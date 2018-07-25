The No. 1 Reason To Buy Costco Stock

If I could only give one reason to buy Costco stock (though there are many), I would start with the company’s executive team.

I hope all readers understand this basic tenet of my investment approach: I seek out wonderful, dividend paying companies backed by exceptional management teams. Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) (Howard Schultz), PepsiCo's (NYSE:PEP) (Indra Nooyi), and Las Vegas Sands' (NYSE:LVS) (Sheldon Adelson) all succeed because they're quarterbacked by some of the best capital allocators in the world.

Today I want to bring you another example of betting on the jockey in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Over the past few decades, CEO Craig Jelinek and his predecessor James Sinegal have done a great job investing shareholders' resources. And if I could only give one reason to buy Costco stock (although fans in the comments section can probably list many more), I would start with management at head office.

How Well Has Costco Done For Shareholders?

Thanks to its wide competitive moat, Costco cranks out a lot of free cash flow. This leaves executives with three choices: 1) make expensive acquisitions, 2) plow profits into operations, or 3) pay excess cash back to shareholders.

Costco has avoided expensive acquisitions, choosing instead to grow their business organically. For the most part, acquisitions tend to do more to stroke the egos of management than line the pockets of investors. Study after study has shown bold, expensive deals tend to destroy shareholder value. So by staying out of the financial headlines, Costco has done investors a great service.

When executives have invested money back into their business, they've earned good returns. In 2013, Costco announced a plan to expand their operations globally, aiming to open 150 warehouse clubs in previously untapped international markets. Last year, the company also made a big push into eCommerce with the launch of CostcoGrocery - a service that provides free shipping on orders over $75 and two-day delivery on about 500 nonperishable items.

In other words, Costco has mostly stuck to their knitting: wholesale retail. Management hasn't broken into new or unrelated businesses in which they don't have much experience. And over time, this has resulted in exceptional returns for shareholders.

Did shareholders' get a good return on their money? How good are those returns exactly? Between 2008 to 2017, Costco generated $18.3 billion in net income. From those earnings, management paid out $8.1 billion to shareholders in dividends. They retained $10.2 billion to reinvest in the business.

The results? Over that period, Costco added $39.7 billion to its market capitalization. So for every $1.00 management retained, it has created $3.88 in shareholder value.

COST Market Cap data by YCharts

You can also see evidence of Costco's disciplined capital allocation on their income statement. Over the past decade, the company's return on invested capital has consistently come in between 14% and 16%. This is almost double my 7% cost of capital estimate for the business.

Of course, Costco generates far more cash flow than management could productively invest each year. Management could plow dollars into unproductive businesses just for the sake of growth. But instead, executives have been disciplined in paying out excess cash to shareholders. Costco has grown its dividend at a 12% compounded annual clip over the past decade, during which time the payout has more than tripled. And lately, the bumps have gotten even bigger: The most recent boost, in March, came in at 14% - a sign management sees more growth ahead.

Costco has also rewarded shareholders through special dividends. The company paid one-time distributions in 2012, 2015, and 2017, usually between four and seven percent of the firm's market value. These have typically served to get excess cash off of the balance sheet and boost shareholder returns.

COST Dividend data by YCharts

In other words, proof positive of an "owner's" mentality. Until we can strap up executives to a polygraph test, a long history of growing dividends serves as the best way to gauge management's commitment to shareholders.

The only possible criticism you could say of Costco's management team is their generous treatment of workers. The company is often held up as a retailer that does the right thing, paying cashiers, shelf-stockers, and other workers well and offering generous benefits. But management's kindhearted philosophy toward workers has often drawn criticism from Wall Street. Analysts complain shareholders suffer as a result of the warehouse-club operator treating their employees too good.

And it's easy to calculate how much this policy costs investors. In a recent call with investors, CFO Richard Galanti announced that the starting wage for Costco employees would go up $1.00 to $14.00 or $14.50 per hour. In most parts of the country, the minimum wage is less than $10.00 per hour. Take this difference by the number of employees in the company and multiply it by the number of hours work. You'll find a lot of dollars that could be going into shareholders' pockets.

That said, these back of the envelope calculations by Wall Street analysts miss a lot of hidden costs by underpaying workers. To begin with, your turnover rate goes through the roof. Costco's attrition rate is 6% among employees who have been there for at least one year - as opposed to attrition rates of 50% or greater in the broader retail industry. That means a lot of money saved on training and recruitment, in addition to a better customer experience.

The Final Word on Costco Stock

Of course, prospective investors need to do more research. A full analysis of Costco would need to cover the competition, share price valuations, and dozens of other factors. All of that goes well beyond the scope of this essay.

But most of my top investments have often been a case of betting on the jockey. And in the case of Costco, you get to partner with one of the top executives in retail today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.