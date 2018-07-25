United Looks Like A Good Buy, But Beware The Trade War And Increasing Oil Prices!

While the stock looks great in the near term, in the mid-to-long-term further gains in the value of oil could threaten the stability of the company's growth.

After releasing a positive earnings report, United Continental Holdings (UAL) found its way to the center stage in financial media on Wednesday. The report was impressive, showing that the company beat expectations in terms of both the top and bottom line. Although there are some risks to think about, if the report is any indication, United is an investment worth consideration. In my view, United looks good in the short term, but there is reason to be concerned for the mid-to-long term.

The UAL Earnings Report Was Impressive

The financial report offered by United Continental Holdings was hard to ignore. In an industry marred by increasing oil prices, the company beat expectations on all fronts.

During the second quarter, United generated $10.78 billion in revenue. That figure proved to be a full $80 million ahead of expectations, which sat at $10.70 billion. On the earnings side of the coin, the company generated $3.23 per share, well ahead of the $3.05 per share analysts expected to see.

On top of producing figures ahead of expectations on both the top and bottom line for the second quarter, United also increased its guidance. The company now expects that full year earnings per share will come in the range between $7.25 per share and $8.50 per share, bringing the low end up $0.25 from the $7.00 per share figure provided in April.

Gains In Revenue Per Seat Mile Are Key

While it's great to see the company beat expectations when it comes to revenue and earnings, and strong guidance is a positive, in my opinion, the most important part of the report had to do with seat mile revenue. A key measurement, known as passenger revenue per available seat mile, proved to be a point of excitement.

During the second quarter, United saw an increase of 3% in passenger revenue per seat mile. In the first quarter, the company posted an increase of 2.7% in this same figure. The sustained increases in passenger revenue per seat mile are key considering one of the key issues the airline industry is facing, increasing oil prices. This factor is leading to increasing costs among airlines, and if the airlines can't bring revenue up to match, they will feel some pain. However, showing consistent growth in passenger revenue per seat mile suggests that United is doing very well when it comes to contending with increasing costs.

Keep A Close Eye On These Increasing Costs

In the near term, the potential opportunity surrounding United seems hard to ignore. When it comes to the mid-to-long term, the picture is painted a bit differently. One of the big unknowns with regard to United, and the rest of the industry for that matter, is oil prices. At the end of the day, whether you look at reports from Southwest Airlines (LUV) to Delta Air Lines (DAL) and others, you'll see that the rising cost of fuel is starting to weigh on the bottom line.

For a couple of years, the airline industry has enjoyed low fuel costs. This has allowed them to keep prices relatively low, leading to further demand from passengers. Today, the supply glut that was keeping costs low is starting to dissipate. As a result, the price of oil is rising. At the same time, several other key factors (listed below) are causing gains in the price of oil:

Iranian Nuclear Deal - Recently, President Trump put an end to the Iranian nuclear deal. This was a big deal for oil as Iran is one of the world's largest suppliers. When Trump pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal, previous sanctions were reinstated. One of these key sanctions being a ban on the US purchase of Iranian oil. In turn this led to what could become a bottleneck on supply.

OPEC And Russia - For well over a year now, OPEC and Russia have been limiting their production of oil. These limitations have helped to ease supply glut issues. Some believe that they should increase production, improving supply and leading to declines in oil prices. While OPEC meets soon to discuss if cuts should go beyond 2018, some believe that these cuts will be extended. This belief isn't based on an attempt to further improve oil prices, but due to geopolitical conditions. After all, maintaining a tight hold on oil prices and pushing them past a sustainable point could give OPEC nations and Russia further negotiation power in the global trade war that is taking place.

Unfortunately, as oil continues to rise in price, costs will continue to rise for airlines. While it's clear that recently, United has done well curbing costs through increased passenger revenue per seat mile, the uncertainty surrounding how high fuel costs may go in the mid-to-long term is a cause for concern for some investors.

The Trade War Could Weigh Heavy On United

Another risk that should be considered when looking into United is the current trade war that's taking place and how it could cause a reduction in revenue. The trade war has been a hot topic of discussion. At the moment, President Trump and his administration are trying to use brute force in order to renegotiate global trade agreements. This is leading to threats of tariffs and more.

The big players in the trade war at the moment are the United States and China, two countries that continue to be at odds in a big way. In the long term, this could prove to be a very bad thing for United Continental Holdings. In fact, the company's Pacific region unit revenue rose by 3.4% year over year in the second quarter. In the second quarter alone, the Pacific Region unit at United generated a total of $986 million in passenger revenue as United represents approximately 20% of routes between the United States and China. The company said that much of this growth had to do with increased traffic to China and cabin sales.

Considering this, if geopolitical pressures seen as a result of the trade war continue, they could threaten the continued growth of United. After all, at a total of $986 million in passenger revenue generated from the pacific region, these flights represent more than 12% of the company's overall passenger revenue. Any threat to this amount of the company's revenue could prove to be damning.

Even With The Risks, United Is Worth Consideration

In the near term, United looks to be a great investment. At the moment, the P/E ratio based on analyst projections for 2018 on UAL is 9.02, which is quite a bit lower than the 11.97 we're seeing on LUV as well as others in the industry. At the same time, the company is one airline that seems to be battling increasing fuel expenses very well. This, combined with strong growth in passenger traffic suggests that in the near term, we're likely to see growth as there is a good argument here that the stock is undervalued.

At the same time, if you're going to take advantage of the potential near-term opportunity here, I would suggest paying very close attention to the news. While in the near term the stock looks like a strong option due to the reasons mentioned above, in the mid-to-long term, the trade war and increasing oil prices could dampen the stock's continued ability to grow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.