Chinese Trade Tariffs Could Have A Positive Effect On Bunge's Upcoming Earnings

The company increased its dividend by 8% and has been increasing the dividend for 15 years straight.

A takeover seems out of the picture for now, but I remain bullish due to the changed international trade environment.

Bunge raised guidance on EBIT by 30% in the last earnings call, but the market has neglected to price this in.

China has put 25% tariffs on US soybeans, but processed soybean meal is excluded. This can push US producers to process more beans at home.

Introduction

Bunge (NYSE:BG) is a processor and trader of agricultural goods. While the plunging prices of these goods because of Chinese trade tariffs might sound worrying to investors, it's actually not a problem, as they do not produce these raw goods. Even though Bunge is involved in a lot more than only soybeans, it's a huge part of their business. Being a global company, it can use the confusion of the Chinese trade tariffs in the international market to optimize its operations and make more profit.

More crushing activity in the US boosts demand for crushing and thus increases crush margins. More sales from Brazil, whether it's in raw soybeans or processed soybean meal, is a positive for the company, as they have big operations in the country.

These two effects are likely to happen due to the Chinese tariffs.

Since I first wrote about Bunge on April 4th, the stock has dropped from $75 to $68 today, a decline of around 10%. I still hold the stock in my portfolio, and even though a sale seems far away, the trade tariffs on soybeans might actually boost earnings going forward.

I think the stock has dropped too much, especially relative to peers. This table compares the stock to its most direct peer.

Company Forward P/E Performance YTD Performance 1M Bunge 12.18 +1.98% -3.76% Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) 14.32 +18.04% +3.76%

At the beginning of April, there were many rumours about an imminent takeover, and certain actions pointed towards a sale of the company. I'm not going to repeat everything here, so please read 'Is Bunge About To Be Bought?' if you're interested.

Summary of the Q1 results

The company reported its Q1 results on May 2nd, 2018. 2017 was a very bad year for Bunge. Its EBIT halved from $1,100 million to $577 million. One would hope 2018 is better. The start was not strong with a net loss of $0.20 per share from continuing operations. However, the company priced in $120 million of negative mark-to-market on forward soybeans crushing contracts.

Source: Bunge's Q1 earnings presentation

Mark-to-market means they adjust their contracts to the current rate. This is basically an accounting movement, not an actual change in sales. As the crush margins improve, this can quickly turn the numbers around. What happens here is that Bunge holds these future contracts (= short the crush margin) on its books and not only adjusts its assets on market conditions but also the P&L. They do this to not spook investors. As these hedge positions roll-off, the impacts going forward will be reduced.

Bunge gave more colour to this during the earnings call:

Total segment EBIT in the quarter was $61 million versus $133 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, segment EBIT was $85 million, which included $120 million of mark-to-market losses on our forward oilseed crushing contracts. Excluding the amount, adjusted EBIT would have been approximately $200 million. Agribusiness adjusted results decreased in the first quarter with EBIT of $52 million compared to $109 million in the first quarter of 2017, primarily as a result of the mark-to-market impact.

I think using this way of accounting is prudent and necessary. In any case, there's a lot of EBIT returning due to the market repricing the future contracts higher. This is what management had to say during the earnings call:

David Cristopher Driscoll - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. That's terrific. And then on the mark-to-market of $120 million, can you give us a sense on how much of this would reverse out in the second quarter? Is it all of it or is it just about half? Thomas Michael Boehlert - Bunge Ltd. It is the majority that we'll benefit from in the second quarter, so maybe two-thirds. Soren W. Schroder - Bunge Ltd. Right.

And towards the end of the earnings call, this gets confirmed again, with some extra insight on the hedging activities:

David Cristopher Driscoll - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. Great. Thank you. On the mark-for-market, Thom, I think you said that it all reverses in the second quarter. So, that makes me think that Bunge does not have very much hedged in crush in Q3 and Q4. Is that the right takeaway? And if so, Soren, why would that be the right position at this point in what looks like an incredibly strong crush market? Thomas Michael Boehlert - Bunge Ltd. Yeah. So, what I said is about two-thirds would – we would benefit from in Q2 and the rest for the balance of the year. And in terms of how we put capacity on and sell it over time, it's a dynamic process. We clearly would typically have more for capacity sold in the nearer term and less going out further. And that's all a function of our view on markets and risk return, as well as liquidity in the market to actually transact. And so depending on what's available from a financial perspective or a customer perspective, we layer in these sales over time through a portfolio of contracts and that's what gets mark-to-market. So, I would say we are – we have a relatively balanced portfolio of future capacity that we have begun to sell going forward. It's heavier in the near-term and lighter in the second half of the year.

