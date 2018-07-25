Illinois Tool Works Loses A Little Luster

ITW shares are getting more interesting an an EV/EBITDA basis, but money continues to flow away from the industrial/multi-industrial space and further shrinkage in multiples is a threat.

Only the welding and test & measurement businesses are really doing well now, and the risk of downturns in autos, electronics, construction, and general manufacturing have to be considered.

Illinois Tool Works surprised the Street with a miss at the segment profit level and lowered guidance, as organic growth is still comparatively soft and cost/price is weighing on results.

A quarter ago I said I preferred Honeywell (HON) and Eaton (ETN) to Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and in the three months since Honeywell and Eaton have outperformed Illinois Tool Works by about 10%. Now Illinois Tool Works shareholders are left to digest a second straight disappointing quarter – while ITW hit the organic revenue growth target this time, segment EBIT missed expectations by a few percentage points and management lowered guidance.

I’m not too surprised that Illinois Tool Works is seeing higher than expected cost pressures; if anything, that’s a theme this quarter in the industrials. I’m more surprised, though, by what looks like weaker results in areas like auto and electronics relative to peers like 3M (MMM), Danaher (DHR), and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK). With weaker prospects for beat-and-raise quarters across the industrial/multi-industrial landscape, I’m more worried about the risk of re-rating in the second half of 2018 (multiples shrinking back toward historical norms).

A Pretty “Meh” Quarter All Around

Unlike the first quarter, Illinois Tool Works hit the mark for organic growth this quarter (up 3.7%, though still on the lower end of the range so far), but did so with only three sled dogs pulling the weight. Add in weaker margins due to higher input costs, and it just wasn’t a particularly rousing set of results from a well-regarded multi-industrial.

Organic revenue growth of 3.7% was a little better than what Dover reported, but well below the likes of 3M, Honeywell, Danaher, Stanley, and Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) as it becomes more and more clear that company specific end-market/product exposures and execution really matters at this point in the cycle.

Starting with the strongest, the welding business delivered 13% organic growth this quarter, with mid-teens growth in equipment and low double-digit growth in consumables. This was not only better than expected, it marked an acceleration in the business and outperformance versus the 9% growth at Lincoln Electric (LECO) (though Lincoln’s North American welding business was solid). Segment margin improved by a very solid two points, with segment margin closing in on 30%.

Next comes the test and measurement business, up 4% and below expectations, as strong core test and measurement grew 7%, but electronics was flat. Several companies have flagged issues in this space (particularly those closer to semiconductor equipment), but both Danaher and 3M managed mid-single-digit growth in their respective electronics businesses. With Fortive (FTV) and Keysight (KEYS) yet to report, there’s less to say on the T&M side at this point.

ITW’s Specialty business also reported 4% organic growth, which isn’t too surprising given the healthy results in product coding and marking (product ID) reported by Dover (DOV) and Danaher.

The auto business saw a little less than 3% organic growth this quarter, as ITW managed to outgrow builds in North America and China, but lagged in Europe. Straight comps are difficult, but Stanley did about as well, or maybe slightly better, in its fasteners business. Other companies with auto exposure did better (including companies like Atlas Copco), but that’s not a fair comparison as tools and production equipment aren’t comparable to ITW’s core auto business (100% consumables).

Food was once again weak, with less than 2% organic growth, but the business did at least pick up from the first quarter (stronger yoy and qoq comps), and North American equipment performed well. With Dover also producing a weak print, I’m very curious now to see what Welbilt (WBT) and Middleby (MIDD) report).

Polymers and Fluids was weak as well, with just 1% growth across the business. This segment includes a number of products across multiple end-markets, but I’m surprised by the weak results given that the mix includes adhesives, sealants, lubricants, cutting fluids, and janitorial/hygiene products that other company reports (ranging from 3M to MSC Industrial (MSM) to Grainger (GWW)) would otherwise suggest should be seeing healthy demand.

Revenue in the Construction segment grew a little less than 2%, with sluggish growth in the U.S. (up 2%) and contraction in Europe (down 4%). Residential remained healthy (up 6%), but commercial turned negative and I’m very interested to see if this is an early warning about the construction sector given the high mix of consumables (over 80%).

Struggling To Counteract Higher Costs

Criticism of Illinois Tool Works’ margin performance has to include the upfront caveat that the company is starting from a level that many industrials could only dream of matching (a list that includes Atlas Copco and 3M). Still, gross margin was down 20bp year over year and it looks like higher input costs (including tariff-related costs) are going to be harder to offset this year than management previously expected. Overall operating income growth kept pace with reported revenue growth (so the margin was stable at a bit over 24%), and segment-level income rose 8% (with 40bp of margin improvement), but that was still a miss relative to expectations and management’s guidance isn’t suggesting a near-term turnaround.

The Opportunity

Illinois Tool Works has earned a benefit of the doubt such that when the numbers look weaker than expected, it’s fair to ask whether this is an early warning sign of impending weakness in the industrial sector. I know Honeywell management said that they don’t believe the economic cycle has entered the later stages, but then they are looking at a different set of end-markets (and, by the way, Honeywell’s specialty chemicals business was also soft this quarter, though not really comparable to the Polymers business at ITW).

Wherever we are in the cycle, between slowing organic growth and tougher cost/price spreads, I think the odds of beat-and-raise quarters across the space have shrunk significantly, and that’s a threat to valuation as forward multiples have been at double-digit premiums to the long-term averages.

For ITW, my expectations for the year were already lower than the sell-side averages, so my changes are less impactful to my assessment of fair value. I’m still looking for around 3% long-term revenue growth and 6% FCF growth, but I do believe revenue is liable to decelerate over the next 12-24 months.

The Bottom Line

ITW shares aren’t there yet (that is, at a clear buy level) on a DCF basis, but the EV/EBITDA is a little more interesting. A forward EBITDA of 12x to 13x would still offer upside into the high $140’s and would represent a double-digit discount to what ITW’s margins and returns would have otherwise “earned” in terms of forward multiple just a few months ago. Although the valuation is still vulnerable to a sector-wide re-rating, this name should be watched more closely now as I think a window of opportunity could be opening up, provided the economic recovery/expansion doesn’t completely fall apart.

