Pass On FAS

In addition, I show two ways you can limit your risk in FAS if you insist on holding it. I close by suggesting an alternative approach.

I also present my site's current take on FAS (FAS has dropped steeply in its rankings since March).

Last March, I suggested readers would have been better off buying my site's top names than staying in FAS. Here I show how both approaches have fared so far.

Employees of FAS component Goldman Sachs (GS) enjoying a coffee break (credit: Goldman Sachs)

FAS: You Can Definitely Do Better Now

Last time I wrote about the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares ETF (FAS), back in March, it passed both of Portfolio Armor's two screens to avoid bad investments and was the site's 4th ranked exchange-traded product, though it was #258 on Portfolio Armor's overall ranking. I suggested at the time that readers consider avoiding it, and look at my site's top names instead. Here, I'll update how both approaches have fared so far, and show a couple of ways you can limit your risk if you insist on staying long FAS. First, let's look at how FAS has dropped in Portfolio Armor's rankings since March.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On FAS

FAS is now ranked 171st on the exchange-traded product list,

And it was ranked 1,354th on the overall list combining stocks and ETPs.

The site's potential return estimate for it over the next 6 months is less than 1%. Based on that, I'd avoid it. But whenever I mention 6-month time frames in the context of leveraged ETFs, that raises some eyebrows, so let's address that briefly.

Does It Make Sense To Hold A Levered ETF That Long?

My answer is two-fold: If you're not hedged, probably not - it's too risky. If you are hedged, it can make sense in some cases: namely, I'd consider it only when Portfolio Armor is bullish on it (which it isn't on FAS now). One example that comes to mind is the ProShares UltraShort Brazil Capped ETF (BZQ) a few years ago.

In 2015 (Betting Against Brazil), Portfolio Armor was bullish on BZQ, which is designed to generate -2x the daily return of the MSCI Brazil 25/50 index, which, in turn, is designed to measure the performance of the broader Brazilian stock market. Six months later, that bearish Brazil ETF was up more than 17%.

Ways To Limit Your Risk If You Want To Hold FAS

Let's assume you own 1,000 shares of FAS and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% over the next several months. Here are two ways of doing that. The screen captures below are the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 1,000 shares of FAS against a >20% decline by mid-January.

The cost here was $4,200, or 5.95% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice you can often buy them for less, at some price between the bid and ask). As a percentage of position value, this is cheaper than similar put protection was in March, where it was more than 10%.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside at 10%, you could have used this optimal collar to get the same protection over the same time frame.

In this case, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive put strike, after an iterative process, taking into account the net cost of the collar. So the cost was $3,700, or 5.24% of position value. That was more than offset by the income generated by selling the call leg, which was $3,950, or 5.59% of position value.

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $250 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

If You Were Open To Considering Other Securities

I mentioned back in March that if you were open to considering other securities you might want to look at Portfolio Armor's top names instead of FAS. If you stayed in FAS, you're pretty much where you were in March now, after some excitement along the way.

If you purchased equal dollar amounts of Portfolio Armor's top names, you're up 6.8% versus 4.58% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY):

Buying a handful of top names and not hedging them has been a market-beating strategy for 26 out of 33 weeks so far. Buying a handful of them and hedging them in accordance with your risk tolerance is more prudent though. And it will likely give you a shot at better returns over the next several months than doing the same with FAS.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here is the latest one: Week 34 Performance Update.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.