Stronger Traffic And Less Political Panic Benefiting OMAB

Mexico's economy remains healthy, and OMAB's traffic remains strong, but the company's Northern Mexico airports are vulnerable if trade tensions with the U.S. become more serious.

I liked Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) (“OMAB”) back in late May, but I didn’t really expect to see a better-than-25% move in the shares in such a short period of time. While OMAB continues to see strong traffic and a healthy Mexican economy, as well as strong execution on costs, the stock also got some leverage from the sharp rebound in the Mexican stock market since the late May lows.

With the big move in the shares, the low-hanging fruit is once again off the table here, but I do believe OMAB remains positively leveraged to a still-healthy Mexican economy. The implied returns for the shares are still good enough to justify holding on, but I’d wait in the hope of a pullback if you don’t already own shares.

Strong Traffic, Higher Tariffs, And Good Cost Execution

As Mexico’s airports report their traffic numbers every month, most of the surprise in any given quarter will be tied to how well management handled costs in the quarter. To that end, OMAB management did quite well in the second quarter, with EBITDA exceeding sell-side expectations by more than 7%.

Revenue rose 14% overall, but OMAB is almost always evaluated on an “ex-construction” basis, and revenue rose 16% by this calculation, with nearly 18% growth in aeronautical revenue and 11% growth in non-aeronautical revenue.

Revenue growth was underpinned by almost 10% traffic growth, with domestic traffic up more than 10% and international traffic up a little more than 2%. Within aeronautical revenue, tariff revenue grew 7% per-passenger on a year-over-year basis, but fell 4% sequentially. OMAB still has a little bit of room to raise tariffs (these are set through 5-year plans approved by the government, and OMAB is close to maximizing its allowed tariffs), but there can be quarter-to-quarter variation on the basis of traffic mix (who flies where).

Non-aerospace revenue grew 2% on a per-passenger basis, and this metric continues to show slowing year-over-year growth. Non-aero revenue growth was hurt by a 3% yoy decline in hotel revenue (which contributes about 20% of non-aero revenue) tied to some maintenance work. Parking, freight logistics, and car rentals were up strongly (up 24% to 55% yoy), though, and collectively make up about one-third of non-aero revenue.

EBITDA rose 26% year-over-year, with the margin expanding more than five points. Operating costs actually shrunk 8% yoy (down 16% on a per-passenger basis), with double-digit declines in contracted service spending and maintenance, and high single-digit declines in payroll and basic service costs. This is a byproduct of cost saving initiatives and management is to be applauded for these substantial cost reductions, but I’m curious to see if they will prove durable.

The Traffic Story Remains Positive For Now

Whereas about one-third of Mexico’s airplane passenger traffic is international, only about 10% of OMAB’s mix is international. So, relative to Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC), OMAB remains far more leveraged to the health of Mexico’s economy. So far, so good as far as that goes, and June traffic (up 9.1%) accelerated relative to the year-to-date trend (up 8.8%), with nearly 10% growth in domestic traffic. Monterrey remains far and away the most important airport (about half of traffic), and growth here remains strong (up 9%), while Culiacan (up 24%) and Juarez (up 19%) also remain quite strong.

As has been the case ever since the issue came up, OMAB is vulnerable to worsening trade relations and the dissolution of the NAFTA agreement. NAFTA has been a boon to many of the areas OMAB serves, and while the collapse of NAFTA may not be as bad for Mexico’s economy as feared, it’s almost certainly going to have an adverse near-term impact on northern cities like Monterrey, Culiacan, Chihuahua, and Juarez.

OMAB is also potentially at risk to the construction of a new airport for Mexico City, as OMAB has benefitted from traffic growth to other cities it serves due to over-congestion at Mexico City. While the new President-elect of Mexico had previously vowed to cancel the project (good for OMAB), he has since backed off that pledge and said he will “let the people decide” between three plans, two of which see the airport going forward and a third that would scrap it. While a new Mexico City airport would be a net negative for OMAB’s traffic, it will take years for that to materialize and there are still opportunities for OMAB to benefit from ongoing overall growth in air travel demand.

The Opportunity

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste saw its new five-year plan approved in late June, including higher maximum allowed tariffs and a commitment to spend 32% more on infrastructure investments relative to the prior plan. Although the market was worried that this plan could be delayed to allow the incoming government to review it, the takeaway for OMAB is relatively limited – OMAB still has several years left on its plan and it’s hard to say what the situation will be in Mexico at the time the next plan is submitted for review.

That being said, any move to rein in tariffs would be bad for the airports, and particularly OMAB. Due in part to its heavy domestic reliance, OMAB’s non-aero revenue is considerably smaller than that of ASR or PAC, as duty-free shopping, hotels, and the like are less appealing to its primarily domestic traffic base.

Traffic and corporate expenses are both shaping up a little better than I’d expected, but I’m not making significant changes to my model at this point, as I don’t think there’s enough proof that the long-term fundamental story has really changed that much (I expected successful cost-cutting, OMAB has surprised more on the timing rather than the magnitude). With that, I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the mid-single-digits and FCF growth in the mid-to-high single-digits, supporting a high single-digit annualized return on a DCF basis.

The Bottom Line

The compelling valuation argument is now off the table as far as I’m concerned, but OMAB remains a well-run airport company with very high leverage to the health/growth of the Mexican economy. I still think that is a good way to invest, and I think the implied returns still make OMAB a worthwhile hold. By the same token, that domestic leverage/exposure makes OMAB a higher-beta play among the Mexican airport operators and investors should understand the risks involved if Mexico’s economy weakens, and particularly the NAFTA-exposed border states.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.