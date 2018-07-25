Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

The main index for high-yield closed-end funds is the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG). In brief, the past week was a really calm one. We observed relatively low volume in the sector over the past several days. The main benchmark increased its price only by $0.01 on a weekly basis. I am eager to see what will be the direction of the main index in the next weeks. Are we going to see new upward movement or the past week was just "the calm before the storm"?

If you still do not have any high-yield CEFs in your portfolio, I would like to spend some time to cover several advantages of high-yield bonds and closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class. As the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed-income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets but with lower volatility.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares & CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (the blue chart)

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds, and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions.

On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.02 bps and the current levels remain one of the lowest for the past decade.

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between these two sectors. It is only 0.38 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) announced its monthly dividend for July 2018 of $0.1482 per share.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was another fund, which announced its monthly distributions. It will be $0.125 per common share.

I am closing the topic with First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD). The fund has declared its regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the amount of $0.105 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

When I am sorting the table by the lowest one year Z-score, my aim is to find the most statistically undervalued CEFs from the sector. On a weekly basis, we do not have some significant changes in the values of the metric. The current market conditions are favorable to include additional "Long" candidates for your portfolio. As we see, based on this statistical criterion we may find several interesting "Buy" candidates. The average Z-score for the sector is -0.97 points.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEMKT:HNW) is taking the first position of the above ranking. Its Z-score is two times lower than the average of the sector and it has a discount of almost 15%.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

From the funds plotted above, we have only one participant, which can provide us with the needed statistical reason to review it. When the value of the Z-score is between 0 and 1 points, we do not find a statistical reason to short the closed-end funds. Furthermore, we would like to have candidates traded at a premium to review them as potential "Short" trades.

Unfortunately, the second criteria is not met here. The Putnam High Income Securities Fund (PCF) is trading at a discount and this raises a red flag for me. I will restrain myself from considering any involvement in it because I prefer to short fund, which price is above its net asset value.

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Most of the funds from the sector are trading at a discount. The average spread between the price and the net asset value for the high yield sector is -9.45%. The number only signals that we may find many undervalued closed-end funds. Of course, it is not a bad idea to combine the discount with a low Z-score. The above sample is a good starting point for your research for potential "Buy" candidates.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

If you want to choose a fund for a hedging reaction of your "Long" positions, I should admit that it will be a difficult task. Currently, we do not have funds traded at a premium, which satisfy our requirements. The Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) looks like the only possible choice, but be aware of its relatively low average daily volume.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average return on the net asset value for the past five years is 5.83%. In this table, you can see the CEFs from the sector, which are above the average return. We might find reasonable "Buy" candidates among them if we combine the return, the discount with a statistical edge as "Buy" signals.

My opinion is that New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) has the needed characteristics to be reviewed. It has a Z-score of -1.70 and a discount of almost 14%. Its current yield on NAV is 6.78%.

Source: CEFConnect.com, New America High Income Fund

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, we have the closed-end funds with the lowest return on net asset value. I think you can spend some time to analyze the Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO). It has an attractive discount and is one of the two funds, which are non-leveraged.

7. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Most of the investors want to see what is the actual distribution performance of the fund based on its price. The above table provides us with information about the highest distribution rate in the sector. Additionally, I included another important metric: the annualized distribution rate on the net asset value. The ranking is more static, and on a weekly basis, we do not see so many changes.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on price for the sector is 7.98% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.23%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

8. Lowest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

9. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here, we can see the big picture. We have two funds, which are not leveraged and four, which use a leverage below 10%. The average effective leverage for the sector is 24.70%.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

We have already discussed the market conditions and we saw that only one of the funds is traded at a premium. Based on the circumstances it is still a challenge to find interesting "Shorts" among the high-yield closed-end funds. For this reason, the potential trades that I am interested in are "Buys" candidates.

The CEF that I am going to review today is New America High Income Fund. The fund has one of the best returns on NAV for the past five years. Additionally, I consider as an advantage its coverage ratio of 105%. We have a reasonable statistical edge here in face of its Z-score, which is -1.70 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com, New America High Income Fund

Source: CEFConnect.com, New America High Income Fund

The fund has an average daily volume of 67,000 shares per day, so you do not need to worry about its liquidity. The main distribution is between "B" and "BB" ratings. The assets from issuers located in the United States are 74.44%, and the Energy sector has the biggest weight.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The current distribution rate of the fund is $0.0550 per common share and the last dividend cut that we saw was in January 2018.

Source: CEFConnect.com, New America High Income Fund

Below is the statistical comparison of the main index for the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and New America High Income Fund for the last 400 days. As it is stated, the correlation between them is 0.56 points.

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. If we see a break of the support or the resistance of the current trading range, we expect significant changes in the funds' statistical characteristics.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, HYB can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 7/22/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to Closed-end Funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HYB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.