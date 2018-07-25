Reata Breaks Out

What's ahead now for Reata? We take a new look at this 'rocket' in the paragraphs below.

Today, we revisit Reata Pharmaceuticals. We have recommended this name many times and this week the stock has soared on trial results.

Today, we revisit Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) after the shares rocketed ahead 65% in trading Monday after very encouraging mid-stage trial results.

Reata is one of two stocks that is in both the model-20 stock portfolios of The Insiders Forum as well as at The Biotech Forum. Those subscribers certainly had a good start to the trading week to say the least.

We also told you about the potential of these shares several times here on the regular SeekingAlpha site (I,II,III). Let's quickly revisit this name in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

The company is a Dallas-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical firm. Reata focuses on developing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. After this week's rally the stock has a ~$2 billion market capitalization and sells for just south of $80.00 a share.

The Trial Trigger:

Monday, before the bell the company disclosed that Phase 2 trial data showed that Reata's compound baroxolone to treat patients with CKD due to Alport syndrome, showed an 'increase in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) (measure of kidney function) at week 48 of 10.4 mL/min/1.73 m2(p<0.0001) compared to an average annual decline of 4.2 mL/min/1.73 m2prior to study entry.' Alport syndrome is a genetic disorder affecting around one in 50,000 children and is characterized by glomerulonephritis, end-stage kidney disease, as well as hearing loss.

Source: Company Presentation

The treatment effect showed a recovery of about two years of average eGFR loss. This impressive data was better than anticipated (obviously by the stock's reaction) and suggest that bardoxolone may delay or prevent kidney failure.

Given the extent of improvement, Phase III trials seem 'derisked' even as compound will have to have a much bigger study compared to the ~30 individuals that participated in the Phase II trial. A Phase III trial is already enrolling with initial data to be out in the second half of 2019.

Data probably increases the odds that bardoxolone will be successful against other indications as well. A Phase III trial for use in pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease or CTD-PAH is currently enrolling with data expected to be out sometime in 2020. One reason analysts are quickly raising price targets on RETA since trial data was disclosed (see below).

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Not surprisingly, the company has seen a lot of positive analyst action this week. Monday afternoon, Jefferies reissued its Buy rating and $84 price target on RETA. Citigroup raised its price target to $95 from $76 this morning and its analyst called Reata his 'top pick' in the sector. Robert W. Baird also lifted its price target to $92 this morning, all the way up from $47 this morning while maintaining their Outperform rating on the stock. Here is the commentary from Baird's analyst.

'Trial results give increased confidence in the probability of success in Alport and adding in ADPKD'. The analyst 'sees the bardoxolone profile as wide open for adoption in a variety of settings and sees the successful demonstration of efficacy as setting up the drug as a blockbuster.'

Reata ended the first quarter with approximately $105 million of cash on hand. In mid-June, it increased a term loan facility to $125 million from $45 million previously. The company also just filed for a mixed shelf offering meaning a secondary or convertible debt offering could be on the horizon. The company burned through just under $30 million in cash in the first quarter.

Verdict:

Reata's pipeline certainly seem more 'derisked' than it was earlier in the week. Bardoxolone has multiple 'shots on goal' and we did not even discuss the company's other primary compound 'Omaveloxolone' in this quick analysis.

As always in this sort of rally, I would be culling some profits using the 'Jensen Rules' but keeping at least half my original position on the 'house's money'. I also would not be chasing this rally if I did not have position established yet. I like Reata still from a longer term perspective. However, I would probably wait for the stock to pull back some before establishing an initial holding. This could happen when the company announces a secondary offering which might be a better time to take a small position within a well-diversified biotech portfolio:

