Gold Weekly: Feels Like The Endless Summer?

I stand ready to build a bigger position in BAR, my favorite ETF to own gold.

At current price levels, going long gold offers an interesting reward-to-risk ratio, given the excessive bearishness.

The setting for gold is uber-bearish, judging by the speculative positioning on the Comex.

Gold is weak at the start of the summer. No one can argue with that.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: BAR).

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Summary

One month after taking a break from my trading screens in London to spend some peaceful time in the United States, I am surprised by the uber-bearish setting in the gold market.

Gold prices are down nearly 3% since the start of July, after recording a monthly loss of 3.6% in June. This was the largest monthly drop since November 2016 (-11%).

Both investors and speculators have contributed to the sell-off. While ETF investors have slashed their gold holdings to their lowest since September 2017, speculators have turned net short gold on the Comex since late June, for the first time since January 2016 (when gold prices were trading just $50/oz below the psychological $1K/oz mark).

Could the bearish sentiment in the gold market extend further? Yes. In this case, gold bulls may have a feeling of endless summer.

Is it sustainable? No. Consequently, going long gold at current price levels offers an interesting reward-to-risk ratio over the short term (3M) and beyond, in my view.

Against this backdrop, I stand ready to increase further my long position in BAR in case of a capitulation.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders Report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers were net short ~75 tonnes of Comex gold as of July 17, the largest net short position since December 29, 2015 (77 tonnes).

Over the latest reporting period (July 10-17), money managers cut their net spec length by 68 tonnes w/w, for a 5th week in a row. The deterioration in gold’s speculative positioning was purely driven by short accumulation, while gross longs left their positions little changed.

Gold’s spec positioning has clearly become stretched on the short side, which is not sustainable over the longer term. As a result, a powerful bout of short-covering is due to occur.

According to my estimates, a mean-reversion process, whereby the net spec length (currently at minus 75 tonnes) converges toward its long-term average of 325 tonnes, would produce an increase of $140/oz in the spot gold price. This means that gold prices could reach $1,368/oz at some point this year, corresponding to an increase of 12% from current price levels (~$1,222/oz).

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors held around 2,091 tonnes of gold across a diverse range of ETF products as of July 20, according to FastMarkets iterations.

Gold holdings held by ETF investors are presently at their lowest since September 2014.

Last week (July 13-20), ETF investors sold nearly 6 tonnes of gold. This was the 10th straight week of gold ETF selling.

ETF investors have already slashed 29 tonnes of their gold holdings so far in July, after selling 57 tonnes in June (the largest monthly pace of selling since July 2017).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net sellers of 32 tonnes of gold after buying a massive 173 tonnes in 2017.

Macro backdrop for gold

The macro backdrop for gold has been markedly negative since earlier this month because the renewed rise in US real yields has exerted downward pressure on gold prices, in conjunction with the steady appreciation in the dollar (which began earlier in mid-April).

Fed Chair Powell reinforced the trend during his testimony over July 17-18, in which he emphasized that the US economy grew “considerately stronger", favored a gradual rise in the Fed funds rate, and showed some reluctance to address the US-Sino trade conflict (thereby containing any risk-off desire).

US real rates on the rise...

... In conjunction with a steady rising dollar

Source: Bloomberg

Against such a negative macro backdrop for the bullion, the negative momentum in gold prices makes sense.

Nevertheless, I argue that positioning in the gold market is already excessively bearish and as such, the downside potential looks limited from here. In fact, gold is now well positioned to rebound in case the macro backdrop turns less negative and gold’s spec positioning normalizes accordingly.

In this regard, I am of the view that establishing a long gold position at current price levels represent an interesting trade given its positively skewed reward-to-risk ratio.

In the same vein, gold mining equities (proxied by the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF – GDX), which are close to their 2018 lows, could also rebound powerfully from here.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Trading positioning

I have a long position in the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF – BAR. BAR is presently the cost physical gold backed ETF in the market place, with an expense ratio of just 0.25%, the lowest among its competitors.

Source: Seeking Alpha

BAR is down 7.1% in the year to date, slightly underperforming gold spot prices (-6.3%).

My time horizon is very long term, namely 5+ years, hence the expense ratio is a crucial parameter that I take into account when I choose the most suitable ETF to express my view. BAR appears to offer the lowest expense ratio in the market place.

The risk of my position is relatively small, at 3% of my Fund. The reason is that I prefer to build a position at a steady pace rather than go all-in whereas all my trading criteria are not met yet.

But considering current attractive gold prices, I am tempted to increase my BAR position to 5% of my Fund.

Eventually, I would like to build a position with a global risk of ~10% of my Fund. But I need all my trading criteria to converge in the first place before building such a position. For now, momentum-based indicators are negative, which is a sufficient reason for me to adopt a conservative approach.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report.

Final note

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.