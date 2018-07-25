How To Use Options To Play FireEye's Earnings Release

With earnings coming up, most FireEye investors are likely wary. The last few earnings releases have caused large swings in stock price and the performance each quarter often are incredibly important to determining the company's prospects. As the company gets closer to positive cash flow, especially with analysts expecting it by the third quarter release, the numbers will likely cause a huge swing in the stock price.

Over the last year, the company has been very volatile. The stock has moved in a range from a low of $13.57 to a high of $18.97. Despite the volatility, the stock is still around where it was a year ago.

To see why the company is so volatile, we must look into the company's earnings and their trading multiples and understand what investors must see for the company to be a good investment.

As of now, the company can't post a profit. The company keeps growing their revenue and decreasing their cost of revenue, but their spending keeps them at a loss. As can be seen below, the company has had a 7.7% increase in revenue with only a 3.3% rise in the cost of that revenue. While 7.7% is lower than hoped as the company has had much larger growth historically, this should still seem like a positive trend. With gross margin coming in at 65.9%, there is clearly money to be made in the business, but the consistent spending on R&D and sales has kept the company as a loss.

The argument is made that both the sales and R&D are both in the better interest of the long-term value of the company and that the gross profit is very valuable. This is definitely a legitimate argument and really allows for the company to maintain its value despite having lost money consistently since its conception.

This focus on R&D and sales means helps drive revenue and increases the overall potential value of the firm once it reaches profitability. However, this also delays that point and makes speculation even larger about the actual ability for the company to even reach that point. As analysts are hoping that will be soon and have upgraded the stock accordingly, not hitting milestones to get to that point could cause large downside movement in the stock. While the company decreased their operating losses by 8% this quarter YoY, it still isn't quite there yet.

To get a better idea of the cash flows of the company, we see that their cash flow from operations is positive. This is how analysts expect that the company will be overall cash flow positive in the next quarter. However, much of this gain came from reducing accounts receivable and not necessarily actually making that money. While the company does have the ability to become cash flow positive, it isn't so much from actually from earning positive cash flows as it is from finally collecting receivables.

The company has such high expectations as everyone wants a piece of the cybersecurity market. As an article by Forbes claims:

Worldwide spending on information security will reach $75 billion for 2015, an increase of 4.7​%​ over 2014, according to the latest forecast from Gartner, Inc. The global cybersecurity market is expected to be worth $170 billion by 2020, according to Hemanshu "Hemu" Nigam, founder of security advisory firm SSP Blue, and an expert in online safety and privacy who has led security efforts at Microsoft and News Corporation. The cyber security market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 9.8​% from 2015 to 2020, according to a report from Markets and Markets.

This has put large potential on the table and makes everyone incredibly positive, yet the investment is truly speculative. When an investment is so speculative, it tends to be more volatile.

To get an idea of how the company has moved after earnings the past four releases, I have made a chart below.

Price movements 2Q17 (8/2/17) 3Q17 (11/1/17) 4Q17 (2/8/18) 1Q18 (5/2/18) Week before -7.96% -.73% -6.24% +1.98% Day of +.75% -10.26% +9.35% -9.7% Week After -4.34% -3% +5.83% +8.48% Earnings result EPS Beat by 33% EPS Beat by 6.67% EPS Missed by 5% EPS Met Description of movements The stock dropped before earnings release, slightly rose during and resumed its drop after. It recovered spectacularly one month later. The stock barely moved in advance until earnings came out and it cratered. It did not recover for a while but it recovered. The stock dropped quickly before earnings then shot up the day of and the day after earnings. The upward trend continued for a while. The company tanked and immediately recovered. The stock slowly sank from there for a bit.

If there is anything to learn from this is that the only constant about the movement of the company after earnings is that it swings. As the company approaches earnings, the best investment isn't in deciding which way the price will go, but in knowing how much it will move. To invest, the best play would be buying options for large moves in either direction. While taking one side or the other is a large risk, taking both sides reduces that risk.

With the stock currently at $17, I would suggest buying options with August 10th expiration to give the stock one week after earnings to continue its movement. According to the Nasdaq options chain, Buying both a call and put option contracts $1 out of the money will cost about $100 per contract combined. This would create a breakeven price of $15 or $19 if exercised. This is a movement of 11%. Then every cent after this, the stock moves represent a 1% return on investment.

To further hedge this large movement, selling both a put at $15 and a call at $19 nets back $.27 for the put and $.23 for the call option. This would return $50 per contract and bring the breakeven to $15.50 and $18.50. This presents a movement of 8.8% to break even. Also with this method, every cent of movement past breakeven, there is the equivalent of a 2% return on investment as less capital is required. However, with this method, the gains are capped at a 100% return in the case of a movement of $2.00 or larger. This reduces the risk, increases the chance of a positive return, and increases that risk, but it also caps the return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.