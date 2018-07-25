Why Square Is Attractive Even At All Time Highs

It is rare that a growth company expands so aggressively in both depth and breadth. Square is releasing new revenue-generating products while expanding markets.

Square's valuation relative to a year ago looks high, but compared to companies like PayPal it is still quite small. Square is expanding faster and better than companies like PayPal.

Square recently withdrew their bank charter with intent to re-file. This is positive news. I briefly detail what the bank charter might mean for the company.

Square's Cash App (SQ) is starting to look like the little home-grown success that could. PayPal's Vemno (PYPL) has enjoyed an enormous lead for some time, but its linear growth is soon to be outpaced by Cash App's parabolic rise. Using Google Trends, we can compare the search interest between the terms "cash app" and "venmo", which gives us a proxy for interest. Here's what we see on the 5 year graph.

Square's Cash App in blue, PayPal's Venmo in red

Also using Google Trends, we can compare by state to see which search terms are more dominant in each. First, lets look at the 31 days of January's search interest, from the beginning of this year:

And compare with the last 30 days:

Cash App has taken the South, with no signs of slowing. Ohio and Pennsylvania are about to tip blue (to Cash App), with several other states close behind. If you increase the granularity, you will see other states like Nevada and Montana going blue for short periods of time.

We can see in this data the ascendancy of a payment platform and its relative success. If you don't know what makes it so attractive, here are a few key differences:

Cash App has issued debit cards to users since mid 2017. These are becoming increasingly popular, as Cash App allows you to "boost" your card with discounts such as $1 off coffee at any cafe, or 15% off Chipotle, and other discounts at participating stores including Shake Shack and Whole Foods.

Venmo only very recently has tested the waters with their own offering, which seems to have no particular perks.

This debit card allows for ATM withdrawals, so you can get literal cash from a P2P transfer very quickly. Square also issues you a routing number, and you can get paychecks direct deposited into your Cash App account. This makes the app a de facto bank, and many users treat it that way.

Square makes money on Cash App by charging a fee for instant transfers and via the interchange fees on the debit card usage.

Venmo still has a lead here, but I don't think it will last, and I can imagine more ways that Square can enforce a stickiness to Cash App. As a simple thought experiment, Square currently charges its business vendors a transaction fee of 2.75% (or 2.5% with the new Register). Suppose there hits a critical mass of Cash App users, Square could offer lower pricing when customers are using Cash App to pay. Square could bypass credit card fees completely as one of its apps (Cash App) pays another (The Square register), generating discounts for the businesses using Square (lower fees) and better margins for Square. In such a situation, credit card companies don't take their cut, Square could keep it instead.

In such a way, Cash App may have more avenues to be monetized while producing a positive feedback loop for Square. With a thoughtful setup, Square could turn its business customer base into de facto Cash App evangelists.

The Curious Case of the Bank Charter

Square applied for an ILC (Industrial Loan Company) bank charter back in September 2017, and after considerable discussion with the ILC committee has decided to withdraw the application and re-file. If this is anything like other industries, this is usually a very positive sign as the application gets straightened out for a shoo-in. No ILC has been approved in

FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams, who joined the agency in June, gave some encouraging words to such charters at a banking conference, suggesting that a re-filing will not take so long before Square has a verdict on the charter:

The agency has a duty to the public to actually proceed. Now, that doesn’t mean that we will approve every application. That doesn’t mean that we will deny every application, but we have to move swiftly; we can’t just sit on those applications.

What would Square do if approved? Several other companies have ILCs, such as Target and Morgan Stanley, General Motors, Harley Davidson, and so on. Most of these companies chartered in order to offer financing to their customers. Square already does this through Square Capital, offering loans that are repaid on every customer swipe. Square has already stated this will be expanded (and was indeed just expanded on July 24th through a partnership with eBay).

After ILC approval, Target started issuing business credit cards to anyone (eligible) who wanted one. This was a poor fit: The median Target customer is rarely a business owner, never mind in need of a Target-branded credit card, and TGT ended up ditching this product a few years ago. But credit cards for businesses would be perfect for every single Square customer, since every Square customer by definition is running some kind of business.

In this way Square can offer revolving loan products (credit cards) to all their customers, making money perhaps on interchange fees, but also just by generally extending the lines of credit far out from what's currently possible. (No need for approval for a Square Capital loan when a business needs to buy a new walk-in fridge, say.)

I think we can expect business credit cards and other such revolving lines of credit to be the first products from Square's ILC, which should be lucrative. Since Square already has all the information on a business' revenue (Square is already running the transactions for that business), they should be in an excellent place to determine who is and is not a good fit for such financial products. In fact, Square should be able to determine loan risk much better than traditional banks, who have less comprehensive data on their customers. Square not only has great data on each loan customer, but also the entire market the business is in, and the city the business is in for that matter, if there are enough other Square sellers in the same market or city.

Growth, New Products, New Markets

Square acquired Weebly in April, and this upcoming earnings will give us an update on the integration. Websites and e-commerce are (in my opinion) Square's biggest weak points, especially contrasted with its competitor Shopify (SHOP), so I'm excited about the integration of this acquisition to better fill out Square's online offerings.

Square also announced their foray into restaurant-specific systems this quarter with Square for Restaurants. As their own press release mentions, Square is the only company to own both the ordering platform and point of sale.

If you read much about Square, including my own long bull analysis of SQ written back in March, you will know that Square isn't just a payment company, they are a company that is trying to do every single service a business needs. The transaction processing is just a gateway to a host of services: loans, payroll, invoices, ordering, and a host of other verticals that are overlooked outside the industry. Most Square customers know about these, and many use two or more of them, which makes Square incredibly sticky and customers unlikely to switch. What is perhaps astonishing is that most investors are still blind to just how many services Square has its hand in, and just how much of a moat this gives Square. (Because investors may not "get it" until they see results show up in revenue several quarters later, I think Square may still be very under-valued at present.)

So Square for Restaurants is really another building block in the empire. Restaurants can already use Caviar (Square) for delivery instead of having to schedule their own drivers. They can use Zesty (Square) for catering. They may already be doing transaction processing and payroll through Square. Now they can run the tables with Square, too.

Back to growth. If we look at the last three 10-Ks, Square's transaction revenue is climbing nicely, but it is the services revenue that is meteoric, with super high (and climbing!) margins. Those numbers quickly:

Square is the epitome of a growth company. Every service they add, every market need they address, ensures more customers and more sticky customers for years to come. PayPal, while quite the revenue generator, hasn't had a home-grown new success in ages, and the only memorable thing they've done in the last decade is acquire Braintree (and with it Venmo).

Square is only about one-quarter of the market cap of PayPal, but it is rising faster, growing in more directions and with more home-grown success. I expect within a few years it will be butting up against PayPal's market cap. If you are looking for the most interesting growth companies to hold for five years or more, Square should be on your list.

