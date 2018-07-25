Buy This Best-In-Class Blue Chip For Recession Protection And Inflation Hedging

Public Storage topped the charts in almost every metric analyzed, leading me to recommend a long position in the company to help for better high-inflationary returns.

Thesis

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reported that the Consumer Price Index has increased for the sixth month in a row and that over just the first six months of 2018 the CPI has increased at an annualized rate of 4.5%, almost doubling the previous year's increase of just 2.5%. On top of inflation worries, the US national debt is hovering around 110% of GDP. To put that into perspective, the last time the US national debt exceeded 100% GDP before 2012 was in 1946 when the country had to pay back the war debt from the Second World War. The US currently pays almost 7% of all federal outlays just to service the interest on its debt. Many fear this massive debt problem will be what leads the nation into the next financial meltdown, and that this time will make 2008 pale in comparison to what could come.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Basically, across the board we're seeing troubling economic data, and with more debt piling up everyday and prices starting to rise from the fallout of trade wars these problems will likely continue to grow. So, with inflation on the rise and the possibility of a near-recession, investors need to start turning to defensive positions within their portfolios. REITs, along with commodities, have historically offered the best inflationary-defense. Self-storage REITs, in particular, have proven to be the best asset to hold during high-inflation periods. So, with this in mind, I analyzed the largest public US self-storage REITs and found that Public Storage (PSA) is the best-in-class company given their market cap, their low debt, decent dividend yield, low price volatility, good liquidity, and international presence.

In this article, I'll go through NAREIT's research on inflation-hedging asset types, the strengths of the self-storage space, an analysis of the top US players in the space, and provide my comments on the potential risks of owning self-storage REITs.

The final stretch

Let’s face it, we’ve had an incredible bull run, and although the tax cuts gave us a nice little bump that refilled some of the punch bowl to keep the party alive, we’re quickly starting to run out and the party-goers are thinking about leaving. With a yield curve inversion, increased inflation, piling public and private debt, we're about to face the music. I don't believe that it will happen tomorrow or even next year, but we're overdue for a recession so it's time to start battening down the hatches and preparing ourselves for the worst.

As a young investor, this has been an incredible time to enter the market. You could throw a dart at a board full of random company tickers and easily pick a winner. This market has been even more favorable to bright, young portfolio managers that entered the market at the bottom post-2008 as they've been unstoppable in the second-longest bull-run in US history. However, this fantastic jubilee of monetary excess and capital gains will likely be the undoing for many of my peers and the young portfolio managers since we've really never experienced a bear market. The coming years will be what separates the overconfident soon-to-be job seekers from the legends of tomorrow as a strong defense becomes the best strategy. With rising inflation, a barely serviceable interest on national debt, and the economy running out of steam investors are facing possibilities of stagflation and it will be interesting to see how the best investors play the markets. With the market likely on the brink of dizzying turbulence, let the games begin.

The strategy: self-storage

One of my strategies for creating a more defensive portfolio is to overweight REITs. Admittedly, I usually allocate more to REITs than the average investor, but REITs offer great inflation protection as inflation occurs property values generally rise with prices. NAREIT recently released one of their reports showing that REITs, over time, have provided much better returns during high-inflationary periods. REITs had better inflation protection than stocks, bonds, and even gold. REITs have also performed comparably to commodities which are supposed to be the go-to investment for inflation protection. In a follow-up report the same analyst found that by conducting a Markowitz-type mean-variance portfolio optimization experiment the NAREIT analyst found that the portfolio with the highest Sharpe ratio through high-inflationary periods allocated more to REITs than an investor normally would in what would be the traditional, unconditional portfolio set-up.

(Source: NAREIT)

They also showed that certain REIT industries are better than others when it comes to inflation protection with self-storage, multifamily, and shopping centers leading the way. Any of these three REIT asset types would be good for investors to turn to but with an incomparable past track record that outperforms all other REIT sectors and asset types, I’m turning to self-storage.

