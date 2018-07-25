Stanley Black & Decker Still Not Getting Much Benefit Of The Doubt

Additional product and retail channel expansion should drive better results from Craftsman, and management is still looking to use M&A to build the Fastening business, while Security is "on notice."

Between worries about retail demand, construction spending, auto build rates, and input costs (including tariffs), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) still hasn’t been getting all that much love. This is part and parcel of the challenges of “buying the dip” as I outlined in my prior piece, though Stanley has only modestly underperformed industrials in general over the past three months (though Snap-on (SNA) has been much stronger), the year-to-date performance is still pretty weak and there are valid reasons to worry that management’s guidance for the second half is too aggressive.

I do see some near-term risks, but I think the valuation is pretty interesting. I do believe the Craftsman acquisition creates some interesting opportunities, and I likewise think Stanley has the option to deploy capital into potentially value-enhancing transactions within fastening. Against that “interesting” valuation, though, is the reality that this company’s track record with respect to ROIC and margin improvement are not great and there are execution risks to consider.

Stronger Than Expected Results Should Improve Sentiment

Stanley Black & Decker needed a good quarter to challenge worsening sentiment, and second quarter results came through, albeit not perfectly. Revenue rose 11% as reported and 7% on an organic basis. Not only was the revenue number about 4% higher than expected, it’s one of the better industrial/multi-industrial numbers generated so far by a U.S. company (Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) was even stronger).

Performance was not at all balanced, though. Tools & Storage (or T&S) drove all the growth, with organic revenue up 10% on a 1% improvement in price. That’s considerably better than the 1% organic growth posted by Snap-On (with 9% growth in Commercial and Industrial and 2% contraction in Snap-On Tools), and the 2% contraction at Husqvarna’s (OTCPK:HSQVY) Consumer Brands business (and 7% overall growth), and it seems like the “pockets of retail weakness” seen by Husqvarna in the U.S. are more company-specific to Husqvarna (and the company is restructuring its business, including culling products and dissolving the Consumer Brands division).

As it pertains to Stanley Black & Decker, basic business trends are still positive. Although residential construction has looked a little shaky lately, the basic trend is still positive for the company, and likewise with do-it-yourself remodeling trends. Demand within industrial segments still looks healthy as well, with auto tool demand still solid.

In contrast to the T&S segment, Industrial was flat, with 3% growth in Fastening and a 10% decline in Infrastructure. Although auto system sales were down, that wasn’t a big surprise, and it sounds as though Stanley at least kept pace with Illinois Tool Works (ITW) in the auto fastener space (if not slightly outperformed), while industrial fasteners also grew. Management didn’t comment (and wasn’t asked) about the health of the electronics fastener business, but I would expect there to have been some weakness here. On the Infrastructure side, hydraulic tools grew, but weak pipeline activity is overwhelming that.

Stanley’s Security business continues to struggle, with a 1% organic revenue contraction. Sales were down 2% in North America and flat in the EU. As a reminder this business is undergoing another strategic review and management has this business “on the clock” to either improve or face disposal.

Margins were a weak point. Gross margin declined more than expected, with a 210bp decline on an adjusted basis. Stanley recouped some of this with lower SG&A spending, but adjusted operating income grew just 2%, with 120bp of margin erosion. There was erosion across all businesses, with T&S seeing 140bp of segment margin erosion, Industrial seeing 200bp, and Security seeing 100bp.

Ongoing Challenges, But A Few Opportunities As Well

Management’s guidance for the T&S business in the second half isn’t exactly conservative, but tool demand should be supported by a still-healthy construction market. I’d also note that the company is underway with a substantial rollout of new Craftsman products (over 1,500 new SKUs across 60 categories), including new tools with brushless motors and 20V batteries. Stanley has done well with Lowe’s (LOW) as a retail partner for Craftsman, and launching the platform through Amazon (AMZN) later this year is another meaningful opportunity.

Longer term, there are still worthwhile margin leverage opportunities for Craftsman. The company has already improved margins significantly since the acquisition (from around 3% to 10%) and that’s with less than half of the product line-up being manufactured through the T&S supply chain.

On the Industrial side, management has been consistent in its desire to double the business and its willingness to use M&A to achieve that goal. Although this is purely speculation on my part, I’m curious if Stanley is, or would, evaluating any options on the adhesives systems side, as that would complement the mechanical fastening business (in my opinion). Also on the subject of M&A, it sounds like the company is getting closer to doing something on the lawn & garden side, which is an area management has been evaluating for quite some time.

Security remains a challenged, underperforming business. Management has talked about looking to incorporate more automation into this business and improve the value proposition for larger clients by including more data collection and analytics capabilities. Management also talked about developing pre-packaged solutions for smaller customers that should offer better margins for the company. All of this is fine so far as it goes, but this is going to be a tough business to turn around.

Input costs also remain a potential challenge. While there have been some signs of moderating cost pressures, tariffs are now a bigger issue and it looks like Stanley’s overall input costs will be higher this year than previously expected. Pricing isn’t going to be able to offset that, so I would expect to see margin pressure throughout the rest of the year.

The Opportunity

Although Stanley had a pretty respectable second quarter, I’m not making any major modeling changes, and I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth around 5%, with FCF growth doubling that. These shares do still look undervalued on a discounted cash flow basis, and I see about 10% near-term upside on that basis. The shares look more undervalued on an EV/EBITDA basis, but there’s more risk here if and when industrials re-rate down to more historically typical valuation ranges.

The Bottom Line

Stanley Black & Decker’s weak long-term ROIC generation is an issue for me, and not something I dismiss lightly. That said, the T&S segment is performing well and I think expectations here are too low, at least on a relative basis – maybe Stanley is the “canary in the coal mine” and other industrials are due for a correction, but that also leaves upside if Stanley can outperform these lower expectations. As a buy-the-dip opportunity, then, I still see some appeal to Stanley Black & Decker shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.