Blackline: High Valuation For High Reward

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) is the pioneer in the largely untapped accounting automation market. Every company has accounting functions, which in today’s world, remains a relatively manual process. BL offers a unique SaaS product to easily automate accounting functions and consolidate the operations into a single platform. This market is ripe for disruption, especially as rules around accounting remain complex and continue to be ever-changing.

BL has no direct pure play competitors, thus, they are valued against other market pioneers, typically trading at high single digit revenue multiples. The long-term potential of BL poses significant upside potential, especially as BL further penetrates the large enterprise market and begins their expansion into international markets and middle market size companies.

Operational Discussion

Blackline is the leader in the automation and streamlining of an enterprises’ financial statements. They offer a unique SaaS based platform to their 2,300+ customers worldwide. It is widely unknown that a majority of companies still use old-school spreadsheets to reconcile their financial statements, whether it is monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annually. BL’s platform assists with account reconciliation by removing the tedious manual process involved. Their proprietary financial cloud platform not only centralizes and controls a variety of accounting operations, but brings this into a user-friendly platform with the ability to automate.

BL has significant long-term potential to land an expand their customer base currently consisting of 2,300 large enterprises across several industry verticals including retail (Coca-Cola, Costo, Under Armour), technology (Autodesk, GoDaddy), energy (Kimberly-Clark, Johnson Contols), healthcare (Shire), services (Brinks, SirusXM) and financial services (Russell Investments, SunTrust).

Every company has accounting related functions, thus, the large $18 billion TAM for BL is significant and grows each year. BL specifically focuses on enterprises with $50+ million in revenue. This business model is unique because once BL breaks into a larger enterprises’ operations, that enterprise will be more reluctant to disintegrate BL’s systems. In addition, this gives BL a significant upsell opportunity. For example, once fully integrating a specific accounting automation function into a large client, this gives BL a wide set of opportunities to sell them additional accounting functions.

Source: Company Presentation

In addition to a significant upsell opportunity, BL has several opportunities to expand both internationally and into the middle market. Management noted their goal of expanding further into Europe, South America, and Asia. Each of these geographies poses as a large opportunity as global companies continue to spend tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars on their accounting operations. As BL continues to expand internationally, they will further establish themselves as the clear leader in this market. In addition, management has noted their current plan of targeting enterprises with $50+ million in revenue. However, there are significantly more companies with revenues below this. Once BL grows into the larger end of the market, they can place more emphasis on middle market companies who also have a large portion of their budget dedicated to accounting functions.

Source: Company Presentation

Management has previously discussed their ability to expand their existing relationships. By initially breaking into an enterprises’ operations, BL gives themselves the opportunity to upsell additional products, thus, generate increased revenue from the same customer. The chart below is a great example of how customers exponentially increase their spending with BL as their relationship grows. This is common for SaaS based companies as they look to commence a relationship with a large customer by offering a single solution. After the customer adopts the one solution, the SaaS company will look to continually sell additional products. As long as the company continually provides product expertise and doesn’t give the customer a reason to say no, the opportunity is endless.

Source: Company Presentation

Financial Discussion

Blackline reached revenues of $177 million at the end of their FY17 and grew their Q1’18 revenue to $51 million (increased 34% y/y). As a result, their TTM revenue as of Q1’18 was $190 million, a significant increase compared to their FY14 revenues of $57 million (~45% CAGR over the past four years). In addition to an impressive top line growth, BL has been able to maintain their gross margins above 80% the entire time. Their SaaS based platform enables them to have very low cost of goods sold which gives BL more operating leverage.

Source: Company Presentation

For example, S&M expenses have slowly decreased as a percentage of revenue, declining from 61% of revenue in FY15 down to 54% in FY17 and 52% as of Q1’18. The same thing can be said for R&D expenses (declining from 21% of revenue in FY15 down to 13% in FY17 and 13% as of Q1’18) and G&A expenses (declining from 20% of revenue in FY15 down to 16% in FY17 and 17% as of Q1’18). The ability to decrease operating expenses as a percentage of revenue gives BL significant operating leverage. As BL continues to grow and expand, they will see increased economies of scale.

Management recently provided their long-term operating model which includes maintaining gross margins of ~80%, decreasing S&M expenses to 40-45%, R&D expenses to 10-12%, and G&A expenses down to 7-9%. As a result, management sees their operating margin reaching 20%+ compared to breakeven for Q1’18 (was only -2% in FY17). BL presents a clear opportunity solely through margin improvement. Their ability to increase their operating margin by 20 percentage points will progress over each successful quarter of gaining new customers and expanding existing relationships.

Source: Company Presentation

Valuation

SaaS based companies are always challenging to value. Companies who sell software only have a tendency to have more predictable revenues with typically higher margins, due to not hardware related costs. Thus, the companies typically trade on elevated revenue multiples.

Recent IPO's and fast growing companies, such as Zscaler (ZS) and Zuora (ZUO) reached peak valuation of mid-teens revenue multiples. In fast, ZS continues to trade at near 15x revenue multiple, being they are the leader in internet security technology. Over the past few months as investors have rotated away from these faster growing stocks with rich valuations, there was a general correction within the market as names with high valuations took a step down.

BL EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

The above chart shows a select group of "best of breed" companies within their respective markets, including Salesforce (CRM), Workday (WDAY), Coupa (COUP), Tableau (DATA), and Zendesk (ZEN). A majority of these names are trading at ~10x revenue multiples and have stayed within a relatively tight multiple range over the past year.

Also included in the peer group are Nutanix (NTNX) and Red Hat (RHT). Both of these names have historically had high revenue valuations but over the past 12-24 months, have re-rated. Their valuation re-ratings are typical for companies who experience normalized growth patterns at sustainable margins. I have previously written articles on Nutanix and Red Hat outlining why these names continue to provide great investment opportunities.

These names typically become more volatile after earnings due to high valuations and high expectations heading into the release. BL is no different than any of these "best of breed" stocks. However, their long-term potential to drive upsell opportunities related to their large enterprise customers and expansion into international markets and middle market sized companies makes BL stick out. They are well deserving of their ~11x revenue multiple and I believe that over time, they will emerge as the clear winner in the accounting automation market.

Despite the currently high valuation metrics, BL is a great long-term play. Investors should pay close attention to BL trading and buy on any dips. For example, in early July, BL reached a low of $42.82, trading at ~9.5x forward revenue. Over the course of the following three weeks, BL appreciated over 10%. Not a bad return for a three week correction.

Risks to BL include the emergence of another competitor, whether from a start-up or from a legacy software provider. Though competition in this market is scarce, the market is ripe for disruption would could attract more players. In addition, if BL were to miss revenue or margin expectations, this could send the stock down as faster-growing names are highly dependent on hitting/beating quarterly numbers.

I would be wary of building a new position in this name heading into earnings, however, assuming earnings go as planned and there are no hiccups, BL is a name all investors should hold in their long-term portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BL, NTNX, RHT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.