So, we can count on those unrealised losses to be turned back into gains. Instead of $85 million in EBIT, they could have had $165 million in EBIT if they hadn't adjusted.

While the company is thus still seeing losses, it called it a strong start of the year. The company is on track of cutting its expenses. It aims to cut SG&A expenses by $100 million in 2018 relative to 2017. In Q1, if we may extrapolate for the rest of the year, they overachieved on this: they have cut $34 million instead of $25 million.

Source: Bunge's Q1 earnings report

By 2020, the company expects to operate with $250 million less costs every year, as outlined in what they call the $250 million competitive program.

In the Q1 report, the company significantly increased guidance for the year compared to a quarter earlier:

Business Unit FY EBIT Estimates Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Agribusiness segment $550 to $700 million $800 to $1000 million Food & Ingredients segment $260 to $280 million $290 to $310 million Sugar & Bioenergy segment $50 to $70 million $40 to $60 million Fertilizer segment $25 million $25 million

Source: table made by Author using official Q4 and Q1 earnings report

The midpoint of these EBITs combined would come in at $1,275 million, an increase of nearly 30% compared to previous estimates.

The company is doing some reshuffling

IOI Loders Corklaan acquisition

Bunge has fully completed the acquisition of a 70% stake in IOI Loders Corklaan. According to the company, this should add $105 million to FY EBITDA for 2018.

IOI Loders Corklaan is an addition to its Edible Oils business. The company produces and trades Palm Oil. Therefore, it has to follow strict environmental and humanitarian regulations. It's one of the major suppliers to big food companies. The company claims to have 100% traceability of the oils to their Milling facilities.

IPO of the Brazilian Sugar Mills

Bunge has long tried to sell its 8 Brazilian sugar mills as the market went sour.

The business unit had a $69 million loss in Q4 of 2017. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment was the only one where expectations of Full Year EBIT were revised lower from a range between $50 million and $70 million EBIT to a range of $40 million to $60 million.

Even worse, one-fifth of the $700 million capital expenditures Bunge estimates to make in 2018 are allocated to this loss-making unit. Needless to say, it's not easy to IPO this.

A trucker strike in Brazil delayed supplies for both sugar mills and soybean crusher, not helping Bunge. But the secondary effect is even worse. The strike pushed President Michel Tremer to announce government subsidies and tax cuts for fuel. This decreases the demand for Ethanol fuels as it becomes more attractive to substitute them with regular fuels.

There's too much raw sugar and turning it into biofuels would decrease supply and boost profitability of the mills. The global sugar surplus is due to an immense amount of production in India (production surged 55% year over year).

On May 15th, Bunge filed for an IPO of its Sugar Milling Business, which experts estimate could yield $1 to $2 billion.

However, this move was quickly reversed due to market conditions: there's too much sugar on the market, and the fuel market is not favourable.

I personally think selling the Sugar Mill business is essential for Bunge. Its competitor ADM already exited the business in 2016, after trying to sell its Brazilian Ethanol operations for more than 4 years.

Takeover story died down

As I pointed out in my previous article, there were two main potential acquirers of the Bunge business: ADM and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF).

Let's start with Archer Daniels Midland. Rumours about a bid for Bunge started in early 2018 but died down on April 20th as Bloomberg reported the talks were over without a deal. Anonymous sources cited antitrust issues to be the dealbreaker.

A couple of months later, on July 2nd, ADM announces an offer for Neovia, a French animal nutrition company. The deal is the second largest in ADM's history, valuing Neovia at €1.5 billion in an all-cash deal. Only days earlier, June 29th, it had bought an English animal probiotics firm Probiotics International for 185 million pounds.

As you can see on the following slide out of an ADM presentation, it has apparently moved on. The purchases fit in to ADM's growth plays of Animal Nutrition and Health & Wellness. If Bunge would be bought, a large part of its value would be concentrated in Animal Nutrition. As ADM has beefed up this section with a $1.5 billion deal, I believe the probability of Bunge being a buy-out target in the short term dropped dramatically.

Source: ADM presentation

So, let's get back to the other contender: Glencore.

Glencore was under a no-bid agreement for Bunge until early 2018. It had made an informal bid in May 2017, which did not move forward.

