Kohl's: Wait For The Pullback

Testing the highs again

Kohl’s (KSS) has seen its stock make a huge run since it languished in the $30s for much of last year. Indeed, shares have more than doubled since November of 2017 as the retail landscape has improved in general. Kohl’s has also undergone a number of strategic shifts, including smaller format stores as well as an increased digital presence, and those things are certainly bearing fruit. However, given guidance for this year, it looks to me like Kohl’s is fully valued at today’s price and thus, the risk/reward outlook is roughly balanced. In other words, those looking to own Kohl’s would do well to wait for a lower price.

Results are improving, but is it enough?

Kohl’s had a very productive first quarter as it produced outstanding results. Comparable sales were up 3.6% in Q1 against a 2.7% loss in last year’s Q1. This marks the third consecutive quarter Kohl’s has produced positive comp sales, a real achievement considering the number of years it has struggled with traffic and conversion.

Margins rose slightly too, exceeding the company’s targets. SG&A costs rose slightly more quickly than revenue, causing a small amount of deleveraging, but it was more than made up for by better merchandise margins. Kohl’s continues to try and optimize not only its real estate portfolio, but its inventory level and assortment as well. Those efforts are working and gross margins were up 50bps in Q1.

Finally, Kohl’s is working to reduce its rather hefty debt load, repaying $500M in Q1, but causing a loss on debt extinguishment. This all led to a strong 15% gain in EPS on a reported basis, but a 65% gain on an adjusted basis, ignoring the pointless noise from the accounting charge for the loss on debt extinguishment. Overall, Q1 was gangbusters for Kohl’s and investors have rewarded the company for it, bidding shares up.

Guidance is a dose of reality

While I don’t want to take away from what Kohl’s accomplished in Q1, the valuation, combined with guidance for the rest of the year, makes me think the stock is fully valued and that risk is higher than it has been in years for this stock.

This guidance from the company’s Q1 earnings deck shows that the enthusiasm from the first quarter shouldn’t be projected forward for the rest of the year. Comps are expected to be just above flat and margin improvement is forecast for only about a third of the gain we saw in Q1. SG&A is expected to rise less quickly than it did in Q1, so that will certainly help, but the EPS guidance raise for 2018 was diminutive and didn’t really move the needle, raising the bottom end by 10 cents and the top by 5 cents. In other words, if management is to be believed, Q1’s results will not be replicated in the coming quarters and that is a problem for the stock.

Valuation is a bit rich here

Shares are trading for 14 times the midpoint of the company’s updated guidance, which is actually slightly in excess of its historical norms, which are around 13 times earnings. I wouldn’t say Kohl’s is tremendously expensive given that its fundamentals have indeed changed for the better, but where is additional multiple expansion going to come from? Sentiment is already so high on this name due to the early results of its strategic initiatives that I struggle to find a reason why the valuation should keep rising. With that being the case, it seems to me that we’re looking at mid- to high single digit earnings growth moving forward, depending upon how margins and comps look in the coming quarters. I’m erring more towards the 5% to 6% earnings growth range simply because comps are going to be just above flat once again and margins aren’t improving as much as one would hope. As long as SG&A costs continue to rise, as they are forecast to do, Kohl’s will have a hard time boosting operating margins in any sort of meaningful way.

Kohl's is still a top notch income stock

The yield is still very nice at 3.3%, quite the feat considering how much this stock has risen of late. But Kohl’s has been a true income stock for a long time, the product of relatively low valuations and high levels of cash generation. Regardless of what happens with the turnaround efforts, Kohl’s will remain a strong dividend pick, both for current yield and for payout growth. Indeed, that is about the only reason I can see to own it here, but keep in mind I also see risk to the share price as being elevated at present for the reasons listed above.

Overall, I think if you want to own Kohl’s, you can wait and do so at a lower price. Sentiment is very high and I suspect that when Kohl’s reports Q2, its results will have fallen back in line with guidance. That will likely put a damper on the bulls’ party and for that reason, while I believe in the turnaround effort, the stock has come too far, too quickly. You’ll get the chance to buy it more cheaply in the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.