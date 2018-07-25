KEMET Needs To Make Another Acquisition

With organic growth nearly flat following the company's acquisition of TOKIN, the company needs another acquisition, its eighth since 2016, for growth.

The multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) market is growing rapidly due to a severe chip shortage, but KEMET has less than a 2% share of the global market.

KEMET's revenues have grown only 9.3% in the past four quarters and consensus is for Q1 revenues to be flat.

On July 25, 2018, KEMET (KEM) will release FY Q1 earnings for the June 30, 2018 quarter. The consensus EPS for the current quarter is at $0.47 derived from a total of three estimates. In its previous Q4 earnings call, KEMET reported EPS of $0.45, which beat estimates by $0.04.

KEMET’s revenue estimates for the current quarter are $318.22 million. For the previous Q4, the company reported revenues of $318.05 million, which beat by $11.33 million.

In other words, QoQ revenues for Q1 are expected to be flat. For the previous quarter, revenue grew just 3.9% QoQ, up from just 0.1% QoQ the previous quarter growth, which is illustrated in Chart 1.

Chart 1

On February 1, 2013, KEMET acquired a 34% economic interest with a 51% voting interest in NEC TOKIN Corporation. NEC TOKIN manufactured tantalum and other capacitors, electromagnetic materials, piezoelectric components, electromechanical devices and access devices, with manufacturing locations in Japan, China, Vietnam, Philippines and Thailand.

KEM completed its acquisition of TOKIN on April 19, 2017, and as such, TOKIN’s results are included in Chart 1 results for the quarters ended December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2017. However, for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, results only included the 34% equity investment in TOKIN.

To reiterate, the growth we have seen in the past four quarters (September 2017-May 2018) includes TOKIN, and growth over this period has been 9.3%.

Now 9.3% growth over the past four quarters (five if we include a forecasted flat Q1) is not bad. But remember, the devices KEMET makes – capacitors – are semiconductor devices, and thus, if we look at Chart 2, we see a trend that capacitor revenues track the overall semiconductor market.

Most importantly, the capacitor industry grew from approx. $3.8 billion to $4.9 billion the past four quarters – a growth of 29% - significantly more than the 9.3% growth for KEM.

Chart 2

State of the Capacitor Industry

As a brief tutorial, according to KEM’s recent 10-K:

“Capacitors are electronic components that store, filter, and regulate electrical energy and current flow. As an essential passive component used in nearly all circuit boards, capacitors are typically used for coupling, decoupling, filtering, oscillating and wave shaping and are used in communication systems, servers, personal computers, tablets, cellular phones, automotive electronic systems, defense and aerospace systems, consumer electronics, power management systems and many other electronic devices and systems (basically anything that plugs in or has a battery).”

And further, KEM’s major OEMs include:

Bosch Group, Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY), Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH), Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Denso (OTCPK:DNZOY) in the automotive segment.

Apple Inc. (AAPL), Western Digital Corporation (WDC), Dell Inc., Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) and Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the Computer and consumer segment.

ABB Ltd. (ABB), Terumo Corporation (OTCPK:TRUMF), Horiba (OTC:HRIBF) and Schlumberger (SLB) in the industrial and alternative energy segment.

So this begs the question: why is growth in KEM’s revenues only 9.3%, with all the top tier customers listed above, when the global capacitor industry grew from approx. $3.8 billion to $4.9 billion in the past four quarters – a growth of 29%?

The Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Business

But my biggest issue with the company is its participation in the MLCC (multilayer ceramic capacitor) market. KEM doesn’t break out its MLCC revenue, which is included in its ceramic capacitor product sector and registered 22% of company revenue in 2017. MLCCs will exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% between 2016 and 2020, with the mobile sector growing at a CAGR of 23% and the automotive sector growing 12%, according to The Information Network’s report “MLCCs in EVs and Smartphones: Technology Issues and Market Analysis.”

