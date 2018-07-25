Illinois Tool Works - The Dollar Ruined It

ITW did what it was supposed to do. The company turned strong economic growth into strong top and bottom line growth.

Just a few weeks ago, I discussed the bullish outlook for Illinois Tool Works (ITW) after a nasty downtrend that started in January of this year. The stock price recovered nicely until the most recent earnings report. The numbers proved ITW's ability to turn strong economic growth into strong fundamental results. The only problem was a strong dollar which caused full year expectations to come in below estimates. The result was an ugly sell-off. However, it's a very buyable sell-off in my opinion.

Source: Illinois Tool Works

Both EPS and Sales Expectations Missed Estimates

EPS came in at $1.97. The good news is that this translates to a growth rate of 19% which is one of the highest growth rates since 2016. The bad news is that ITW had its first EPS miss since then third quarter of 2016 when EPS was more or less in line with expectations. The miss is only 1 cent which is not a reason to be worried. It's just having a negative effect given the company's history of beating estimates on a consistent basis. Moreover, sales came in at $3.83 billion which is slightly below estimates of $3.85 billion and the first sales miss since Q2 of 2017.

Source: Estimize

EPS excluding the benefit from a legal settlement would have been at 17%. These results are slightly above the company's own expectations despite a $0.03 currency headwind versus prior guidance. The first half of the year is the most profitable period in ITW's history with 20% average EPS growth. Total revenue was up 7% while organic growth came in at 4%. Both these growth rates are a confirmation of the economic trend we are currently in. Add to that positive growth rates in all 7 business segments.

Source: ITW Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Another thing I hoped to see is ITW's operating margin improvement to 24.3% which is a 50 basis points improvement. I am mentioning this because we are currently in a strong input inflation trend which more or less crushes companies that are unable to adapt cost-saving measures. Margin expansion is something the company is focused on. The goal this year is to improve bottom line margins by 80 basis points. 70 points have already been realized.

The overview below shows that both higher production volumes along with cost-saving company initiatives were able to offset rising input costs as well as growth investments.

Source: ITW Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Strong Growth Across All Segments

One of the reasons why ITW is doing so well is the higher level of capital expenditures on a global scale. This trend has been going on for quite some time which is obviously a tailwind for a well diversified machinery company like ITW. The segment results confirm this. They also tell us a lot about the level of business activity in various industries.

Automotive OEM had 7% sales growth in the second quarter of 2018. These results are on a year-on-year basis. I do not care a lot about sequential numbers given that these exclude seasonal factors for example. Operating margins improved 20 basis points to 22.5%.

Food equipment improved sales by 5% to $553 million in the second quarter. Food service equipment was the strongest part of this segment with 13% sequential growth. Operating margins declined 100 basis points to 25.4%. The margin decline was mainly due to a restructuring in Europe and an unfavorable product mix. ITW expects these margins to improve in the second half of this year.

Test & measurement/electronics did quite well with sales growth of 7% while operating margins improved 160 basis points. This growth rate is based on strong capital spending which increased the demand of test & measurement equipment. Electronics came in flat due to the timing of bigger orders.

Welding improved sales by 14% to $440 million while operating margins rose to 29.3% versus 27.2% one year ago. Demand came from all end-markets including the oil & gas industry.

Polymers & fluids saw a 2% sales increase to $445 million. Operating margins however declined 20 basis points to 21.2% thanks to rising chemical prices.

Construction products saw 4% growth while margins improved 50 basis points to 24.5% with strong growth in both North America and Europe.

Specialty products saw sales growth of 7% with a small margins decline of 20 basis points to 28.2%. Growth game mainly from equipment sales.

Guidance Ruined The Party

Before I go any further, let me mention two very important points. First and foremost, ITW is doing a tremendous job fighting rising input inflation. The company is planning to offset raw material cost inflation with pricing actions on a '$ for $ basis'. Raw material cost inflation is manageable. At this point, increases represent roughly 3% of total spend. Moreover, the company does not expect any negative impacts on its full year results.

The second points are the tariffs. Right now, tariffs make up 10-15% of total projected FY 2018 raw material cost inflation with limited cross border movement since only 2% of the company's total spend comes from China.

The problem is the fact that the company has lowered its EPS outlook from the $7.60-$7.80 range to $7.50-$7.70. This is due to a stronger than expected dollar which is a drag on a company that gets more than 50% of its sales from markets outside of the US. Operating margins have also been revised to 24-25%.

Source: ITW Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Takeaway

ITW has done everything right. There is absolutely no reason to blame management. The company should have improved top line growths thanks to a strong economy - they did. The company should have reduced the impact from rising input prices - they did. In other words, the two biggest macro factors (growth & inflation) have been taken care of. The only problem is the stronger dollar. Personally, I believe that we are going to see a weaker dollar over the next few months and beyond. My dollar expectations can be found in this article.

That said, despite everything I just mentioned, we did get a very ugly drop on Monday. The stock declined by more than 7%. My personal expectations are that we are going to bottom above $130. The most recent drop is the result of investors pricing in the lower outlook. However, if the dollar indeed starts to weaken, we could see a consistent rebound towards $160 over the next few months.

The biggest risk to my thesis is economic strength. Even though the economy might have peaked, I still expect to see above-average growth over the next few months which would give ITW a lot of time to rebound. Needless to say I am sticking to my long position.

