Multiple Tailwinds Filling The Sails For Chart Industries

Chart Industries (GTLS) has been through some tough times in its past, but the outlook today is much brighter as multiple tailwinds come together to push results, estimates, and the share price higher. The shares have more than doubled over the past year, and climbed close to 60% just on a year-to-date basis, as the company continues to see strong demand from gas processing, vehicle fueling, industrial gas, and newer opportunities like space vehicles.

Chart Industries has significant untapped potential operating leverage and the double-digit revenue growth I expect over the next few years should push margins into the double-digits. Better still, LNG liquefaction orders remain a very significant potential positive driver in the coming years as global LNG demand continues to rise. That said, today’s price does assume quite a lot of growth already and this is more of a momentum-based story driven by the ongoing top-line outperformance and growing order book.

Not A Perfect Quarter, But Q2 Was Very Good

Not everything went right for Chart Industries in the second quarter, but the positives outweighed the negatives by a pretty substantial margin in my opinion. Revenue rose 14% on an organic basis, with very strong growth in the E&C (up 33% organic) and D&S (up 14%) segments. Biomedical sales growth was just 2% in the quarter.

Gross margin weakened on a year-over-year basis due to a product recall issue in the Biomedical business, but would have otherwise been higher. Gross margin jumped by almost eight points in the E&C business and about two and a half points in the D&S business, while the recall pushed Biomedical gross margin down seven points. Without the recall, Biomedical gross margin would have still dropped by about a point due to a mix shift.

Operating income was up 57% on an adjusted basis, with operating margin up more than a point. For this adjustment I am adding back restructuring and transaction-related costs, but including the severance costs for the CEO change. Add that back and operating income would have risen 65% with a roughly 150bp expansion in the operating margin. At the segment level, E&C is now profitable (with a mid-single-digit operating margin), while the D&S segment saw nearly 50% profit growth and almost four points of margin expansion, while Biomedical margin contracted by 250bp.

Almost Everything’s Going Well Now

Chart reported over 40% year-over-year growth in orders in the second quarter, with organic growth of 6%. The Hudson acquisition delivered significant order growth in the E&C segment (up 90% as reported, but down 53% organic), including orders for a large LNG project and natural gas liquids fractionation project. D&S orders jumped 30%, and Biomedical orders rose 18%.

Chart’s order and revenue growth is being driven by almost all of the company’s significant end-market opportunities. Strong natural gas production continues to drive very strong demand for heat exchangers used in gas processing - Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) saw strong heat exchanger demand in oil & gas in its second quarter, and I’d expect the strength at Chart and Alfa Laval bodes well for Harsco’s (HSC) heat exchanger business as well. Chart is also seeing strong ongoing industrial gas demand, as the industrial recovery/expansion is leading to more demand for gasses in welding, manufacturing, and other industrial applications.

I’d argue that gas processing and industrial gasses are the most significant near-term core opportunities for Chart, but they’re far from the only ones. Demand for LNG-powered trucks in Europe is growing, and Chart booked over $25 million in orders in the first half of the year. The company also booked orders tied to commercial space – liquid hydrogen tanks for launch vehicles.

Chart also recently launched a portable oxygen concentrator in its Biomedical business. I don’t know how strongly Chart intends to support this business (the non-cryogenic parts of the Biomedical business are undergoing a strategic review with an eye toward possibly selling the businesses), but Inogen (INGN) has amply demonstrated that there’s a lot of growth potential here for companies that can design attractive devices and back them with a strong sales effort. I don’t believe Chart is likely to go that route, but it at least remains a possibility.

An Unexpected Change At The Top

While most things are going quite well for Chart Industries now, the recent change in management has to be discussed. The company removed CEO and Chairman William Johnson on June 13, promoting then-CFO Jillian Evanko to CEO. Evanko has been circumspect in her comments about the move, saying that it wasn’t tied to a single incident but rather was a byproduct of the company’s view of Johnson’s leadership style. Given that Johnson was only in the position for about a year, I don’t believe this departure will necessarily be all that disruptive. What’s more, given the substantial growth that Chart is looking at in the coming years (and the execution challenges it will create), I believe this was a good move to make now if it was clear that this was a bad cultural fit.

The Opportunity

The near-term outlook for both gas processing and industrial gasses remains quite healthy, though I am a little concerned that industrial gas demand could start to slow as the economic recovery/expansion cycle ages. The growth in LNG vehicle demand in Europe is quite encouraging, but it remains very much an open question if it will ever catch on in a meaningful way in the U.S.. The potential for Chart would be very significant, but that’s been true for many years now and development has been slow (to be generous).

Looking ahead, there are a lot of potentially exciting drivers that could push future estimates even higher. In addition to the possibility/potential of LNG-powered trucks in the U.S. and China, there’s the growing opportunity in LNG-powered ships. All commercial ships will have to comply with new sulfur emission caps that go into effect in 2020. While some fleets are installing scrubbers (Alfa Laval saw strong orders this quarter), new-builds are increasingly opting for LNG propulsion, creating a multimillion-dollar opportunity per-ship for Chart, as well as $5M to $25M in equipment opportunities for each LNG fueling bunker.

On top of all that, many U.S. LNG liquefaction projects remain on the books, with over a dozen projects expected to finalize their project design over the next 18 months. Between its IPSMR process technology (which allows smaller facilities to operate almost as efficiently as much larger facilities) and its equipment (heat exchangers, etc.), this remains a sizable but hard-to-quantify opportunity for Chart in 2020 and beyond.

Given the strength in the business today, I’m once again lifting my revenue growth assumptions, and the resulting long-term revenue growth rate of 8% still has upside if and when Chart books meaningful LNG liquefaction equipment orders. I’m also expecting meaningful margin leverage as the business scales, with a return to double-digit FCF margins.

The Bottom Line

My current expectations are on the higher end of the range management laid out at its recent Analyst Day, and there’s upside beyond those targets if U.S. LNG trucks, marine LNG, and U.S. LNG liquefaction all really take off in the coming years. I’m least bullish on the U.S. LNG truck opportunity, and industrial gas demand will likely slow at some point over the next year, but all in all things are going quite well for Chart Industries. The valuation does reflect this, but bulls can legitimately argue that not all of the bullish opportunities for LNG are in the stock yet. I don't disagree, but it's tough to quantify those opportunities today and that makes this a more speculative call now. That said, as long as revenue and orders continue to exceed expectations, I don’t think the Street or investors will really mind.

