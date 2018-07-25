Diana Shipping: Credit Perspective Establishes Attractiveness Of 9.0% Preferred Shares Yield

Equity shares have also moved higher, and outlook for common shares also remains positive.

Recovery in day rates for dry bulk carriers has translated into higher EBITDA margin and cash flows. Industry recovery likely to continue at a gradual pace.

Low loan-to-value and ample covenant headroom provides financial flexibility for growth at a time when industry outlook is improving.

Investment Overview

As sentiments gradually improve for dry bulk carriers, there are interesting stock picks in the industry segment. This article will discuss the credit perspective for Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) with focus on the outlook for the company's preferred stock that currently yields 9.0%.

Even from a common stock perspective, Diana Shipping stock bottomed out at $3.34 on April 9, 2018, and is currently higher by 32% at $4.41. As the article discusses the credit health of the company, the outlook for common stock units will also be clear.

It is important to note at the onset that I am covering Diana Shipping from a credit perspective and also with a view on sustained recovery in the dry bulk shipping industry. Therefore, the credit metrics to be discussed in the article are likely to improve further in the coming quarters. Just to back my point, the Baltic Dry Index has already trended higher by 23.7% for YTD18.

Diana Shipping is a provider of shipping and transportation solutions with ownership of dry bulk vessels. As of July 2018, the company had 50 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 22 Panamax). The company's fleet is approximately 5.8 million dwt with a weighted average age of 8.9 years.

Sustainable Dividend Of 9.0% On Preferred Stock

The discussion to follow will establish from a credit perspective that the company's preferred stock is worth considering with an attractive dividend yield that's sustainable.

The first point to note is that Diana Shipping reported time charter equivalent rate of $10,416 for 1Q18 as compared to $7,069 for 1Q17. This has significant implication on EBITDA and the company's credit metrics.

Just to put things into perspective, Diana Shipping reported EBITDA of $16.4 million for 1Q18 with EBITDA margin of 34% as compared to EBITDA and EBITDA margin of $3.1 million and 10%, respectively, for 1Q17.

Considering the financial headroom and balance sheet strength, the following points are worth noting:

An EBITDA of $16.4 million implies an annualized EBITDA of $65.6 million, and considering the company's annualized interest expense of $28 million, the EBITDA interest coverage comes to 2.3. This ratio indicates smooth debt servicing at current debt and EBITDA levels. As of March 2018, Diana Shipping reported debt of $587 million, and that would imply leverage (debt-to-EBITDA) of 9.0. While the company's leverage is high, the first point on EBITDA interest coverage is more important. Further, day-rates have improved on a year-on-year basis, and EBITDA is likely to be healthier in the coming quarters (also on the back of increased ownership days, resulting from the enlargement of the fleet). As of March 2018, Diana Shipping reported vessel value of $1.0 billion. This implies loan-to-value of 56% and indicates ample room for leveraging as the industry outlook improves gradually. On June 27, 2016, the company reached an agreement with BNP Paribas for a 5-year term loan facility (maturity date July 2023) of $75 million. Diana Shipping will be using this facility along with its cash reserves to prepay $130 million of the existing credit facility with BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF). This move has resulted in 17 vessels being unencumbered, and this further improves the company's financial flexibility. Diana Shipping reported positive operating cash flow of $9.8 million for 1Q18 as compared to negative OCF of $1.0 million in 1Q17. As day-rates improve, an OCF visibility of $35-40 million on an annual basis provides the company with cash buffer for new vessel acquisition or repayment of debt. The company's 8.5% senior notes due 2020 have certain loan covenants. One of the covenants is net borrowing to be lower than or equal to 70% of total assets. As of March 2018, the company's net borrowing-to-total asset was 43%. Another covenant for the loan is that the company's tangible net worth should exceed 20% of total assets. The company is well in compliance with this covenant with total assets of $1.2 billion and vessel value of $1.0 billion. Therefore, there is ample covenant headroom, and with industry sentiments improving, a covenant breach is unlikely.

Conclusion

From a company-specific perspective, the factor of health fundamentals stands out, and the point that day rates have seen improvement indicates that fundamentals are also likely to strengthen further. With improving EBITDA and cash flows, Diana Shipping is well positioned from a credit perspective, and that makes the 9.0% preferred shares attractive for exposure.

From an industry perspective, demand has been improving for dry bulk carriers, and this informative presentation from Optima Shipping Services provides key insights on demand remaining healthy for dry bulk carriers. It is worth noting that the presentation (slide 6) shows that China's iron ore import demand for 1Q18 has been the highest in the last five years.

According to Reuters news:

Iron ore shipments crept up after steel mills in northern China reopened in mid-March after a six-month period of production restrictions, part of Beijing's campaign to protect the environment.

While there are concerns related to the supply of new bulk carriers in the market, the Optima Shipping Services presentation mentions an important point: Nearly 33% of 2018 newbuild orders have not commenced construction (slide 11 of presentation).

This would potentially imply that new DWT arriving in the market is likely to be lesser than estimated. At least for the next 6-9 months, this factor will support improving day rates.

Overall, Diana Shipping preferred stock emerges as an attractive opportunity in the midst of improving company and industry fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.