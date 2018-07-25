Diversified Restaurant Holdings: Distressed Opportunity

While these results might seem dire at first glance, the market has likely overreacted, as several mitigating circumstances explain the poor result.

Shares in Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. have been smashed, falling almost 20% in response to perceived poor Q1 results and an initial public offering of 6 million shares priced at $1.

Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (SAUC) is one of the largest franchisees for Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) with 65 stores across five states. After several years of leverage fuelled expansion, DRH found itself with an undesirable debt load which stalled any further expansion and created serious cash flow problems. As a result, DRH's shares have experienced several years of heavy falls, and today sits almost 90% off its 2014 highs. Shares were again smashed after-hours on Friday, falling almost 20% in response to perceived poor Q1 results and an initial public offering of 6 million shares of common stock at a price of $1.00 per share for total Company gross proceeds of $5.3 million. Considering DRH's current market cap of ~$26m with annual revenues of $165m in 2017, DRH is essentially priced as though bankruptcy is imminent. This has provided experienced investors with an opportunity to enter into a position with a potential for large gains should DRH stay solvent, and with an absolute certainty of maximum losses should DRH fail (as the stock would simply fall to 0).

(Source: Google Finance)

DRH intends to use the net proceeds from the offering "for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt". While this news combined with Q1 results that might seem dire at first glance, the market has likely overreacted, as several mitigating circumstances explain the poor Q1 result.

(Source: DRH 1Q18 Presentation)

The quarter was negatively impacted by two significant calendar shifts. Firstly, the Easter holiday (a day on which DRH restaurants are all closed) fell in the first quarter of 2018 versus the second quarter of 2017 (resulting in a 1 point negative impact on same-store sales for the quarter). Secondly, the week between Christmas and New Year's Day fell in the first quarter of 2017 but was not in the first quarter of 2018 (due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2017). Partially offsetting these impacts was the 7.8% increase in average check size, which was driven by changes in the promotional strategy and to a lesser degree last year's pricing increases.

Our first quarter results were more reflective of the recent past, including negative changes to corporate promotional, marketing and media strategies that carried over from the latter-half of last year. The related detrimental impact to our traffic was a major factor in our sales decline in the first quarter (Source: DRH 1Q18 Results Conference Call Transcript)

(Source: DRH 1Q18 Presentation)

DRH generated $3.5 million of cash from operations during the quarter with a free cash flow of $3.2 million. Management used this cash flow to reduce their debt level by nearly $3 million this quarter and, at quarter-end, total debt was $111.1 million:

(Source: DRH 1Q18 Presentation)

Continued emphasis on reducing the crushing debt load is the only way forward for management, and the early signs are encouraging, with debt now down to pre-2015 levels. Management worked with lenders during the first quarter to reset the financial covenant levels on their debt facility through the end of 2019. This allows DRH to maintain its existing debt structure, amortization schedule, and favorable interest rates despite the current sales headwinds and the resulting pressure on its earnings in the short term:

We were in compliance with our loan covenants in the first quarter and expect to remain in compliance throughout the year. Cash and cash equivalents of $4.5 million were up slightly at quarter-end. Capital expenditures were $0.5 million and were mainly for minor facility upgrades and general maintenance type expenses. In addition, nearly 40% of that capital spend related to non-recurring improvements to prepare an open space adjacent to one of our restaurants for sublease. (Source: DRH 1Q18 Presentation)

As management guided last quarter, investors can expect a reduced level of capex throughout 2018 to allow free cash flow to be focused on debt reduction, meaning there will likely not be any new DRH restaurants opening in 2018. However, there are several bright spots that should provide long-term growth and improved brand recognition:

-The franchisor is under new ownership, and the new owners (Roark Capital) have a strong track record:

Roark Capital Group's acquisition of BWW is expected to improve the success of company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants. Paul Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Roark Capital, is well known in the restaurant industry for successfully turning around failing brands. His past success with Wingstop (WING) and the Arby's franchise provides optimism for Roark Capital, BWW franchisees, and DRH. (Source: Robert Leonard/Seeking Alpha)

-Progress behind the scenes on many fronts including marketing, advertising, information technology, menu, and testing new initiatives with the franchisor (including the new 'everyday value' marketing campaign).

-Chicken wing spot prices are forecast to ease through 2018 as producers ramp up output in response to the higher prices throughout 2017, which will boost DRH's margins and improve results moving forward:

(Source: DRH 1Q18 Presentation)

The new 'everyday value' marketing campaign is proving successful (although still in its infancy). The value is six boneless wings for $4 for dine-in customers only, getting more patrons into stores who are more likely to then order other higher margin products.

David Burke (President and CEO) - So really starting this week, we have a normalized week, plus, it has - it's still relatively new. With media behind it, it's been going on for maybe five weeks. I was out in the market two weeks ago and the feedback from the management team and the team members, the servers and the bartenders was really positive on that. It's gaining a little traction. It is a new message, it's different. So it does take a little time for guests to understand what that means and just really to see and feel the value as they come in, in hopes of getting a higher frequency of traffic in the longer-term. (Source: DRH 1Q18 Results Conference Call Transcript)

As such, DRH absolutely has the potential to turn its operations around over the long term while managing its short-term risks and staying solvent. However, when investing in a distressed a stock such as (SAUC), you are exposed to the inherent risk of the underlying business turning insolvent/bankrupt, with outstanding debts to banks and other creditor's leaving stockholders with 0 remaining value in their holdings. This is a very real risk in this particular case, and as such only experienced investors should consider any investment in distressed stocks, and only ever position them as a small portion of a diversified portfolio. The attractiveness of an opportunity such as this comes from the possibility of a turnaround in operations, and the risk/reward asymmetry that exists should management successfully do so. With a current market cap of only ~$30m and annual revenues of $165m, DRH's market cap could easily increase by a large multiple, resulting in huge gains in the stock price.

Conclusion

While the 20% fall in DRH's stock in response to perceived poor Q1 results and the initial public offering of 6 million additional shares priced at $1 might seem dire at first glance, several mitigating circumstances explain the poor result. Provided management can continue to reduce its enormous debt load and continue operating, Diversified Restaurant Inc.'s stock has the potential for enormous gains, providing an opportunity for distressed opportunity investors.

All investors must conduct their own due diligence on all investments and must take full responsibility for their own portfolio. Distressed investing is only suitable for advanced investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.