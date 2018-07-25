Colgate-Palmolive: Still Expensive At This Price

A stronger dollar could help lift earnings, and hence, free cash flow for Q2.

Should we see a rebound to growth for free cash flow in Q2, then this will be an encouraging sign.

However, the company has been significantly paying down debt, which would explain the negative free cash flow growth in the last quarter.

Back in August 2017, I argued that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was possibly overvalued at the time and with lower sales having been an issue for several quarters, better options were likely available for dividend-oriented investors.

At the time, the stock was trading just above the $70 mark, but it has dipped back down to a level of $65.95 at the time of writing:

This stock was formerly trading at a dividend yield of 2.24%, but due to the fall in price, we now have a slightly higher yield of 2.55% at the time of writing:

However, Q1 2018 performance was more upbeat, with sales up by 6.5% from Q1 2017 to $4,002 million.

Additionally, earnings (on a basic and diluted basis) were up by just over 12%:

However, free cash flow (as defined by the company as net cash provided by operations less capital expenditures) was down by over 12%:

This was due to an increase in principal payments on debt, which increased from $805m to $2,079m.

However, one attractive feature of this company is that it does have the lowest debt to equity among its peers:

Therefore, while there has been a dip in free cash flow, I see this as temporary if Colgate-Palmolive can ultimately keep its debt to equity levels low.

In my last article, I cited free cash flow as a particularly important metric for this company as investors are primarily buying a stock like Colgate-Palmolive for cash flow more so than capital appreciation.

Over the past ten years, we see that free cash flow has grown by just over 73%, or an average of just over 7% per year. In this light, I decided to run a discounted cash flow model to forecast a five-year target price for this company.

My assumptions are as follows:

Free cash flow growth will continue at 7% per year, in line with the historical 10-year average.

The discount rate is set to 7%, in line with the assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500.

The terminal P/FCF ratio is assumed to equal the current P/FCF ratio of 24.03x.

I am also taking dividend growth into account in the model, which has been an average of 11% over the past ten years.

Dividend Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 11% dividend growth 0.42 0.47 0.52 0.57 0.64 7% discount rate 0.40 0.41 0.42 0.44 0.45

Free Cash Flow Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 7% free cash flow growth 2.74 2.94 3.14 3.36 3.60 7% discount rate 2.71 2.56 2.56 2.56 2.56

Terminal P/FCF Ratio 24.03 Terminal P/FCF * Estimated FCF in Year 5 61.62 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through To Year 5 2.12 Target Price in Year 5 63.74 Upside from price of $65.95 -3.34% 5-Year Annualized Rate of Return -0.67%

We see that Colgate-Palmolive shows no upside from the current price, even with assumed 7% growth in free cash flow and 11% dividend growth.

In this regard, an investor would need to see significantly faster growth in free cash flow for this stock to be attractive from a return standpoint.

While the company has significantly been paying down its debt and could potentially see a faster rate of free cash flow growth as a result, I anticipate that one would need to see sales growth in the double-digits going forward to ultimately make this sustainable. When the company reports earnings on July 27, the impact of a stronger dollar may ultimately lift earnings due to North America accounting for 21% of company sales. While a stronger euro lifted sales in Europe for the first quarter, European sales account for 16% of the total.

In particular, if Q2 demonstrates significant growth in free cash flow above the 7% I have forecasted, then this would be a particularly encouraging sign and could revise my target price upwards should we see continued growth throughout the year.

To conclude, free cash flow is a key metric that Colgate-Palmolive would need to significantly grow from this point forward for me to be a buyer. This company has a world-renowned brand, and I see it as a low-risk stock in that there does not appear to be significant downside based on current performance. The double-digit growth in dividends is encouraging, but concurrent growth in free cash flow is when we would start to see this stock become particularly competitive.