Again, rumours surface in London that Glencore was making an offer to buy Bunge, as reported by The Telegraph on June 20th. However, no other media seemed to pick up on the news, and therefore, it doesn't hold a lot of credibility, in my opinion.

Adding to the probability that Glencore is out of the bidding race are reports of lawsuits. First, the company received a Subpoena from the Department of Justice regarding its Congo operations, a key asset for the company. This was in the beginning of July. Then, on July 11th, the company faced two more lawsuits of undisclosed US shareholders concerning misleading disclosures. No amounts were named, but one could argue that the legal department is busy with saving the core business, not preparing takeover bids.

It seems that, for now, the takeover talks were just talks. Bunge will have to prove itself on its own. The company has struggled, but perhaps some positive news is on the way.

Upcoming Q2 results

The company is set to reveal its Q2 results on the first of August.

Let's look forward and see how peers are doing.

Peers in the agricultural sector reported strong earnings recently. Cargill, a privately owned company, fourth quarter net earnings earnings doubled to $711 million in the quarter ended May 31, from $347 million a year earlier. The company said soy crush margins improved dramatically as global demand for proteins is growing in emerging economies around the world.

Archer Daniels Midland saw profits in the Oilseeds segment rise by 12% to $350 million from $313 million earlier. A drought in Argentina, amongst other things, helped to push soybean prices temporarily higher. This translates into higher soybean meal prices. For now, the data shows soybean crush margins are up regardless, but it's difficult to determine whether this is due to a 'pull' movement where the increase in meal prices were higher than the increase in price of raw soybeans. It's possible that producers are rushing to translate their raw products into feed, because they feel the prices of soybeans might decline in the near future. In any case, the company set crush volume records in North America and South America. This was reported on May the 1st. Since my previous article (April 4th), ADM is up almost 10%.

Glencore makes around 15% of its revenue, more than $20 billion in the Agriculture business, but only releases half-year results. These will be published on the 8th of August.

Chinese trade tariffs could actually help Bunge

In the previous article, I had a paragraph titled: "China tariffs can hurt twice"

Now, bear with me, as I explain my reasoning why I was partly wrong.

The first part of 'hurting twice' was a reference to overall market pricing. Surely, the thought of a trade war between the two biggest economies can't help the stock market? Low and behold: since the 2nd of April, when China announced tariffs on $3 billion in US exports, the S&P 500 rose almost 10%. The Invesco DB Agriculture ETF (DBA) dropped nearly 5% over the same period.

So, for now, this point doesn't seem to hold.

The second point was about the soybean tariffs specifically. Let's dig into that.

Structural change versus temporary change

We have to split this story into two parts: structural long-term behaviour and short-term behaviour.

If everyone agrees these tariffs are 'set in stone' for a long period of time, the market may change dramatically. China could substitute its much needed soybean products by other protein feed. However, even then, prices will likely balance out the market and increase exports to other countries than China. This is already happening. The worst part about this is that China might look to alternatives for both raw soybeans and the processed soybean meal.

If companies are not 100% certain that these tariffs will last for a long time, more unexpected actions could prevail. For example, the tariffs apply to soybeans, but not to processed soybean meal (soybean crush). The US agricultural market as a whole could decide to process more soybeans on US soil before shipping them to China. This serves two causes: 1) higher added value and 2) circumventing tariffs. For a company like Bunge, this is a good evolution.

As I've explained before, concerning the Argentinian drought pushing up prices temporarily in this market, market participants (the producers in this case) might take a short-term approach. If they feel the prices of raw soybeans might only be elevated for a short period of time, they will rush to sell it to the crushers while getting this higher price. By the mechanisms of supply and demand of crushing facilities, this drives up the crush margin.

For now, however, the prices of raw soybeans on a global level have plummeted. It seems the fear of reduced demand is stronger than this short-term reasoning. This means the market is pricing this in a more 'structural' mindset than a 'temporary' mindset.

Source: TradingView raw Soybean prices

Regardless, the July soybean crush price more than doubled since the start of the year, providing better margins for companies such as Bunge.

Source: CBOT, Soybean Crush 2018

In the long run, global demand for proteins is expected to rise due to improved living conditions in developing countries. This pushes up processed feed prices and in turn raw soybean prices. But then, why have only the meal prices increased and not the raw soybean prices, one might ask.

