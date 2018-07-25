Wait For A Drop Before Buying This 6.9%-Yielding, Monthly-Paying BDC

Income investors may want to wait for a drop before gobbling up some shares.

Gladstone Investment Corp.(GAIN) is a high-yield BDC income play, but shares are no longer in the bargain bin and the risk-reward combination is unappealing at today's price point, in my opinion. Gladstone Investment Corp. does not have a high margin of dividend safety, and shares change hands for a premium to the last reported net asset value. I think dividend investors may want to wait for a correction before buying GAIN for a high-yield income portfolio. An investment in Gladstone Investment Corp. today yields 6.9 percent.

Gladstone Investment Corp.'s shares have rebounded strongly from the February market sell-off. Year-to-date, Gladstone Investment Corp. has gained ~5.6 percent. However, shares are far from being a bargain now.

Gladstone Investment Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Gladstone Investment Corp. is structured as a business development company which means the company is required by law to distribute the majority of its taxable income to shareholders.

Gladstone Investment Corp. primarily invests in lower middle market companies in the United States whose EBITDAs fall into a range of $3-$20 million.

The majority of Gladstone Investment Corp.'s investment portfolio is made up of secured first and second lien debt which together account for 67 percent of the company's investments. Equity investments represented about a third of the company's investment portfolio at the end of the March quarter (based on fair value).

Gladstone Investment Corp.'s equity investments have paid off for the company in the last several years. Gladstone Investment Corp. made multiples on its investments in quite a few portfolio companies.

Gladstone Investment Corp.'s portfolio consists of debt investments in a variety of industries and sector.

And the BDC's investments are geographically diversified as well.

Interest Rate Upside

Gladstone Investment Corp. has considerable interest rate upside during the current rate hiking cycle since the majority of its debt investment portfolio is linked to variable rates. Higher short-term interest rates, therefore, should translate into higher net interest income going forward.

What About The Dividend?

Gladstone Investment Corp. does not have the best dividend coverage stats, and I see GAIN as a higher risk BDC in the sector. Gladstone Investment Corp. underearned its dividend with NII in the first calendar quarter of 2018 significantly due to its capital gains-based incentive fees.

Adjusted net investment income, which does not take into account capital gains-based incentive fees, was $0.21/share.

Here are Gladstone Investment Corp.'s dividend coverage stats over the last eleven quarters (quarters depicted are calendar quarters, NII is unadjusted).

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Gladstone Investment Corp. was in the bargain bin in February. Today, shares are quite expensive and, in my opinion, no longer have an attractive reward-risk combination.

Based on Gladstone Investment Corp.'s first quarter results, shares currently sell for ~14.0x Q1-2018 run-rate adj. NII and ~1.09x book value.

Here's how GAIN compares against other major BDCs in the sector.

Your Takeaway

Gladstone Investment Corp.'s shares don't have an attractive risk-reward right now: The BDC doesn't have very good dividend coverage stats (low margin of dividend safety) and shares sell for a premium to book value. Though shares are no longer overbought and have interest rate upside, I'd wait for a drop towards $10 before gobbling up a few shares for my high-yield income portfolio.

