end up costing a lot less compared to Biktarvy. The good news for GlaxoSmithKline is that it has two readouts in HIV before the end of 2018, and another in 2019. These results are important in that they could possibly change the landscape of HIV treatment. For that reason, I believe that GlaxoSmithKline is a strong buy.

