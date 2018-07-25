Whirlpool: Washed Out Already?

I do not expect the company to come close to delivering on its 2020 targets, yet recognise shares are cheap.

The only good news is that expectations are very low following all these disappointments.

Sales are down, margins are flattish, and more headwinds are to come in a good economic environment.

Whirlpool (WHR) is the latest business in which investors are no longer ¨accepting¨ the promise of a low earnings multiple, based on adjusted earnings. While I typically avoid situations of heavy earnings adjustments, reality is that even based on realistic earnings, valuations are non-demanding, as there is room for progress.

At the same time, I do not like the track record all that much, as leverage is reasonably high. Despite these concerns, the cheapness argument is a dominant factor, making that I have initiated a position following the latest slump, yet lack conviction to buy in size given the risks.

Leading In A Difficult Market

The name Whirlpool is well recognised by consumers in many developed countries across the globe. In fact, the company has outlined a vision to become the best branded consumer products company of the world, yet the company has built up quite a reputation of over-promising, and under-delivering, at least in my eyes.

The company claims to have been an excellent operator, yet reality is that reported sales of $21.3 billion in 2017 come in just 10% above the revenue number reported a decade ago. This results in zero, or even negative sales growth if you adjust for inflation. The company has typically posted volatile margins, with adjusted margins on average coming in at just mid-single digits, yet these margins are adjusted earnings and not GAAP earnings. One has to recognise that charges are both sizeable and recurring all the time.

Its namesake business and many other brands such as Bauknecht and Maytag combined bring in $21.3 billion in sales in 2017 on which the company reported an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.4%. Despite relatively good economic conditions, margins were down nearly a full point despite all the initiatives to make the business more profitable, with declining margins being attributed to inflationary pressures.

The company is furthermore experiencing entirely different drivers in each market. The relatively consolidated North American market allows for EBIT margins in the low-double digits. Latin America and Asia are expected to post margins in the mid-single digits, as the EMEA region is hardly profitable at all, despite improving economic conditions.

Nonetheless, adjusted earnings still totalled $13.74 per share as the company guided for modest gains in 2018. Alongside the release of the 2017 numbers, Whirlpool guided for 3% sales growth to $21.9 billion, with adjusted EBIT margins expected to recover to 7.5%. Note that this is still a long way from achieving the 2020 target, calling for 10% margins.

Margin expansion and modest growth should allow adjusted earnings to improve to $15 per share this year, plus or minus half a dollar.

Struggles Continue

2017 has been a year of struggles as the company was forced to cut the full year guidance three times if I remember correctly. Adjusted earnings came in at $13.74 per share last year, down from a $14.06 per share number in 2016. Reported GAAP earnings totalled just $4.70 per share last year as the large discrepancy was largely the result of significant restructuring charges and tax-related charges, yet those restructuring costs are showing up all the time and are not really ¨one-time¨ events.

In April, the company reiterated its adjusted earnings guidance, calling for earnings of $15.00 per share plus or minus fifty cents, with GAAP earnings seen at $12.80 per share, plus or minus fifty cents. Shares fell as investors were not happy with the lack of real progress, especially in relation to the 2020 targets. Nonetheless management used the dip to pursue a billion-dollar accelerated buyback program to buy 6.3 million shares at $159.50 per share.

Second quarter results provided just more bad news, after investors have been ¨surprised¨ by continued disappointments. Excluding currency swing, revenues were down by 4.5% to $5.1 billion, which the company attributes to real challenges within the European segment. This furthermore came after first quarter comparable sales were already down by 0.7%, which makes that the company is forced to cut the guidance yet again, as prospects for growth in 2018 are rapidly diminishing.

After the company managed to keep first quarter adjusted margins flat at 6.0%, the company actually managed to grow adjusted operating margins by 20 basis points in the second quarter towards 6.7% of sales. That bit of progress was overshadowed by a huge $9.50 per share GAAP loss, being largely the result of a $747 million impairment charge taken on acquisitions being made in Europe in recent years.

For the year, the company has cut the adjusted earnings guidance by half a dollar to $14.50 per share, plus or minus thirty cents. GAAP earnings are seen at just $0.45 per share, plus or minus thirty cents. Note that the impairment charge is equivalent to $10.91 per share ahead of taxes, as the remainder of the difference results from restructuring and anti-trust settlements.

After adding back the non-cash impairment charge, I see realistic earnings at levels closer to $9-$10 per share. This makes that trading at $128 per share, following a 15% decline in response to the latest disappointment, shares now go for just 13-14 times realistic GAAP earnings and just 9 times adjusted earnings.

What About The Financial State?

Following a few years of continued buybacks, expensive acquisitions in Europe and even a $1 billion accelerated buyback/tender during the second quarter, Whirlpool has taken on quite a bit of debt. Ending the quarter with $1.06 billion in cash and operating with $6.84 billion in regular debt, net debt stands at $5.8 billion.

This furthermore excludes nearly $1.3 billion in pension and post-retirement benefits appearing on the liability side of the balance sheet, pushing up the realistic net leverage position towards $7 billion.

Based on the revised adjusted earnings guidance, the company expects to earn about a billion in adjusted net profits. After adding back a 20% tax rate and $180 million in interest expenses, adjusted operating earnings came in at $1.43 billion. With D&A charges running at a rate of $680 million a year, I peg adjusted EBITDA at $2.1 billion. This makes that based on regular debt, leverage ratios stand at 2.7 times, or 3.3 times including pension liabilities. Note that the company still has to close the divestiture of the Embraco compressor business, which brings in about a billion dollar in proceeds, reducing leverage ratios a little further.

What About Those 2020 Targets?

While the company sees solid growth and EBIT margins of 10% under its 2020 targets, it seems clear that those targets are not within reach. If you believe that Whirlpool can deliver on its promises, it could post EBIT of about $2.2-$2.3 billion in just two years from now. With interest expenses running at $180 million a year, and applying a 20% tax rate, after-tax earnings could amount to $24 per share!

Trading at $128 per share, the resulting 5-6 times forward earnings multiple tells you at the same time that the market is not buying these rosy predictions. After all, if the earnings number is realistic, why would shares not trade at a market multiple at a valuation between $400 and $500 per share?

There are two problems with the 2020 outlook, or actually three. Sales growth is lacklustre, but that is not the biggest risk. The real bigger challenge is to boost margins by 3 points in a year or two from now, which simply seems a bridge too far. The third issue is the fact that one-time charges continue to show up as a recurring charge, often involving cash outflows, and often being sizeable as well.

Worse of all, the company is not even near close to achieving its targets, during a great economic point in time, as this remains a cyclical business after all. Another risk is that with technology the company is looking to apply their technological skills into household appliances as well, creating potentially formidable competitors.

I personally see peak margins at 8% instead of 10%. After applying a discount for ¨one-time¨ charges, margins might more realistically come in at 5% on roughly $22 billion in sales. That works out to $1.1 billion in EBIT, for $750 million in net earnings. The resulting earnings power of $11 per share is still pretty decent, for a 12 times multiple, but I recognise that the company has taken on some leverage and does not have a great (growth) track record.

I do not like the tendency of over-promising and under-delivering, making that I apply a discount to the management team, certainly after the recent tender offer, which was executed at too high prices. Yet after shares have continued to fall further, I am buying a third of my targeted position at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WHR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.