Apple: The Only Number That Matters

Apple’s iPhone X, Watch, and Services have not been able to prevent a fall in the last few quarters.

In this earnings, Apple might still beat expectations on many other metrics, but it would be important to note if they are able to stem the decline in operating margin.

Apple (AAPL) has now seen 10 straight quarters of operating margin decline. As the company prepares to announce its next quarter earnings, we should also look at the operating margin number beside unit shipments, EPS, and Service revenue. In the last quarter, a lot of focus was given to the fact that Apple showed a 25% net income growth which helped in pushing the EPS higher. However, a major chunk of that growth came from tax benefits.

In the last quarter, the operating income grew by 12.7% from year-ago period while the revenue grew by 15.6%. This led to a decline in operating margin from 26.65% in Q2 2017 to 26.00% in recent quarter. The operating margin in the recent quarter is now down by 551 basis points in the last three years.

Reasons Behind This Decline

Apple has seen minor fluctuations in its gross margin over the last few years, but overall, it has maintained this metric around 38-39% level. However, its quarterly operating margin has seen a continuous decline over the last 10 quarters on YOY basis. This is a very long period of decline and shows some fundamental changes within company’s business model.

I am generally bearish on Apple’s future growth prospects, and one of the major reasons is that the company will find it very hard to control the falling operating margin. Even iPhone X’s record-breaking price level was not enough in boosting operating margin in the last two quarters.

Fig: YOY operating margin decline shown by Apple: Source: Apple filings, Ycharts

March 2015: 31.51%, March 2016: 27.67%, March 2017: 26.65%, March 2018: 26.00%, Cumulative decline: (551 bps)

June 2015: 28.39%, June 2016: 23.86%, June 2017: 23.71%, Cumulative decline: (468 bps)

Sept. 2015:28.39%, Sept. 2016: 25.10%, Sept. 2017: 24.95%, Cumulative decline: (344 bps)

Dec. 2014: 32.50%, Dec. 2015: 31.86%, Dec. 2016: 29.81%, Dec. 2017: 29.76%, Cumulative decline: (274 bps)

It is difficult to give a positive note to this continuous decline in operating margin. The fall in margin has also not been insignificant. In the last quarter, it stood at 26.00%, which was 551 basis points lower than in March 2015.

One of the major contributors to this decline has been the rapid growth in R&D expense within Apple.

Fig: Apple’s R&D expense and its ratio to total revenue

As Apple’s revenue grew rapidly in the early part of this decade, thanks to its booming iPhone sales, the R&D expense to revenue ratio fell to its lowest point. However, since early 2012, we can see an inflection point in this metric as R&D expense has increased significantly. This growth in R&D expense can closely be linked to the time when Tim Cook took over as CEO.

In the last few quarters, as Apple’s revenue growth has slowed down, the R&D expense has continued to increase. A long-term buy and hold investor might view the increase in Apple’s R&D expense as investment in future product pipeline and building a better growth runway for the company in the next decade. However, a counter-argument is that much of Apple’s actual success came when its R&D expense wasn’t astronomical under Steve Jobs. Also, in the past few years, while Apple has invested heavily in R&D, its competitors have almost closed the innovation gap.

Apple’s 10th anniversary breakthrough product, the iPhone X, was closely followed by similar products by its competitors. Some of these products have ranked even better than iPhone X on several metrics. At the same time, Tim Cook has promised an excellent product pipeline to investors for the past few quarters. In 2013, he said the product pipeline is “chock full of incredible stuff”. In 2016, he told CNBC that there was “great innovation” in product pipeline. Recently, he has mentioned that the product pipeline is “into the 2020s”.

Investment in R&D is still much better than buybacks, but at some point, the burden will fall on the top management to actually deliver products which capture customers' imagination and also are difficult to replicate by the competitors.

While Apple has spent over $12 billion in the last twelve months on R&D, many of its competitors like Oppo and Xiaomi do not have anywhere close to this budget for R&D. In one of the recent reports, Xiaomi mentioned that its R&D spend was 3.2 billion yuan or close to $500 million in 2017. It was able to grow its revenue by 67% in 2017 and has seen operating profit grow from 3.76 billion yuan in 2016 to 12.22 billion yuan or $1.8 billion in 2017.

Xiaomi does not directly compete with Apple as its smartphones start at a much lower price range. Its ASP was only $138, while Apple had ASP of $688 in 2017. However, even with lower R&D and marketing budget, Xiaomi has been able to match market-leader Samsung in India and many other emerging markets. It can also indirectly put a downward pressure on Apple’s pricing by forcing companies like Huawei and Oppo to focus on mid-tier segment of $400 to $600.

Future Trajectory of Operating Margin

Considering the increase in competition within the smartphone segment and continuous increase in Apple’s R&D budget, it would be difficult to say that Apple would be able to stem the decline in its operating margin in the next few quarters. The next smartphone cycle is already believed to be an incremental one. This would limit the pricing power of Apple.

Apple was able to beat estimates in several metrics in the last quarter. However, long-term investors need to be careful about the decline in operating margin in the last 10 quarters and the high probability of a continuous decline in the coming quarters. Despite the benefits due to tax reform and buybacks, at the end of the day, Apple will need to show decent progress in these fundamental metrics to provide a sustainable bullish momentum to the stock.

Investor Takeaway

Apple’s operating margin has now declined for 10 straight consecutive quarters. It would be important to see how the numbers end up in the quarterly earnings to be reported in a few days. Due to the rapid progress shown by many competitors in the smartphone segment, it would be difficult for Apple to get a bigger pricing premium on its iPhones. This will put a further downward pressure on operating margin in the next few quarters and reduce bullish sentiment towards the stock.

