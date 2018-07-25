Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Over the past week, the price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) continued with its solid performance, and on Thursday, the main index closed at $109.40. Actually, this was the highest close price for 2018. Surprisingly, we find a decrease of $0.03 on a weekly basis due to the weak Friday session. If the current market conditions remain unchanged, we may expect a break of the psychological level of $109.50 in the next several weeks.

The main benchmark has started an upward trend at the end of April after a prolonged period of a range trading. The fact that the 10-year Treasury yield fell below the level of 3% and the recent trade fears were a positive factor for the sector.

On Thursday (the same day when the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF reached one of its highest levels for the current year), Treasury yields edged lower after President Donald Trump said he disagreed with Fed policy on interest rates. During times of market turbulence, most of the investors prefer the safe-haven assets.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net-worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Funds which announced their regular monthly distributions:

Fund Distribution rate Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:NBH) $0.0624 Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:NBW) $0.0448 Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:NBO) $0.0393

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEMKT:EIM) announced that the shareholders meeting will be held at the company’s headquarters, Reykjavík, on 24 July 2018 at 16:00.

Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO) announced that their municipal funds will rescind the following non-fundamental investment policy relating to residual interest bonds, also known as tender option bonds: The fund may also invest up to 15% of its total assets in Residual Interest Municipal Bonds

Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO) announced that the Board of Trustees of each fund has authorized each fund to conduct a voluntary tender offer. Each Tender Offer will commence on or about July 20, 2018.

Weekly Charts

1. Funds traded at discount and Z-score less than -1.50 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Funds traded at discount and yield on NAV above 5%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, I have plotted potential "Buy" candidates based on their Z-score. The purpose of this indicator is to show us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. As you notice, all of the funds provide us with a satisfying statistical edge. Therefore, I usually try to combine the Z-score indicator with an attractive discount.

Last time we discussed BlackRock Municipal Income Investment QualityTrust (NYSE:BAF) as a possible candidate. Its Z-score was -2.20 points and this was an opportunity which I bought. On a weekly basis, I caught $0.16 and I kept this position only for five days. Probably, that movement will not impress most of the traders, but it does not sound so bad for this sector.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Municipal Income Investment QualityTrust

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the closed-end funds sorted by their highest Z-score. The main aim here is to show us which of the funds are statistically overpriced at the moment. Ideally, to find a reasonable "Sell" candidate, we would like to have a statistical edge accompanied by a premium.

PIMCO funds are the only ones which meet our requirements. We know the market pays a premium for them on a regular basis and being "Short" here can be a tricky game. Currently, I am following PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) as potential "Sell" candidate and its premium of 25.31% is one of the main reasons. Soon, I am going to publish a specific article which is going to involve that Muni.

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

All of the funds above have the needed fundamental and statistical quality to be reviewed as potential "Longs". It may be worth it to spend some time on a deeper analysis of them and to consider if they deserve to be part of your portfolio.

Once again, the Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVJ) is our weekly leader with a spread of 16.49% between its price and net asset value. This Muni seems like a good candidate even for the traders, because it trades in a very evident price range. Unfortunately, its average daily volume is only 11,000 shares.

Source: Barchart.com - Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

In the above table, are the funds which are trading above their net asset values. Theoretically, the participants should be reviewed as potential "Sell" candidates, but have already discussed the situation around the funds sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO).

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the Munis with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

The Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) caught my attention with its performance. It is the only fund from the sector with a return higher than 10%

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

If you want to bet on a stable credit quality and no leverage, Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) looks like a possible choice for your portfolio. Armed with a discount of 11.41% and a Z-score of -1.20 points, the fund may be reviewed as a potential "Buy" candidate by those who are not fans of the leveraged funds.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

7. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have plotted here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 10% and a Z-score less than -1.40 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

8. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

From a leverage perspective, we have six closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Conclusion

The iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF continues to recover its price over the past two months. The global trade concerns gave a positive impulse for most of the fixed income sectors, but we should not forget that we are in a rising rate environment. Definitely, the change in interest rates will play a role, and we should anticipate a reflection on the muni sector as well. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 7/22/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.