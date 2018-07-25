Legacy Reserves: Safer Than You Think

Given its leverage and how much a change in oil could impact its prospect, the business is risky but not as risky as some suggest.

It’s no secret that Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) is a levered play in the oil and gas space. With a market capitalization (including the conversion of its preferred units, Series A (NASDAQ:LGCYP) and Series B (NASDAQ:LGCYO), at current prices) of $644.70 million, the company’s EV (enterprise value) is $1.979 billion. This translates to about 67.5% of the firm’s value being in the form of debt, which has created some uncertainty among investors as to whether the business can survive even as oil prices climb. To be sure, risks do exist, but when you dig into the covenants Legacy has to abide by, the picture doesn’t look as scary as the market’s portraying things to be.

The risks and benefits of covenants

Any company that assumes debt has to contend with covenants, rules, to be precise, that restrict or enforce specific behavior that helps to mitigate risk for said firm’s lenders. From my experience over the years, the vast majority of covenants center around specific leverage-related ratios that businesses must either exceed or come in under. This may sound like a one-way street, but for companies taking on the debt it can help to ensure financial health for the long-haul.

You see, in the event that covenants are triggered, it can often mean the acceleration of principal payments due to the lenders, which typically means default or a high risk of it. Depending on the circumstances, lenders can be willing and able to provide waivers on specific covenants, but that is generally on a short term basis since the very purpose of covenants is to ensure that the borrowers in question don’t take on so much debt that it has a realistic probability of blowing up the firm.

For most firms, covenants are a distant thought in the minds of investors because so long as operations proceed as planned, management teams rarely see their financials approach the point of breaking a covenant. But in the case of Legacy, where the E&P (exploration and production) firm was already levered heading into what became a particularly-nasty downturn in the price of oil and gas, the debt picture and how close financial metrics are to tripping covenants should be an issue investors watch regularly.

Thankfully, unless oil and gas prices tumble again, and/or unless the differentials in the Permian Basin widen considerably and stay there for an extended time, Legacy should remain comfortably in compliance. In what follows, I will explore the primary covenants discussed by management and give my analysis of where the E&P firm stands today and where it should be by the end of this year.

Covenant 1: First Lien Debt / EBITDA

Most of the primary covenants discussed by management relate to the firm’s revolving credit facility. The first one offered up by the company is that, in the last four quarters (updated every quarter), its first lien debt / EBITDA ratio must not be in excess of 2.50 to 1. To tackle this, let’s first look at the three different measures of EBITDA that I’ll be using.

*Created by Author

As the table above shows, the first measure of EBITDA is the trailing four quarters offered by management in its 10-K and its latest 10-Q. This particular measure is technically the Adjusted EBITDA, but the differences between it and non-Adjusted EBITDA aren’t material enough to make a difference. Right now, the Adjusted EBITDA figure stands at $256.707 million. The second measure is the mid-point of management’s guidance for this year, which calls for Adjusted EBITDA of $310.20 million. The final measure is my own calculation for EBITDA for 2018, based on oil averaging $70 per barrel, natural gas averaging $3 per Mcf, and assuming that oil’s differentials for the year average $7 per barrel. The disparity between my calculation and management’s primarily comes from management’s assumption that oil will average $65.50 per barrel while natural gas will average $2.85 per Mcf.

This brings us now to first lien debt. At this point in time, the only first lien debt Legacy has is the $551 million in revolving credit facility borrowings that it has today. In the table below, you can see that the ratios of first lien debt / EBITDA (using the measures I discussed) range between 1.56 on a forward basis and 2.15 on the trailing four quarters basis that currently matters. These are all well within the 2.50 or less required.

*Created by Author

Covenant 2: Secured Debt / EBITDA

The second covenant required to be adhered to by lenders is that, for the trailing four quarters, the secured debt / EBITDA ratio for Legacy must not be greater than 4.50. This applies not only to the revolving credit facility, but to the Second Lien debt on the business’s balance sheet as well. It’s worth mentioning that this particular covenant only applies starting with the fourth quarter of this year. As the table below shows, using the same EBITDA estimates as before, Legacy’s ratio stands between 2.53 on a forward basis and 3.47. This all assumes that secured debt remains at the $890.626 million it was at as of the end of the last fiscal quarter. More likely than not, management will be able to reduce debt modestly by the end of this year.

*Created by Author

Covenant 3: EBITDA / Interest Expense

Unlike the prior two covenants, this particular one looks at EBITDA relative to Legacy’s interest expense for the trailing four quarters. According to the terms of this covenant, this figure must be greater than 2 to 1. By my calculations, interest expense over this period was $96.441 million, which for the past four quarters would translate into a ratio of 2.66. Going forward, and using the company’s current debts, interest expense should be marginally higher at $99.79 million. As the table below shows, growth in EBITDA relative to the past four quarters would result, in the end of this year, in this ratio ranging between 3.11 and 3.53. All of these are well-above the 2 times that’s required.

*Created by Author

Covenant 4: Current Assets / Current Liabilities

The final covenant I looked at stipulates that the current assets / current liabilities of Legacy must equal or exceed 1. Adjustments need to be made on the current asset side to include unused commitments offered by lenders and to exclude non-cash assets that fall under ASC 815 (current derivatives). On the current liability side, adjustments need to be made to exclude current maturities due under the revolving credit facility and to exclude non-cash liabilities that fall under ASC 815.

*Created by Author

As the table above shows, this calculation is a little more complex, but the results are pleasing as a Legacy shareholder nonetheless. In the table, you can see that the significant unused commitments push this ratio well in excess of 1 to 1.58. Without these unused commitments, this figure would fall to beneath 1, which creates some risk that either additional borrowing or a clamp-down by lenders to restrict further borrowing might negatively-affect Legacy’s ratio. Absent these scenarios, though, the company’s situation should be fine.

Covenant 5: An area I cannot tread

The last major commitment discussed by Legacy calls for the ratio of the sum of NPV (net present value), using NYMEX pricing and discounted at a 10% rate per annum, of the proved developed producing properties on Legacy’s books, plus the net mark-to-market value of its swaps, plus any cash and cash equivalents, divided by the secured debt on the firm’s books to not be equal to or lower than 1.

If this seems like a mouthful, it’s because it is. In short, the company wants its proved reserves, plus swaps, plus cash, to all be at least equal to the value of its secured debt. Unfortunately, the PDP values involved in this calculation are only reported once per year, but management does receive an internal estimate of the figure on July 1st of every year. At the end of last year, the PDP accounted for 96% of the reserves used in the company’s Standardized Measure, which itself was worth $1.172 billion.

This far exceeds the secured debt on Legacy’s books, and with oil prices nearly 48% higher than where they were when this was calculated, it’s safe to say that this figure is also far higher than it was last year. However, because of the wide array of assumptions that go into this calculation and because we don’t have the latest report from management, putting a number or even a range of numbers on this ratio is beyond impractical.

Takeaway

I don’t dispute the notion that Legacy is a highly-leveraged E&P firm. It is and there is risk associated with it, especially in the event that energy prices tank or the widening differential lasts for an extended period of time. Having said that, I find it interesting that investors are worried about the company’s ability to refinance its debts, especially when its leverage ratios are at attractive levels and when these should only improve in the months to come. This doesn’t mean investors shouldn’t continue watching these figures (they should), but to me the picture is clear: absent another industry shock and/or an unexpected company-specific shock, the biggest risks for Legacy have long since passed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY, LGCYP, LGCYO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.