(Source: NAREIT)

Self-storage has been a good investment through inflationary periods since the prices of the units have generally stayed in line with inflation and the profit margins have always remained high, especially compared to other REIT asset types. Below is a graph of the percent change in the average price of a 10'x10' storage unit compared to the percent change in CPI. The latest figures from trustable sources stop at 2011 so more recent data isn’t available for this chart.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and Cushman & Wakefield)

Self-storage REITs have the added benefit of not just providing good inflation protection but by providing good recession performance compared to other commercial real estate asset types. Unlike many other asset types, self-storage is driven primarily by forces outside of normal business cycles. Sadly, many of these forces are negative life events such as divorce, death, or being displaced. As we saw during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many storage-REITs enjoyed a bump in share prices as the displacement of many people who lost their homes lent to stronger storage demand. Same is true in recessionary environments. When people lose their jobs and have to either downsize to a different house/apartment or move to an entirely new location this leads to increased demand for storage.

Other demand factors for storage come from non-business cycle factors such as the increased trends coming from both of the largest population demographics – baby boomers and millennials. Baby boomers have, for the most part, seen all of their kids leave the house and are either starting or about to start retirement. This means many of them will be downsizing since they won’t need four-bedroom homes anymore. As they downsize they’ll still have a lifetime’s worth of things that they don’t want to get rid of and that they’ll want to store. On the opposite side of the chronological coin, millennials are renting more than any other generation as they opt for amenity-rich apartments in the city instead of cozy homes in the suburbs. These apartments come with very limited storage space creating demand for additional storage elsewhere. This likely won’t change in the near future as most millennials (myself included) are bogged down with debt from student loans, first-time credit card debt, unnecessary car loans, and you name it. Even if they (we) somehow have good credit then most of us still couldn’t come up with an appropriate down-payment for buying a house if we wanted to.

Other non-business cycle factors include commercial storage where businesses are finding that leasing to a third party can have a much better cost advantage than building an entirely new facility. Additionally, military personnel drive a portion of demand as many of them lease storage spaces during their deployment. Another, lesser-known demand factor is in the summer when college students – who regularly move apartments every school year – go home but don’t want to move all of their things back home. Many decide to rent out storage spaces for the summer to house all of their things until the fall. As someone who has done this, I can tell you that this is very common and that for people who wait too long to rent a unit (mainly first or second-year students) prices will easily double or even triple as vacancies become scarce.

During recessionary periods many real estate operators see a slight increase in defaults on leases. With storage facilities though, some of this risk is mitigated due to the ease of clearing out the unit and the fact that most operators auction off the unit and the contents to recuperate some of the losses – we’ve all seen those TV shows. The operators also offer good recessionary protection due to their wide margin of safety since the break-even point for storage facilities usually lies within the range of 60-70% occupancy. Worst case scenario and vacancies skyrocket then you still have a pretty large safety net before anything drastic happens.

Duck, duck, golden goose

Let’s sum up what I’ve said so far. Self-storage has historically provided decent inflationary protection, they have been recession-resistant due to demand factors that come from outside of normal business cycles, and they provide a wide margin of safety for investors. Now that I know what asset type I wanted to own I had to narrow down which company to invest in within the space. Some of the most important criteria I look for when it comes to defensive additions to the portfolio are:

Good dividends

Low beta (low volatility)

Low debt

Larger companies

Good liquidity

Stable dividends (lower payout ratio)

Relatively low-price multiples

High-profit margins

International presence

Based off of these main metrics I compared the biggest players in the US self-storage space. Those companies were:

Public Storage (PSA) Life Storage (LSI) National Storage Affiliates (NSA) CubeSmart (CUBE) Global Self Storage (SELF) Extra Space Storage (EXR)

Side Note: I did not include Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) because they do a different type of storage. I do like IRM as a long position and if you’d like to learn more about that company and why I didn’t include it with these storage REITs, SA contributor Rida Morwa wrote a great article on them recently that I highly recommend reading.

