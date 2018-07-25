What We Can Expect From Gilead

Article Thesis

Gilead (GILD) will report its second-quarter results on Wednesday evening. The company will likely report a small revenue increase compared to Q1.

Due to the fact that Gilead's HCV business is becoming ever less important, the company's revenues could bottom out this year. With revenue growth being possible from 2019 onwards, share prices could start to meaningfully recover over the coming years, as the market will see Gilead in a different light.

Q2 Earnings Results Outlook

Gilead is forecasted to report earnings per share of $1.56, which would represent a decline of almost 40% for Gilead's bottom line. Since the company saw its profits drop by 33% year over year during the first quarter, the analyst estimate seems a bit pessimistic.

Analysts oftentimes have underestimated Gilead's profitability over the last couple of years; during 10 out of the last 15 quarters, Gilead earned more money than analysts had forecasted.

The most relevant factor for Q2 will be the performance of Gilead's HIV franchise.

During the most recent quarter, revenues were down from the previous three-month period, but that is relatively usual for the Q4-Q1 comparison. During the previous year (i.e., from Q4 2016 to Q1 2017), revenues for the HIV franchise had declined as well, but grew through the remainder of 2017.

We can expect something similar during 2018, Q1 will, in all likelihood, have been the worst quarter of the current year. Due to the impact of inventories, Q2 sales (as well as H2 sales) should be better than the performance during the first quarter.

Another factor that should lead to higher revenues compared to Q1 is the ongoing ramp-up of Yescarta. The drug grossed $40 million in sales during Q1. Since the number of cancer centers that have been authorized to treat with Yescarta continued to grow, and since doctors have gained experience with the drug, the revenue contribution should be significantly higher during Q2.

This is why analysts forecast a $100 million increase in Gilead's top line compared to Q1, which should increase earnings per share by ~$0.05 (based on Gilead's gross margin, tax rate and share count) compared to Q1, all else equal.

Revenues Could Start Growing Again In 2019, There Are Several Compelling Pipeline Candidates

A much more important factor for Gilead's long-term performance isn't whether Gilead will beat estimates during Q2, but rather how the company will perform over the next couple of years. After HCV sales peaked a couple of years ago revenues started to decline, but Gilead has a good chance of reversing that trend in the foreseeable future.

Analysts are forecasting a small revenue increase during 2019 (compared to FY 2018), which would be the first incidence of year-over-year growth since early 2016:

GILD Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

There are several factors that are important for Gilead to be able to grow its top line once again. The most relevant one is, once again, its HIV franchise. The ongoing rollout of Descovy-containing regimens, with Genvoya being the most important drug, will be key to allow for long-term growth of this business.

Descovy-containing regimens saw revenues of $1.83 billion during the most recent quarter, an increase of 46% year over year. These better-tolerated, safer HIV drugs will guarantee strong market shares for Gilead in the future. Since this market continues to grow - due to higher treatment rates, pricing, etc. - Gilead should be able to grow its HIV revenues over the next couple of years.

Yescarta, which grossed just $40 million during Q1, will be another revenue driver over the coming years. The drug could produce peak sales of $2.7 billion eventually, which would boost Gilead's top line by ~13% all by itself. Since both the HIV franchise and Yescarta will continue to grow during 2018 and 2019, these two could be enough to lock in a small revenue gain during 2019.

Beyond 2019 there are several other growth vectors which could be significantly more impactful, but those will not play a role during the next couple of quarters yet. One of these is Filgotinib, which is currently being evaluated for rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's and ulcerative colitis. This JAK-1 inhibitor targets three multi-billion dollar markets and could therefore become a major win for Gilead if the drug performs as expected.

We see that important results from phase II/phase III studies will be released during the next 18 months. If everything goes as planned, Filgotinib should therefore start contributing a meaningful amount of money to Gilead's top line in the early 2020s.

Filgotinib is forecasted to hit $3 billion in sales in RA alone, factoring in sales in other indications could make this one of Gilead's biggest drugs during the 2020s.

Another focus area is NASH, or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. There is a high unmet medical need in this medication, as 12% of the US population, or between 35 million and 40 million people in the US alone, suffer from NASH. It is thus not surprising that this will be one of the biggest drug markets over the coming decades, market forecasts see a market size of $20+ billion by 2025. Any pharma or biotech company that can grab at least some market share in this indication is poised to see its top line grow by billions, and Gilead is well-positioned to play a role in NASH.

Selonsertib is one of Gilead's NASH candidates, and it has shown compelling results during a phase II trial. Fibrosis scores improved in a meaningful amount of patients among the cohort that received the highest dose, and progression of fibrosis was slowed down meaningfully. The drug is currently tested in phase III trials, and, as long as results remain strong, Selonsertib could be commercialized in the early 2020s.

Last but not least, Gilead continues to develop other drug candidates as well, including several drug candidates that Gilead got when it acquired Kite Pharma last year. These include drugs aimed at CLL & ALL, multiple myeloma, etc. Since those drugs are currently evaluated in phase I or phase II studies, it will take a longer time for them to come to market if they are successful, so those will only play a minor role for revenue growth during the next couple of years.

It is nevertheless a positive that Gilead is also taking the long view with some of its R&D, and that it engages in technologies that could play a major role in the future. Gene-editing is one such example with no near-term revenue potential, but this technology could reshape a huge portion of the industry in the future. Through its collaboration with Sangamo, Gilead is seeking to establish itself in this future market.

Shares Are Not Looking Expensive At All, Gilead Still Holds A Massive Cash Pile, And The Dividend Is Attractive

Gilead's shares did not perform well over the last couple of years, but this could reverse if the company manages to turn the ship around operationally.

GILD PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Right now Gilead is valued at ~4 times sales, which is close to the lower end of the historic range. If Gilead manages to grow its top line again starting in 2019, the market would most likely revalue shares of the company. Sales growth combined with multiple expansion (e.g. to a 5x sales multiple) could lead to meaningful upside over the coming two years.

Gilead's balance sheet is quite strong; according to the most recent 10-Q, the company holds about $32 billion in cash and equivalents right now. Gilead could utilize this cash to pay down its $27 billion in long-term debt, thereby becoming a completely debt-free company, or for other purposes. Since share repurchases are only intended to offset dilution, the most likely scenario is that Gilead will engage in more M&A. Gilead could theoretically make three more deals such as its Kite Pharma takeover with the cash the company holds right now, not factoring in any future cash flows.

Since significantly less than 50% of earnings and cash flows are paid out via dividends, cash continues to pile up on Gilead's balance sheet. Despite the relatively low payout ratio, Gilead's dividend still yields 3.0%, which is not unattractive at all.

Takeaway

HIV sales should recover during Q2 and H2 of 2018, the decline during Q1 was only seasonal. In the long run, Gilead has a good chance of getting back to revenue growth thanks to the ramp-up of Yescarta and several promising pipeline candidates.

Shares are not trading at a high valuation at all, and whilst investors wait for the pipeline to play out, they receive an attractive dividend.

