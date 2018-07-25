General Mills: Better Options In Consumer Staples

Though the balance sheet is not as strong as many believe.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) finished its fiscal year at the end of May, and there was nothing of note in the numbers which could suggest fresh lows are ahead of us. In fact, the strong gross margin print increased the final year's gross margin number to 34.5%. Gross margin trends is one of the clear ways in which we see whether a company has a strong competitive advantage or not. Therefore, with 34.5% being close to the company's 10-year average of 36.2%, any significant impairing of General Mills' brands doesn't seem to be an accurate assumption.

The company is coping with the difficult commodity environment by delivering operational savings. If this trend can continue, there is no reason why the momentum we saw in Q4 with respect to gross margin can't follow on this year, especially with Blue Buffalo's products to come onto the financials shortly.

At just over $43 a share, and with an earnings multiple of just under 12, any potential long case would be strengthened by a strong dividend and robust financials. Let's see how General Mills' financials are holding up after the company announced its year-end numbers.

Straight away, we go to the year-end cash flow statement, which will inform us how well this company has been rewarding its shareholders. We can see there was $1.14 billion paid out to shareholders in its latest fiscal year. However, we see that there was $1.07 billion of common stock issued versus $602 million of common stock repurchased. This means common stock was actually added to in 2018, which was not the trend in the preceding years. A company heavily buying back its stock when it is trading at the lower end of its range is usually a sound play. It basically sends a message to shareholders that management is doubling down on itself. This usually brings share price appreciation over time. I don't know if there is enough buying going on here for our taste.

Last year, GIS generated free cash flows of $2.22 billion, which gives us a free cash flow dividend payout ratio of 51%. This number can easily facilitate robust dividend growth, which will obviously be an attraction for investors. Though how have dividend growth rates been up to now? Investors are not going to find much good news here either. Yes, the yield may have spiked to 4.35% but growth is muted, to put it mildly. Although GIS has increased its payout for 14 years now, the quarterly payout of $0.49 has only increased by one cent since mid-2016. Income investors not only look to yield but also to dividend increases as a way to protect their purchasing power. Increases in GIS at present are barely keeping up with inflation.

We see long-term debt having increased to $12.67 billion and short-term debt to $1.55 billion. Equity on the balance sheet at the end of its latest fiscal year came in at $7.27 billion. These types of numbers preclude us from seeing GIS as a potential value play. Why? Because the stock needs growth to override any potential future weakness on the balance sheet. Furthermore, with many commodities bottoming over the past week or so, if crude oil, for example, does the same and rallies to $80+ per barrel in this cycle, then it will be difficult for many Consumer Staples stocks to gain traction through those additional cost headwinds.

Future earnings trends continue to drop for both fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020. Strong commodity costs would only exacerbate this issue. If we have to ride out a strong commodity headwind here, going with more stable Consumer Staples stocks may be the way to go.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.