I evaluated these companies on the metrics mentioned before by comparing each companies’ market cap, beta, debt/equity ratio, FFO/price multiple, average trade volume, payout ratio, profit margin, and whether or not they have an international presence. The companies were scored 1-6 (with 1 being the best) for each metric - except international presence - and whichever company had the lowest combined score (like golf) across all 9 metrics was my pick for portfolio inflation hedging and recession protection.

Below are the results:

(Sources: Morningstar, Yahoo! Finance, SEC Reported Quarterly Filings)

For metrics with an asterisk (*) beside them:

FFO/Price was determined either by company full-year 2018 guidance or by annualized 1Q18 FFO

Payout ratio was calculated by annual distribution divided by full-year FFO

A score of 1 was given for a “Yes” to international presence and a score of 3 was given for a “No” to international presence. No other values were given.

In the evaluation scoring, there was actually a tie between Public Storage and CubeSmart, but the tie was broken due to Public Storage being a larger company with considerably less relative debt as well as being the only company in the list with an international presence.

Here’s a better comparative visualization of the two companies’ debt levels so you can really see what I’m talking about:

Public Storage

(Source: Simply Wall St.)

CubeSmart

(Source: Simply Wall St.)

Additionally, just to drive home the backing of my decision, Public Storage performed much better than CubeSmart during the last recession in 2008.

(Source: Public price data)

Based off of my metrics test and the fact that self-storage REITs provide excellent inflation hedging and recession protection I’m recommending a long position on Public Storage to help investors ready their portfolio for the coming market downturn, whether that be tomorrow or three years from now.

Risks and additional information

It does need to be mentioned that Public Storage already trades around its fair value and the Morningstar price target only stands at a 2% gain with a target price of $226. The company also has a virtually non-existent moat since self-storage facilities require very little capital to build compared to other real estate asset types. With low-interest rates over the last few years, there has been a flurry of new construction in the space since building remained cheaper than buying. This had led to a considerably weakened stance by storage companies to determine prices as they had to become more competitive.

(Source: SpareFoot)

Due to the over-saturation in the space, same-store revenue growth has steadily retreated over the last few years, but decreases in same-store revenue are not just limited to self-storage with all public REIT types reporting similar decreases except for office space and industrial.

(Source: SpareFoot)

However, analysts are projecting a rebound in the space with the current cycle coming to an end as rates rise and buying becomes cheaper than building once again. With the construction cycle ending and the buying cycle beginning the large players will have very fertile grounds for new acquisitions. Public Storage only owns 6% of the total square footage in the US and the top five operators combined only own 13% of the square footage. This leaves 87% of the market in the hands of smaller operators including the "mom and pop shops" who are constantly fighting themselves over management inefficiencies. With this large pool of inefficiently-managed target assets, PSA and the other top operators will be able to take advantage by creating value-add opportunities for both them and the consumer who will ultimately benefit from better management of these facilities.

Conclusion

The party is going to end soon, and as investors, you’re either ready or you’re not. Even if the bear market doesn’t happen this year or even the next, now is a good time to start looking into defensive positions, especially as inflation starts to pick up. REITs are a great play since they return well in high-inflationary periods and in low-inflationary periods leading to a stronger, well-rounded portfolio in all economic environments.

(Source: NAREIT)

Self-storage REITs specifically have provided the best inflationary protection to investors' portfolios allowing them to ensure long-term success in the markets. With the inflationary-hedging nature of self-storage REITs and their ability of recession protection by having demand drivers outside of normal business cycles, I’m suggesting starting positions in these operators, specifically Public Storage. PSA has shown great recessionary returns and is the largest operator in the space meaning they’ll be able to acquire more properties than their peers as the buying cycle starts. PSA has an almost 4% yield with very low-price volatility making it a great bond alternative during a downturn, especially as treasury rates struggle to stay near 3%.

In short, Public Storage is the best-in-class company in the strongest inflationary-protection asset type which makes them a great defensive addition to your portfolio for better inflationary environment returns.