However, KEM has an approximate market share of less than 2% in this business, well below market leaders Murata (OTCPK:MRAAF), Samsung Electro-Mechanics – SEMCO (OTC:SMSGF), and Taiyo. Chart 3 illustrates the market shares for the global MLCC market. Demand has been so strong for MLCCs that there is now a shortage, estimated to be 500 billion chips.

Chart 3

MLCC prices were up over 20% in 2017, and that price growth will continue into 2020 based on the supply-demand dynamics. While better demand for MLCCs fueled earnings growth through 2017, price hikes have bolstered growth in 2018.

Murata, the number one manufacturer of MLCCs in 2017, raised pricing 400% between April and mid-June 2018 on certain MLCCs. Taiwan’s Yageo, to boost revenues, has continued to hold back parts with the aim of releasing supply precisely when Samsung's stock is depleted. Both SAMCO and Yageo are reportedly raising pricing in Q3.

This is clearly reminiscent of the current situation in memory devices: No DRAM fabs built in 2016 resulting in undersupply and rapid price increases in 2017 and 2018. I discussed this topic in a June 2, 2018 Seeking Alpha article entitled, "Micron: First Price Fixing, Now Antitrust Allegations By The Chinese Government."

MLCC Capacity

Growing EV shipments and smartphones with upgraded hardware in 1H19 will sustain the market. MLCC production capacity of the top four manufacturers is expected to grow 13.1% YoY to 306.6 billion units per month and 3.7 trillion units per year in 2018. Yet, even with the increased capacity, supply will remain tight because of increasing demand from automotive electronics (particularly EVs) (Chart 4), smartphones (Chart 5), game consoles, and cryptocurrency mining, according to The Information Network's report.

Chart 4 (Source: KEMET)

Chart 5 (Source: KEMET)

In FY 2018, KEM had capital expenditures (capex) spends of $65.0 million, primarily related to expanding capacity at its manufacturing facilities in Mexico, Portugal, China, Thailand and Japan. Cash used in investing activities in fiscal year 2017 included capital expenditures of $25.6 million primarily related to expanding capacity at its manufacturing facilities in Mexico, Italy, Portugal, and China. Capex spend in FY 2016 and 2015 was $20.47 million and $22.23 million, respectively.

Investor Takeaway

MLCC prices are still on the rise since supply shortages are spreading from high-end to lower-end products and are likely to be sustained into 2020.

Despite lackluster sales of the iPhone X and other smartphones, the strongest MLCC demand growth driver, a great number of MLCCs are used in smartphones, mostly for antennae, then for FEM filters, then batteries, and then APs. For example, around 500 MLCCs were used per iPhone 6S, but the iPhone X uses around 1,000.

Due to the increased demand for MLCCs from the automotive sector, KEMET has taken the lead in the industry by expanding its X7R 250v MLCC series to include smaller case sizes and increased capacitance values for automotive applications such as lighting, electric charging, sensors, and EMI suppression

But competitors are also being, well, competitive in the automotive sector. Murata is reinforcing its presence in auto-use battery MLCCs. TDK (OTCPK:TTDKY) is doing the same after having withdrawn from the IT-use MLCC business.

However, organic growth has not been earth shattering for KEM, and the company reports that there have been 7 acquisitions since 2006, as noted in Chart 6.

Chart 6

Is there an MLCC company that KEMET could acquire? KEM’s debt levels have fallen from $388.21 million to $324.62 million over the last 12 months. With this reduction in debt, KEM’s cash and short-term investments stands at $286.85 million. Net debt is only $38 million (Chart 7).

Chart 7

KEM has produced US$120.86 million in operating cash flow during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 37.23%, meaning that KEM’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. The skyrocketing prices in MLCCs because of the capacity crunch will further ameliorate the debt problem.

Combined with an additional $20 million capex spend in FY 2019, which will result in a potential $100 million run rate revenue, the company is positioned to continue its acquisition strategy. Based on comparatively flat revenues for the past five quarters compared to the overall global capacitor market, KEM should make another acquisition a top priority.