A fellow author on Seeking Alpha comes up with an explanation: hedging. He states money managers and hedge funds have artificially pushed the prices down by shorting. Reason being the news of the China trade tariffs and possible lower demand. However, if this turns out to be untrue, a short squeeze could boost raw soybean prices by a lot.

Of course, the immediate fear of lower global demand pushes the prices of raw soybeans lower, but the author makes a case that now the prices have fallen beneath sustainable producing prices. In the long run, the market for soybeans will correct to the upside as producers go bankrupt or tighten supply.

Adding to this is a strange note coming from China: they will reimburse the tariffs in some cases. When soybeans are purchased for state reservers, the state will reimburse them later. The uncertainty might push up soybean crush margins and soybean prices, but the Chinese demand might not even change in the end.

Downside risk remains

Demand for soybean products

A structural decline in the demand of soybeans or soybean meal would definitely hurt Bunge. The trade tariffs by China might do just that. Local hog farmers could substitute soybeans for other proteins and never return. Being the largest market for soybeans, this would be a disaster in the long-run. While it's hard to imagine this, as the population and disposable income grows, it could materialize in the mid-term (around 5 years).

The debt

Bunge has a decent amount of debt, and income is struggling right now. More specifically, the Q1 report revealed it has $1.3 billion in short-term and ~$5.4 billion in long-term debt. It's a cyclical industry, and the company is used to this, but it has to stay alive in the tough times. Rising interest rates will not help them move back to profitability.

The cash flow statement shows that the company has to find a solution quickly. The company lost $1.5 billion in cash only for operating its business and spent another $1.5 billion on acquisitions and investments.

Source: Bunge's Q1 report

A sale of the sugar mills would be very welcome in this regard, shedding off nearly $1 billion in debt.

There's too much meat

One assumption I keep making in this article is that, in the long-run, the demand for protein will rise. However, the company needs to stay afloat until that actually materialises into more profit. In short: the market better improve, fast. CNBC just reported hours ago that meat supplies have been piling up in freezers all over the US due to the trade tensions as exports slow down.

Of course, with too much meat in the freezers, the demand for 'new' meat and thus protein could dim down.

Conclusion

I firmly hold on to my position in Bunge with a price target of $85. I have averaged in to my position over time. This represents an upside of nearly 25% at the current stock price of $68.

While the takeover story died down, the trade tariffs might boost Bunge's profits by having more international flows and increased soybean crush margins.

Bunge trades and processes agricultural goods, so for them, the volume of flows and the crush margins are significant.

Since Bunge's soybean business is mostly located in the United States and Brazil, and because Chinese trade tariffs do not apply to soybean meal, there might actually be increased crushing activities in the US, pushing up margins for the company.

At the same time, China will likely source more soybeans from Brazil where Bunge has a lot of activities. The company serves the entire value chain: from processing to trading. More sales from Brazil, be it raw soybeans or feed, will boost its earnings as well, as Bunge has to move these goods around.

To conclude, the company has a global network and can leverage this to take advantage of this shift in global trade. Arbitrage between its own facilities should boost profits.

While competitors such as ADM have rallied by almost 20% since the start of the year, Bunge has hardly moved. During the earnings report on May the 2nd, Bunge increased guidance on EBIT for the year by 30%. Still, the stock lost nearly 7% since then.

I believe if Bunge can actually prove that the estimated earnings (+30% then before) are achievable by strong Q2 numbers, the stock can slowly return to the $85 mark. This is only an increase of 25%, if we can earning multiples steady relative to May the 2nd, while guidance was increased by a whopping 30%.

If Bunge traded at a similar forward P/E as its competitor ADM, this would also warrant a 17% increase in the stock price to $80.

Analysts, when discussing the takeover possibility, estimated that the company might be bought in a range of $85 to $100. I'm sticking to the lower end of that range.

The company has not gotten the valuation I believe it deserves because everyone is spooked by the trade tariffs. However, this is not a typical retail investor stock. Nearly 80% of outstanding shares is held by institutional investors, and there was a net increase in positions:

Source: Nasdaq website

Additionally, the company increased its quarterly dividend from $0.46 per share to $0.50 per share, an increase of over 8%. Bunge paid $0.25 per share every quarter in 2011, so this means the dividend has doubled in less than 7 years. The company has raised the dividend every year for over 15 years.

BREAKING NEW UPDATE: Politico came out with a story citing two sources that President Trump has $12 billion in state aid ready for farmers. The details are still unknown.

